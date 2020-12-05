Saturday, December 5, 2020
Home Crime Punjab police arrest 8 for the brutal attack on Ram Shiv Bhakt Sena chief,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab police arrest 8 for the brutal attack on Ram Shiv Bhakt Sena chief, main accused absconding: Here is what had happened

One of the key accused, property dealer Gurpreet Singh Ghumman, is still at large. The police have recovered sharp weapons and three bikes from the accused.

OpIndia Staff
8 accused who assaulted Shri Ram Bhakt Sena chief Dharmendra Mishra (source: ANI)
103

Punjab police Friday nabbed 8 people in connection with the brutal assault on the National head of the Hindu organisation Shri Ram Bhakt Sena, Dharmendra Mishra. We had reported how Mishra was attacked in broad daylight by bike-borne assailants in Raj Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel, Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 2 (Wednesday).

The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar (21) of Bank Colony, Mehakpreet Singh (18) of Kabir Vihar, Gurpreet Singh Guri (21) of Mithu Basti, Sarbjeet Singh (20), Harjinder Singh (19) of Basti Bawa Khel, Amritpal Singh (23) of New Raj Nagar and Bhupinder Singh (19), Barjinder Singh (22) of Raj Nagar.

One of the key accused, property dealer Gurpreet Singh Ghumman, is still at large. The police have recovered sharp weapons and three bikes from the accused.

A case under Sections 323, 324, 427, 326, 148, 149, and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against the 8 accused at Basti Bawa Khel police station and all of them would be produced in the local court and taken in remand, said Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Speaking about the details of the case, Bhullar said that Dharmendra Mishra had his office near the colony developed by the prime accused Gurpreet Singh Ghumman. Around a month back, Ghumman along with Karan Kumar, who works at his office, indulged in an argument with Mishra and the workers of his outfit, following which Ghumman decided to teach Mishra a lesson and hatched a conspiracy with others.

The CP furthered that on December 2 (Wednesday) at 7 pm, the accused attacked Mishra with sharp-edged weapons and baseball bats and managed to escape, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Bhullar informed that a team os CIA-1 staff led by Harwinder Singh was assigned the case. Singh scanned the CCTV cameras, carried out a technical investigation and succeeded in cracking the case by arresting eight accused from their respective houses. The Commissioner assured that Ghumman, too, would be nabbed soon.

Chief of Shri Ram Bhakt Sena brutally assaulted

Yesterday we reported that the National head of the Hindu organisation Shri Ram Bhakt Sena was brutally attacked by three unidentified bike-borne assailants. Dharmendra Mishra in his statement to the police confirmed that he had gone to the market area to have burgers with his friend Praveen when he was suddenly attacked by three men who came on a bike.

Anti-national elements selectively targetting Hindu leaders in Punjab

The chairman of Punjab Hindustan Shiv Sena, Kapil Bharadwaj, had expressed his concerns about the safety of Hindu leaders in Punjab. He claimed that anti-national elements have been selectively targetting Hindu leaders in the state and had urged Punjab government and police to look into the matter and provide adequate security to the leaders of various Hindu organisations in Punjab whose life is at constant risk in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Anil Vij tests positive for Coronavirus days after he joined third phase of vaccine trials: Here is why there is no reason to panic

OpIndia Staff -
As Covaxin trial is double blinded, there is 50% chance that Anil Vij got placebo in place of vaccine, and he only received one dose
Read more
Opinions

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand
Read more

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and use proceeds to strengthen Khalistan cause

United Nations classifies marijuana as a ‘less dangerous drug’, decision, for which India voted too, to help further medicinal use

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
With the categorisation of marijuana as a less dangerous drug, it is believed that the medicinal and therapeutic potential of the drug can now be recognised.

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results

Mumbai Police files chargesheet against Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case after Supreme Court said no prima facie case made out

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police has filed a charge-sheet against Republic Editor Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

India Today Data Intelligence Unit strikes again, makes a mistake with basic math while reporting Hyderabad Municipal election results

OpIndia Staff -
TRS had secured 88 seats in 2016, but India Today claimed they had won 99 seats, and calculated 99 minus 56 as 46.
Read more
News Reports

Anil Vij tests positive for Coronavirus days after he joined third phase of vaccine trials: Here is why there is no reason to panic

OpIndia Staff -
As Covaxin trial is double blinded, there is 50% chance that Anil Vij got placebo in place of vaccine, and he only received one dose
Read more
Crime

Punjab police arrest 8 for the brutal attack on Ram Shiv Bhakt Sena chief, main accused absconding: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
Chief of the Hindu organisation Shri Ram Bhakt Sena was brutally attacked by bike-borne assailants on December 2
Read more
World

USA imposes visa restrictions on members of Communist Party of China and families amidst growing infiltration in Universities

OpIndia Staff -
USA has imposed restrictions on travel visa of the members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their families.
Read more
Politics

‘Don’t know why he got it in the first place’: Captain Amarinder Singh calls Parkash Singh Badal returning of Padma Vibhushan ‘theatrics’

OpIndia Staff -
Captain Amarinder Singh called former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returning of Padma Vibhushan as 'theatrics'
Read more
News Reports

Despite strong protest by MEA, Canada and UK continue to interfere in India’s internal issue, pass statements on farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst renewed farmer protest, Canada and UK have been exercising unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India.
Read more
Crime

Serial Killer Mohammad Razi arrested for killing three people in three days and beheading one of the victims, said he ‘enjoyed it’

OpIndia Staff -
A 22-year-old serial killer has been arrested for killing three people on three consecutive nights last week in Gurugram
Read more
Opinions

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand
Read more
News Reports

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

OpIndia Staff -
Accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and use proceeds to strengthen Khalistan cause
Read more
World

Chinese professor at US University charged with using his position to benefit Huawei by stealing technology, pleads guilty

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese professor working as a Researcher at the Texas-Arlington University was accused by US prosecutors of using his position to steal American technology to benefit Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
493,141FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com