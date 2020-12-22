Tuesday, December 22, 2020
One Ismail arrested in Karnataka for attacking Asha with a machete: Here is what happened

Hubballi Police Commissioner Labu Ram stated that the accused has been arrested and that the deadly weapon, used in the assault, has been recovered

Ismail attacks Asha with a machete for getting a relationship with another man
Ismail (left), visuals of the attack (right), images via News Minute
On Monday, a 21-year-old woman named Asha was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi district of Karnataka. The accused, identified as a 25-year-old auto driver named Ismail, has now been arrested.

As per reports, the accused was in a 2 year-long relationship with the woman. The victim, who hails from Moraba village in Dharwad, ended the relationship with Ismail and got into a relationship with another man. She also stopped picking his calls for the last 5 months. This angered the accused who then sought to take revenge.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the accused could be seen attacking the victim with a machete while she collapsed on the middle of the road. A passerby, stopped his bike and intervened to pacify the situation, even when Ismail was armed with the deadly weapon.

The incident took place when the victim was en route her workplace at a jewellery shop. Ismail stopped her on the way and attacked her brutally with a machete from behind. Republic TV reported that Ismail had also tried to commit suicide a few days ago but was saved by his relatives. The accused works as an auto driver in Rampura in Dharwad district.

Ismail arrested, victim undergoing treatment

Hubballi Police Commissioner Labu Ram stated that the accused has been arrested and that the deadly weapon, used in the assault, has been recovered. “An investigation is going on. The girl has been shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. The doctor told us that she is out of danger. Once she regains consciousness, we will take her statement,” he added.

While speaking about the incident, investigating officer SK Holeyannavar informed, “The woman apparently ended the relationship and is now in a relationship with another man and this angered him. We are investigating the matter fully and speak to the woman in detail after she has recovered from the attack.”

Nikita Tomar shot dead in Mewat

Earlier in October, a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. Her family has now alleged that he was forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him. A relative stated that Taufeeq alias Sajeed started harassing Nikita three years ago. A few months back, too, a complaint was lodged against him for harassment and molestation.

However, the family later dropped the case. Lately, the accused again allegedly started hounding her and pressuring her to embrace Islam. The relative confirmed that the accused initially wanted to abduct her but killed her when she resisted to his demands. The family has now demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be constituted to probe the case.

Searched termsgrooming jihad, love jihad, love jihad murder, love jihad cases, Karnataka love jihad law
