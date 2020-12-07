A complaint has been filed against Punjab Singer Baljinder Kaur alias Kaur B for posting a distorted image of the Indian map. Advocate Ashutosh J Dubey from Maharashtra, in his complaint to DGP and Commissioner of Police, Punjab, said that KaurB had posted the image knowingly, and it shows her malafide intentions.

Dubey shared a copy of the complaint wherein he has written that sharing or propagating a distorted map of India with the wrong topographic information, national territories or international boundaries is an offence and Kaur B has done it intentionally.

Pointing to her previous tweets, Dubey said that her account has several posts that might impose a threat to law and order in the current disastrous circumstances. The same image was used by several other Punjabi celebrities, including Neeru Bajwa, on different social media platforms. Dubey, in his tweet, mentioned that he is going to file a complaint against every celebrity who has used the distorted image. After his tweet, many of them, including KaurB and Neeru Bajwa, have deleted the post.

Now-deleted Instagram post by Neeru Bajwa. The screenshot was shared on Twitter by user @Sahil53871351

This is not the first time Kaur B has posted a provocative tweet on her social media account. She also has a few tweets in support of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Tweet by Kaur B glorifying Bhindranwale

Tweet by Kaur B glorifying Bhindranwale

Other accounts sharing the same distorted map of India

Several other celebrities, journalists, and netizens pretending that they are supporting the so-called ‘farmer protests’ have shared the same image with a distorted map of India. Singer Nisha Bano, Singer Caralisa Monteiro, and journalist Aarif Shah from Kashmir are among them.

Tweet posted by journalist Aarif Shah

Instagram post by Nisha Bano.

Tweet posted by Caralisa Monterio

Farmers’ protests

A large group of farmers from Punjab and other states are currently in Delhi protesting against the three Agriculture laws that have been recently passed. The next round of talks between the central government and farmers’ unions is expected to be held on December 9. The unions have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8. Leftist Yogendra Yadav has declared that he will lead a ‘chakka jam’ for Punjab farmers. He has announced that they will block the delivery of essential commodities too.