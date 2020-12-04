The National head of the Hindu organisation Shri Ram Sena was brutally attacked in broad daylight by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Malli Market area in Basti Sheikh, a locality in Jalandhar, Punjab. Dharmendra Mishra, who was seriously injured in the incident, was rushed to the Civil hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking about the incident which transpired on December 3 (Thursday), SHO Anil Kumar said that Dharmendra Mishra in his statement to the police confirmed that he had gone to the market area to have burgers with his friend Praveen when he was suddenly attacked by three men who came on a bike. Mishra said that he somehow escaped. Owing to the commotion, commuters started gathering, because of which the assailants fled, confirmed Mishra.

Anti-national elements have been selectively targetting Hindu leaders in the state, claims chairman of Punjab Hindustan Shiv Sena

The chairman of Punjab Hindustan Shiv Sena, Kapil Bharadwaj, who reached the civil hospital to meet Dharmendra Mishra told the reporters that leaders of various Hindu organisations working actively in Punjab have been regularly receiving threat calls from abroad. Bharadwaj urged Punjab government and police to look into the matter and provide adequate security to the leaders of various Hindu organisations in Punjab whose life is at constant risk, said Bharadwaj.

The chairman of Punjab Hindustan Shiv Sena said that this attack on Dharmendra Mishra proves beyond doubt that the lives of all the leaders affiliated to various Hindu organisations in Punjab are at risk. It’s evident that anti-national elements have been selectively targetting Hindu leaders in the state, opined Kapil Bharadwaj.

BJP leader’s convoy attacked in the state

In a similar incident, the convoy of the BJP (Punjab) President Ashwani Sharma was attacked by miscreants near Cholang toll plaza on the National Highway in Tanda area of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on October 13. The incident took place when the BJP leader was en route to Pathankot from Jalandhar, after attending a party meeting.

The accused attacked his vehicle with stones and sticks and damaged the windowpanes. Reportedly, the miscreants arrived at the spot in two separate cars and attacked the BJP leader’s convoy. Sharma was also manhandled by the accused and had to be rescued by his security personnel. BJP had then alleged that Congress is behind the attack.