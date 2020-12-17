Thursday, December 17, 2020
Trouble for TMC continues, party leader Diptangshu Chaudhury quits from CM’s Grievance and Monitoring Cell

Chaudhury is the third TMC leader to have resigned from their various posts after Trinamool Congress (TMC) stalwart Suvendu Adhikari's resignation yesterday.

OpIndia Staff
TMC leaders quit party
TMC leader Diptangshu Chaudhury (top left), Suvendu Adhikari (bottom left), TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Right)
In another jolt to the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress leader and Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) Col. (Rtd) Diptangshu Chaudhury tendered his resignation from his post on Thursday. Retd. Col Chaudhury also tendered his resignation as the Advisor of the CMO’s Grievance and Monitoring Cell. Chaudhury is the third TMC leader to have resigned from their various posts after Trinamool Congress (TMC) stalwart Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation yesterday.

Diptangshu Chaudhury wrote in the letter addressed to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: “I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Chairman, South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and also as Advisor, Monitoring Cell on Programme Implementation of Govt Welfare Services in Chief Minister’s Office (Grievance & Monitoring Cell),” wrote Retd. Col Diptangshu. “I am also informing the same by email to his excellency Governor of West Bengal, being the constitutional head of the state,” he added.

Apart from Adhikari and Chaudhury, Asansol MLA Jitendra Tiwari had quit as the Chairman, Board of Administrators, Asansol Municipal Corporation and Abhijit Acharya quit as Vice-President of Paschim Bardhaman. Moreover, the party had expelled Kanishka Panda, who is perceived to a close aide of Adhikari. Panda, who was the general secretary of the party at East Midnapore, had reportedly questioned the party leadership for withdrawing Adhikari’s security.

This string of resignations, which comes ahead of West Bengal polls in April-May 2021, might bring in a lot of trouble for the chief of the ruling dispensation in West Bengal, who is eyeing at a third consecutive term. The political sphere is rife with rumours that the exodus of these TMC senior leaders are ascribed to Mamata Banerjee’s affinity towards election strategist Prashant Kishore and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

BJP reacts to the string of resignations of TMC MLAs

Reacting to these back-to-back setbacks to Trinamool, BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya said: “Mamata Ji and his nephew have a greed for power. Her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) protects all the mafia – coal mafia, gold mafia etc. The old ministers who fought with Mamata are getting insulted. While there is still respect for Mamata ji in Trinamool, due to her defence of her nephew’s wrongdoings, she has fallen prey to their ire. See how all people are running away from Trinamool, as people know BJP’s government is coming”.

Adhikari’s exit might be a setback for the WB ruling dispensation

Speculations are rife that Suvendu is set to join the BJP during the Home Minister’s visit to the state. If that happens, the TMC might be looking at a major setback ahead of Assembly elections in the state. Adhikari’s exit from TMC might prove fatal for the party as he is believed to have influence in more than 80 Assembly seats in addition to the clout he retains in the party.

