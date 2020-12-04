Friday, December 4, 2020
Home Crime First arrest under UP’s new law against Grooming Jihad, Uwais Ahmed was absconding fearing...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

First arrest under UP’s new law against Grooming Jihad, Uwais Ahmed was absconding fearing ‘encounter’

Ahmed was arrested from the Richha railway gate in the Bahedi area on Wednesday. He was produced before a local court and was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

OpIndia Staff
First Grooming Jihad case arrest in UP, Uwais Ahmed arrested
First arrest made under new anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh, image via ABP News
80

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Uwais Ahmed, the accused who was absconding ever-since a case was registered against him, for trying to forcibly convert a Hindu girl to Islam. This is the first arrest made by the UP government in the newly promulgated law against Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad). This is the first Grooming Jihad case, under the new anti-conversion law, registered by the Uttar Pradesh police on November 28.

Bareilly police took to its official Twitter handle to give details of the arrest. Uwais has been absconding since November 29.

Ahmed was arrested from the Richha railway gate in the Bahedi area on Wednesday. He was produced before a local court and was sent to 14 days judicial custody,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Bareilly, Rajesh Kumar Pandey said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said on December 3: “A young woman living in Sharif Nagar falling under the Deorania Thana limits had alleged that the accused was harassing her for the last three years and has been pressurizing her to convert to Islam”.

According to reports, the accused has been hiding for many days. He has now confessed that he had been absconding since he feared arrest and believed that he would be killed in a police encounter. Speaking on the same, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said:  “This may have been his perception, but the police never intended to do so as he is not a history-sheeter.” He further said, ‘We were just looking for him and for this many teams were also deployed in neighbouring districts.

Speaking to reporters, the accused said that he had been arrested under the new anti-conversion law. He claimed that he was innocent and had nothing to do with the victim. He said that he had got married a year ago.

First case registered in the newly promulgated law against Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad)

A case was registered against Ahmed after victim’s father one Tikaram, living in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint with the Deorania police on November 28. The accused was booked under IPC sections 503 and 504 and Section 3/5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. Ever since the case was lodged against him, Ahmed had been absconding.

As per reports, the accused tried to lure the victim. Ahmed began to persuade her to convert to Islam. When she refused, he began to pressurise the victim and her family. Besides intimidation, he had also threatened to kill the victim and her family for refusal to give in to his demands for conversion. The Deorania police had been making all possible efforts to nab the accused.

According to the complaint, Tikaram’s daughter and Ahmed studied together in Class 12. Three years ago, the accused started pressuring her to undergo religious conversion and perform ‘nikah‘ (marriage) with him. But when the woman opposed, he threatened to kidnap her, Tikaram has said in his complaint. The complainant’s daughter married someone else in June. However, Ahmed continued to harass her and her family members and threatened them after they refused to yield to his demands.

Yogi Adityanath govt brings in law against Grooming Jihad

This arrest came days after the Yogi Aditynath government cleared the draft ordinance against unlawful religious conversions, the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel also gave her assent to the ordinance last week. Soon after the approval by the Governor, the ordinance has come into force in the state.

Provisions of the new law

The new anti-conversion law is aimed at preventing forced conversions under the pretext of love and marriage. “There were more than 100 incidents reported in which forceful religious conversion was being done. Also, it was reported that religious conversions were going on in the state using deceitful means. So to make a law on this becomes an important matter of policy now,” UP Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had earlier remarked.

Under the new law, a jail term of 1-5 years is awarded to the accused (extended to 3-10 years in case of SC/STs) and a fine of ₹15,000 (₹25,000 in case of SC/STs). Moreover, the offender’s proven guilty for mass conversion will attract a jail term of 10 years.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP Police news, Love Jihad law, Yogi sarkar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Khalistanis hijacking farmer protests are aimed at breaking Hindu-Sikh unity: Here is a brief history of tensions in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Khalistan' bogey has indeed reared its ugly head during the protests against the recently passed farm laws.
Read more
News Reports

After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

OpIndia Staff -
Initially the proposal was for removing 1172 Link trees for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour but the number was later reduced to 1,004
Read more

WSJ drags Brahmins in domestic policy subject, American Hindu Group demands immediate withdrawal of article: All you need to know

Media OpIndia Staff -
The CoHNA demanded that WSJ remove 'Brahmin' from the OpEd and an apology be issued to the global Hindu Community.

