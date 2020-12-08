West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

On December 7, West Bengal police used batons, tear gas, and water cannons to stop peaceful protesters in two rallies organized by Bharatiya Janata Party. There were reports that TMC goons were also standing with the WB police and hurdled country-made bombs on the protesters. The protest was against the Mamata Banerjee government for ignoring the under-developed North West Bengal. Over a hundred people were injured, and one senior Karyakarta, Sri Ulen Roy, died.

Amidst all the unfortunate events that took place yesterday, some ‘liberals’ have found something funny in the dead of a Karyakarta. Here are some insensitive posts made by the ‘liberals’ on social media platforms.

The self-proclaimed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra said, “Honest Mountain Dew ad – Daar ke aage daar hai.” Several so-called celebrities like Ammy Virk have replied to him mocking Tejasvi Surya.

😂😂😂 — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) December 8, 2020

Now-deleted tweet by Twitter influencer Catwomaniya

National SM Team of Aam Aadmi Party, Vikash mocked the incident and wrote, “Nahi darenge, nahi darenge BOOM”. A netizen replied and called the video a “meme material.”

@iamjatinbajaj next meme material 🙂 — Saurav Jain (@souravjain540) December 7, 2020

Hahaha phat gayi G@@@D 😂😂😂😂 — 🇮🇳 AIJAZ OFFICIAL 🇮🇳 (@Aijaz0074) December 8, 2020

Priyanka Sacheti, a freelance columnist who has written for several agencies including Guardian, Scroll, Livemint and others laughed out quite loud at a blast which claimed life of an individual.

Raj Shekhar Sen, a podcaster and columnist who have written for agencies like News laundry said, “When you ask Narendra about his China policy.” In another tweet, quoting the same video he wrote, “This moment describes me right as I think I’ve gathered the courage to see my dad with report card in hand.”

When you ask Narendra about his China policy. https://t.co/KcRNY8nw6r — Random Man || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) December 7, 2020

Liberals have a history of mocking and making fun of those who have fallen sick or died if they do not stand in sync with their ideology. Some time back, when Home Minister Amit Shah was tested positive for Covid-19, the social media platforms got flooded with hateful messages. Last year, after demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, liberals had celebrated her death.