Monday, December 21, 2020
“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

As per the prediction, the battle to the end will start in modern day Syria, with forces marching towards India. Islamic armies carrying black flags will supposedly come from Khorasan and conquer India to turn it into an Islamic state.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar peddles Islamic jihad against India, supports the Islamic supremacist ideology of Ghazwa-e-Hind
Shoaib Akhtar(Source: News 18)
For many Indians, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is among the few saner voices and pacifists that have called for a lasting peace between the two countries. Akhtar’s effusive views on the Indian cricket team has only served to cement his personality as someone who is willing to shed the decades-long antagonism between the two neighbours and proceed on the path of peaceful coexistence.

Akhtar, who was popularly called as The Rawalpindi Express, was also feted by the Indian media after he raised discrimination meted out to Danish Kaneria, a Pakistani Hindu cricketer, by the rest of the Pakistani cricket team on account of his religion. The cricketer had recently invoked humanity over religion and country while appealing India to provide ventilators to Pakistan in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, cynics within the Indian society have cautioned that Shoaib Akhtar’s charm offensive for the Indian cricket team and the country at large is just a smokescreen, a ruse intended to remain in good books with the BCCI so that when Pakistani sports presenter and coaches are allowed to be a part of the IPL, he is amongst the first to land a lucrative deal.

Besides, many others also claim that Pakistani fast bowler makes glowing remarks for India and the Indian cricketers to attract following from the Indian YouTube users on his channel.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar promotes the Islamic doctrine of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’

However, an undated video of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar that is now doing the rounds on the internet has shattered all the carefully constructed myth about his favourable outlook towards India. In the video, which is at least a year old, Shoaib Akhtar is seen endorsing the Islamic supremacist fantasy of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’.

In an interview with Samaa TV, Shoaib Akhtar says, “It is written in our scriptures that Ghazwa e Hind will take place. The river in Attock will be coloured red twice with blood. Forces from Afghanistan will reach till Attock. Then after that forces will rise from Shamal Mashriq, different contingents will arrive from Uzbekistan etc…this refers to Khorasan, a historical region which extended till Lahore. Later those forces will conquer Kashmir, and then, inshallah, they will march onwards (to the rest of India).”

Shamal Mashriq is an Urdu reference for the geographical region which is just north of the Arabian peninsula.

Ghazwa-e-Hind: An Islamist doctrine forecasting the dominance of Islam over India

It is pertinent to note that the Islamist doctrine endorsed by Shoaib Akhtar is often cited by terrorists to justify their attacks in India. The Islamist terror attacks on India take place under the banner of Ghazwa-e-Hind. Radicals in Pakistan are trained and brainwashed with the concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind, to prepare them for suicide missions in India and legitimise their jihad against India.

The term Ghazwa-e-Hind or a holy raid of India has been used by the Pakistani terrorists against India for decades. The concept of Ghazwa-e-hind roots from several works of Islamic literature named Hadiths. The doctrine prophesizes a pitched battle between Hindus and Muslims before (qayamat), resulting in a decisive victory of Muslims over Hindu India.

As per the prediction, the battle to the end will start in modern day Syria, with forces marching towards India. Islamic armies carrying black flags will supposedly come from Khorasan and conquer India to turn it into an Islamic state.

Many Pakistanis still believe that their country was created for the express purpose of leading the Islamic world and fulfilling the prophecy of Ghazwa-e-Hind. This doctrine of capturing India and turning it into an Islamic state is exploited by the terror organisations to recruit young and impressionable youth into the fold of terrorism, indoctrinating them into believing that conquering the lands of ‘non-believers’ is their holy duty.