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education

From surveilling Chinese students in the US to running spy rings in top US universities: All you need to know about CCP infiltration

World OpIndia Staff -
Lately, it has been revealed how the Communist Party of China has funnelled a massive amount of money into ivy league US universities including Stanford, Harvard in an effort to infiltrate into these research institutes.

World’s first Muslim Hijabi model, Halima Aden, quits modelling, says fashion industry compromised her Islamic faith: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Halima Aden, the first-ever Muslim Hijabi model, has decided to give up her modelling career to embrace her faith, Islam

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
Opinions

Exposing hypocrisy of Congress, CPIM, Bharatiya Kisan Union and even Justin Trudeau over the Farm Bills 2020, point by point

Abhishek Banerjee -
The industry scale hypocrisy surrounding the protests around Farm Laws is staggering
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Mirzapur: Three Brahmin boys found dead, family says they were murdered with eyes gouged out, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
The three cousins: 14-year-old Sudhanshu Tiwari, 14-year-old Shivam Tiwari and Hariom Tiwari were mysteriously found dead in a pond in the Lalganj police station area, Mirzapur.
Read more
News Reports

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 97

OpIndia Staff -
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH' passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Even pandering doesn’t get India Today a free pass: Here is why ‘liberals’ are today cancelling Rajdeep and Rahul Kanwal

OpIndia Staff -
'Liberals' are cancelling India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal over their coverage of the allegations against Shehla Rashid
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Zomato, MobiKwik and Congress extended tacit support to Khalistan sympathiser Diljit Dosanjh? Netizens seem to think so

OpIndia Staff -
In June 2020, a demand for an FIR against Diljit Dosanjh was raised after he was seen supporting Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned organisation that peddles the Khalistan narrative.
Read more
Media

Tamil Nadu: Three idols stolen from Amman temple in Chennai

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the temple priest visited the temple and found out that the idols were missing.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ writer commits suicide, family claims he was being blackmailed, say they are being threatened

OpIndia Staff -
The writer of the popular Sab TV's comedy series Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah died of suicide on November 27
Read more
Media

A new low, even for Editors Guild, as they issue statement against media orgs exposing how Khalistanis have hijacked farmers protest

OpIndia Staff -
In an attempt to cover-up the participation of Khalistanis in farmers' protest, the Editors Guild of India today issued an advisory
Read more
Crime

First arrest under UP’s new law against Grooming Jihad, Uwais Ahmed was absconding fearing ‘encounter’

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first Grooming Jihad case, under the new anti-conversion law, registered by the Uttar Pradesh police on November 28.
Read more
Political History of India

Khalistanis hijacking farmer protests are aimed at breaking Hindu-Sikh unity: Here is a brief history of tensions in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Khalistan' bogey has indeed reared its ugly head during the protests against the recently passed farm laws.
Read more
Law

‘You shot a bullet in Delhi, we made MP and Shajapur Shaheen Bagh’: MP HC gives bail to one Anwar, orders counselling as a...

OpIndia Staff -
The Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to an accused named Anwar, who had been arrested earlier for posting provocative messages on WhatsApp
Read more
News Reports

After Youth Congress preached about respecting women, its Punjab unit uses misogynistic hashtag to target Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
A tweet was posted from the official Twitter handle of Punjab Youth Congress using a highly vulgar hashtag to target Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina delivers a resounding jolt to Pakistan during meeting with envoy, says can’t forget 1971 atrocities

OpIndia Staff -
The sharp response by Bangladesh Prime Minister to Pakistan reminding them of the atrocities during the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971 comes at a time when pro-Pakistan Islamist organisations are opposing the statue of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Read more
News Reports

After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

OpIndia Staff -
Initially the proposal was for removing 1172 Link trees for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour but the number was later reduced to 1,004
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
492,880FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com