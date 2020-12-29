Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Out on bail Newslaundry Columnist Sharjeel Usmani has called Kashmiri Pandits 'most pampered minority group in India' in a tweet directed at 'journalist' Rohini Singh.

Out on bail Newslaundry Columnist Sharjeel Usmani has called Kashmiri Pandits ‘most pampered minority group in India’ in a tweet directed at ‘journalist’ Rohini Singh. Furthermore, he said that Rohini Singh should ask the ‘Delhi pogrom survivors’ “what being refugee in one’s own county feels like”.

Rohini Singh had said that Kashmiri Pandits are the “only minorities living like refugees in their own country. Their resilience should not mean that they be ignored.”

Radical Islamist Sharjeel Usmani was granted bail by a local court in Aligarh in September. Earlier in May, he had announced his intentions of undermining Indian interests by putting English subtitles on the videos of ‘hate crimes’ against Muslims in India in order to circulate them among social media influencers for wider global reach.

Sharjeel Usmani links with Sharjeel Imam

After the incendiary speeches of Sharjeel Imam had gone viral on social media, Sharjeel Usmani had rushed in to defend him. He had urged Muslims to not disassociate themselves from the JNU scholar and declared that he was ‘in this together’ with the radical Ismamist.

Sharjeel Imam also played a critical role in organizing the Shaheen Bagh protests and weaponizing blockades in order to make the state bend to Islamist demands was his idea. That Sharjeel Usmani threw his full weight behind him, although his weight is insignificant, only goes on to demonstrate his own ideological inclinations.

The Newslaundry columnist calls Aysha Renna his ‘leader’

Sharjeel Usmani calls Aysha Renna his ‘leader’. Aysha Renna is one of the faces of the Jamia protests that were a contributory factor in the riots in North-East Delhi in the month of February. After she was hailed as a ‘shero’ by Barkha Dutt, it was revealed that she had called India fascist for executing 1993 Mumbai Blasts Terrorist Yakub Memon after a fair trial.

Her friend, Ladeeda Farzana (Sakhaloon), another face of the Jamia protests hailed as a ‘shero’ by Barkha Dutt, had called for Muslims to wage Jihad against India which had initiated a vicious cycle of violence that culminated with the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Ladeeda had also glorified the genocidal maniacs who were responsible for the murder and pillaging of Hindus during the Moplah Massacre.

The Ideological Inclinations of Sharjeel Usmani

His ideological inclinations are clear from his social media posts. He has also been supportive of violence in Kashmir and has posted in celebration of it. He has written columns for Two Circles, FirstPost, Newslaundry and DailyO. It is also pertinent to remember that Sharjeel Imam had masterminded the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment act that had culminated with the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

