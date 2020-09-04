Court grants bail to radical Islamist and Newslaundry ‘journalist’ Sharjeel Usmani based on ‘good academic record’

Radical Islamist and Newslaundry journalist Sharjeel Usmani has been granted bail by a local court in Aligarh on Friday.

According to the reports, the AMU student Sharjeel Usmani, who was arrested on charges of instigating riots during the anti-CAA protests, was granted bail by a sessions court in Aligarh. He was arrested by the UP police on July 29 for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA protests.

Special Judge Narendra Singh, granting bail to Usmani, noted that the AMU student had a very good academic record and was not arrested from the scene of the crime. According to the judge, no incriminating evidence was found on him at the time of the arrest.

The court not only took his academic credentials into cognizance but also noted that the accused had also written articles while granting bail in two cases.

“Keeping the accused further in jail will definitely serve no purpose at all. Therefore, in consideration of the undergone period in jail by the accused and his academic records, inter alia, the case is fit and proper to grant bail to the accused,” Judge Narendra Singh, Aligarh said according to Bar and Bench.

“The academic records of the accused manifests that he has been a bright student. He has written many articles which are also available on records”, the judge said.

The court also granted bail to Sharjeel Usmani as one of the other accused in the case had already been granted bail in the past.

Sharjeel Usmani’s propaganda war to tarnish India’s reputation abroad

Sharjeel Usmani, one of the main architects of the anti-CAA riots in AMU, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 10. Usmani is accused in different cases under various sections of the IPC in connection with the anti-CAA protests at AMU in December last year.

Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani, in the past, had also glorified Islamist Shahrukh Pathan, who is accused of opening fire on Delhi police during the anti-Hindu riots that had broken out in the national capital in the last week of February this year.

Earlier, Usmani had no qualms in associating himself with those accused of making provocative and seditious speeches under the pretext of carrying out peaceful protests against the CAA. The ideological compatriot of Sharjeel Imam, Sharjeel Usmani, has announced his intentions of using Muslims as the fifth columns in the country to undermine Indian interests.

Shortly after Imam’s arrest, Usmani waged a propaganda war on the country to smear its India’s image abroad. Sharjeel Usmani announced that he, along with two of his friends, will put English subtitles on the videos of ‘hate crimes’ against Muslims in India to circulate them among social media influencers for wider global reach.

After the incendiary speeches of Sharjeel Imam had gone viral on social media, Sharjeel Usmani had rushed in to defend him. He had urged Muslims to not disassociate themselves from the JNU scholar and declared that he was ‘in this together’ with the radical Islamist. Sharjeel Imam also played a critical role in organizing the Shaheen Bagh protests and weaponizing blockades in order to make the state bend to Islamist demands was his idea.