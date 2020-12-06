Failed politician and professional protester, Yogendra Yadav, appears to be leading the protests against the newly passed farm laws by Punjab farmers. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he announced that not even the delivery of essential commodities will be permitted during the bandh. He said that Chakka Jam will remain in place till 3 p.m.

December 8 #BharatBandh will start from morning. Chakka Jam will remain imposed till 3PM. Delivery of essential commodities will also remain shut. However, emergency services will be allowed: @_YogendraYadav #FarmersProtest #Farmers pic.twitter.com/cRPEzRDvQQ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 6, 2020

Yogendra Yadav, however, said that marriages and emergency services will be allowed. Delivery of milk, fruits, vegetables and other services will remain shut.

8 तारीख को सुबह से शाम तक भारत बंद रहेगा। चक्का जाम शाम तीन बजे तक रहेगा। दूध-फल-सब्ज़ी पर रोक रहेगी। शादियों और इमरजेंसी सर्विसेज़ पर किसी तरह की रोक नहीं होगी: सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जय किसान आंदोलन से योगेंद्र यादव pic.twitter.com/gvc14gxSLR — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 6, 2020

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer himself. He was prevented recently from attending the discussions between farmers and the central government on the matter because he is a political activist and not a farmer. Yadav, who is also apparently a psephologist, claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah himself objected to his presence.

“Though the farmers union decided that the invitation to the meeting would be accepted only if the four representatives were also added to the delegation, I was informed that Amit Shah personally objected to me being a part of it. The government said that I was political. The farmers’ union were ready to boycott the meeting but they went ahead with it on my insistence,” Yogendra Yadav had said about his exclusion.

The involvement of elements such as the ‘Ichchhadhaari’ protester and others making communally charged comments in the protests has led many to question the motivations behind the protests.