Punjab police Friday nabbed 8 people in connection with the brutal assault on the National head of the Hindu organisation Shri Ram Bhakt Sena, Dharmendra Mishra. We had reported how Mishra was attacked in broad daylight by bike-borne assailants in Raj Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel, Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 2 (Wednesday).

Punjab: Police arrested eight persons in connection with the attack on chief of Shri Ram Bhakt Sena, Dharminder Mishra in Basti Bawa Khel of Jalandhar on December 2, yesterday. https://t.co/b9OsaJ4hlE pic.twitter.com/Wdz12yaOf2 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar (21) of Bank Colony, Mehakpreet Singh (18) of Kabir Vihar, Gurpreet Singh Guri (21) of Mithu Basti, Sarbjeet Singh (20), Harjinder Singh (19) of Basti Bawa Khel, Amritpal Singh (23) of New Raj Nagar and Bhupinder Singh (19), Barjinder Singh (22) of Raj Nagar.

One of the key accused, property dealer Gurpreet Singh Ghumman, is still at large. The police have recovered sharp weapons and three bikes from the accused.

A case under Sections 323, 324, 427, 326, 148, 149, and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against the 8 accused at Basti Bawa Khel police station and all of them would be produced in the local court and taken in remand, said Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Speaking about the details of the case, Bhullar said that Dharmendra Mishra had his office near the colony developed by the prime accused Gurpreet Singh Ghumman. Around a month back, Ghumman along with Karan Kumar, who works at his office, indulged in an argument with Mishra and the workers of his outfit, following which Ghumman decided to teach Mishra a lesson and hatched a conspiracy with others.

The CP furthered that on December 2 (Wednesday) at 7 pm, the accused attacked Mishra with sharp-edged weapons and baseball bats and managed to escape, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Bhullar informed that a team os CIA-1 staff led by Harwinder Singh was assigned the case. Singh scanned the CCTV cameras, carried out a technical investigation and succeeded in cracking the case by arresting eight accused from their respective houses. The Commissioner assured that Ghumman, too, would be nabbed soon.

Chief of Shri Ram Bhakt Sena brutally assaulted

Yesterday we reported that the National head of the Hindu organisation Shri Ram Bhakt Sena was brutally attacked by three unidentified bike-borne assailants. Dharmendra Mishra in his statement to the police confirmed that he had gone to the market area to have burgers with his friend Praveen when he was suddenly attacked by three men who came on a bike.

Anti-national elements selectively targetting Hindu leaders in Punjab

The chairman of Punjab Hindustan Shiv Sena, Kapil Bharadwaj, had expressed his concerns about the safety of Hindu leaders in Punjab. He claimed that anti-national elements have been selectively targetting Hindu leaders in the state and had urged Punjab government and police to look into the matter and provide adequate security to the leaders of various Hindu organisations in Punjab whose life is at constant risk in the state.