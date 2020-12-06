Sunday, December 6, 2020
Home Politics Ichchhadhaari protester Yogendra Yadav to lead ‘chakka jam’ for Punjab farmers, will block delivery...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ichchhadhaari protester Yogendra Yadav to lead ‘chakka jam’ for Punjab farmers, will block delivery of essential commodities

Yogendra Yadav said that marriages and emergency services will be allowed. Delivery of milk, fruits, vegetables and other services will remain shut.

OpIndia Staff
Yogendra Yadav
Image Credit: Subrata Biswas/Hindustan Times
3

Failed politician and professional protester, Yogendra Yadav, appears to be leading the protests against the newly passed farm laws by Punjab farmers. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he announced that not even the delivery of essential commodities will be permitted during the bandh. He said that Chakka Jam will remain in place till 3 p.m.

Yogendra Yadav, however, said that marriages and emergency services will be allowed. Delivery of milk, fruits, vegetables and other services will remain shut.

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer himself. He was prevented recently from attending the discussions between farmers and the central government on the matter because he is a political activist and not a farmer. Yadav, who is also apparently a psephologist, claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah himself objected to his presence.

“Though the farmers union decided that the invitation to the meeting would be accepted only if the four representatives were also added to the delegation, I was informed that Amit Shah personally objected to me being a part of it. The government said that I was political. The farmers’ union were ready to boycott the meeting but they went ahead with it on my insistence,” Yogendra Yadav had said about his exclusion.

The involvement of elements such as the ‘Ichchhadhaari’ protester and others making communally charged comments in the protests has led many to question the motivations behind the protests.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBharat Bandh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Rana Ayyub talks about Muslim-Sikh unity, which is as real as her ‘journalism’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The tactical understanding between the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistani elements who have hijacked the Punjab farmer protests and Islamists is being falsely depicted as some sort of 'Sikh-Muslim unity'.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu invokes ‘Hum Dekhenge’, the poem that was cited often during anti-CAA protests by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior leader of the Congress party, invoked the Islamist 'Hum Dekhenge' poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.
Read more

Cold chain ready, doctors, healthcare workers to be vaccinated on priority: Gujarat govt charts out map for coronavirus vaccination in state

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat state deputy chief minister and health minister Nitin Patel on Saturday chalked out the map for coronavirus vaccination in the state.

Trouble for BJP in Tripura? Party’s state observer reaches Agartala to meet with dissident MLAs and resolve dispute

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Kumar Sonkar, BJP's Tripura observer, has reached Agartala on Saturday to resolve the dispute with the dissident MLAs.

Saradha Scam: Kingpin Sudipta Sen writes to PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee from jail alleging top politicians received money from him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sudipta Sen wrote the letter from jail naming Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sujan Chakraborty, Biman Bose, Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikary

“Republic is undaunted”: Arnab Goswami challenges Uddhav Thackeray after Republic’s Ghanshyam Singh says he was beaten while in police custody

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami said that despite all the unspeakable methods used by Thackeray government to coerce Republic, they will now bow down.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra government confirms that Anvay Naik murdered his own mother, Arnab Goswami moves HC against charge sheet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has alleged that Maharashtra police filed the charge sheet by following the dictates of the state government
Read more
Opinions

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Ichchhadhaari protester Yogendra Yadav to lead ‘chakka jam’ for Punjab farmers, will block delivery of essential commodities

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav appears to be leading the protests against the newly passed farm laws by Punjab farmers.
Read more
News Reports

“Ram symbolises heroism for me”: Saif Ali Khan retracts his statement of showing ‘humane’ side of Ravan in ‘Adipurush’, but only partially

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan said that he sincerely apologises to everybody and withdraws his statement after he had hurt people's sentiments
Read more
Political History of India

Rana Ayyub talks about Muslim-Sikh unity, which is as real as her ‘journalism’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The tactical understanding between the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistani elements who have hijacked the Punjab farmer protests and Islamists is being falsely depicted as some sort of 'Sikh-Muslim unity'.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu invokes ‘Hum Dekhenge’, the poem that was cited often during anti-CAA protests by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior leader of the Congress party, invoked the Islamist 'Hum Dekhenge' poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.
Read more
News Reports

Norway: Central bank deputy governor resigns after his security clearance was cancelled for having a Chinese wife

OpIndia Staff -
Jon Nicolaisen informed that he was resigning as his security clearance was not renewed as wife is Chinese who lives in China
Read more
News Reports

‘My wife has converted to Hindu religion’: Rahul Mahajan on his Russian wife Natalya Ilina

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Mahajan said, "she is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati"
Read more
News Reports

Cold chain ready, doctors, healthcare workers to be vaccinated on priority: Gujarat govt charts out map for coronavirus vaccination in state

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat state deputy chief minister and health minister Nitin Patel on Saturday chalked out the map for coronavirus vaccination in the state.
Read more
Politics

Trouble for BJP in Tripura? Party’s state observer reaches Agartala to meet with dissident MLAs and resolve dispute

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Kumar Sonkar, BJP's Tripura observer, has reached Agartala on Saturday to resolve the dispute with the dissident MLAs.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer protests: In 2010, Congress-led panel had blamed the APMC system for poverty among farmers

OpIndia Staff -
Congress is opposing agriculture laws but in 2010 its committee said APMC system is the reason why farmers are poor
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
493,836FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com