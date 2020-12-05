Saturday, December 5, 2020
West Bengal: Several persons injured after bombs hurled at BJP rally in West Burdwan district, BJP blames TMC for the attack

Babul Supriyo said, "The block President of TMC, Ashik Mondol, is the biggest coal mafia in the area... And the whole mafia is controlled by TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari. I know this area inside out."

West Bengal: Bombs hurled at BJP rally allegedly by TMC goons
Bombing incident at BJP rally (Photo Credits: Youtube/ABP)
In another incident of political violence in West Bengal, a BJP rally was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Barabani village in Asansol Sadar subdivision of West Burdwan district.

As per reports, the BJP had taken out a procession under their flagship ‘Aar Noi Annay campaign to protest against the oppression of people under the rule of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. However, the rally was disrupted with incidents of bombing. In a video that has now gone viral online, thick fumes of smoke can be seen rising in the air. The area was gripped by fear and chaos, with several people running with water-filled buckets to douse the smoke.

BJP lambasts TMC, highlights about the menace of coal mafia in the area

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress of disrupting their rally and refuted counter-claims by TMC, who alleged that the attack was engineered by the saffron party. BJP MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo stated, “I do not need to answer to ignorant TMC politicians. People are not going to buy their dubious claims. The block President of TMC, Ashik Mondol, is the biggest coal mafia in the area… And the whole mafia is controlled by TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari. I know this area inside out.”

He further stated, “A massive raid has been underway in the area and several people involved in the coal syndicate have been apprehended. I had named the TMC leaders, associated with the coal mafia, almost 1.5 years ago… Last time, we had won all 9 seats in the area. The TMC is taking vengeance for the same. Will people buy the TMC’s argument that BJP workers are hurling bombs on each other? Only those who indulge in low-level politics can say such things.” He assured that strict action will be taken against the TMC goons, involved in the incident. Babul Supriyo also warned that the sand mafia and coal mafia in the area will be nabbed.

Local BJP leader lakhan Ghorui stated, “TMC goons fired & hurled bombs injuring 5-7 people. We’re on our way to the hospital now. Despite asking police for help no steps have been taken.” BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that attack on BJP workers has become common place in Bengal and that such attacks are executed on the behest of Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leaders cry foul, accuse BJP of masterminding the attack

TMC ML Jitendra Tiwari claimed that the Bengal unit of the BJP has been inducting ‘anti-social elements’ in their party and such incidents are therefore not unprecedented. “We are winning in this area with over 50,000 votes. Why would we bother to attack the BJP rally? Those seen hurling bombs and firing bullets must be apprehended,” he said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that it was a staged and premeditated attack by the BJP to divert attention from ‘burning’ issues such as farmer protests, soaring prices of LPG and tarnish the name of the State. He alleged, While we are doing good work to benefit the people, the BJP is trying to create a state of unrest in West Bengal.”

TMC workers and crude bombs

In May this year, the Bhagwanpur police had reportedly recovered 153 crude bombs from the backyard of one local resident and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter named Sheikh Kasemuddin in Lalpur village of East Midnapore District in West Bengal. Four people were arrested in connection with the case. While three of them were released after initial questioning, Kasemuddin was produced before the Kanthi Court on Saturday. He was sent to 14 days in judicial custody by the judge.

In July, crude bombs were hurled at BJP workers, prior to the scheduled public rally by BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh. The incident took place in Shymnagar in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. The State unit of the BJP reportedly wanted to take out a protest march against the rise of terror, perpetrated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in Bhatpara, following the attack on one of its members, and also against corruption in the distribution of relief to the victims of the cyclone Amphan. When BJP workers flocked to the protest site, an explosion took place at the spot. Reportedly, 4 people were injured during the attack. Even though the rally was postponed for some time, it was resumed afterwards.

Earlier in August, a 40-year-old TMC worker named Humayun Kabir died after sustaining grave injuries during an explosion caused while making crude bombs at the roof of his house, reported The Hindustan Times. The incident took place in the Shamshergunj area in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. As per the report, the 10-year-old son of Humayun was also injured in the explosion. According to the sub-divisional police officer of Jangipur, Prasenjit Banerjee, Kabir was fatally injured while trying to make crude bombs. 

