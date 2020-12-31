Thursday, December 31, 2020
Home Social Media 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot thinks Shaheen Bagh Bilkis was 'fighting for women's equality', deletes...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot thinks Shaheen Bagh Bilkis was ‘fighting for women’s equality’, deletes story later

Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh was not fighting for 'women's equality. She was the media-hyped face of an Islamist movement that wanted the persecuted non-Muslims in Islamic nations to be left to be killed by fanatics.

OpIndia Staff
Gal Gadot faces criticism after erasing Shaheen Bagh's Islamist dadi as a woman 'fighting for women's equality' in India
Gal Gadot called Bilkis an activist fighting for women's equality, netizens criticized her for being uninformed (Image: The Guardian | Insta account of Gal Gadot)
4

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot would not have thought she might face backlash for sharing her “personal wonder women” with the people worldwide on the last day of 2020. One person she praised raised several eyebrows and netizens questioned if she even knows who the person really is.

Now-deleted story of Gal Gadot with Bilkis Bano’s image promoting her as activist who is allegedly fighting for women’s rights

On December 31, Gal Gadot decided to share some of the women who have inspired her and called them her “personal wonder women”. One of the women was the infamous Bilkis from Shaheen Bagh protests. Bilkis was a prominent part of the protests that were organized as India decided to give citizenship to religiously prosecuted people from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In the now-deleted Instagram story, Gadot shared a picture of Bilkis Bano and wrote, “Bilkis. This 82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India showed me it’s never too late to fight for what you believe in.”

While the story was deleted by Gadot, the image is still in Gadot’s Instagram photos.

Photo of Bilkis Bano on Gadot’s Instagram profile

Bilkis was not fighting for women’s rights, she wanted persecuted non-Muslims in Islamic nations to be left to die

Those who have followed the incidents that led to anti-Hindu Delhi riots know how misinformed Gadot is in describing Bilkis. Those who don’t know her or have forgotten Shaheen Bagh Dadi, let’s jolt your memory a little bit. Bilkis, who was featured in the list of top 100 influential people of 2020 in Times Magazine, was recently seen at farmers’ protests gaining some more footage for herself. Her presence had brought back the grim memories of the Shaheen Bagh protests, where Islamists sat on a so-called ‘protest’ beginning in December last year, against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Bilkis along with the protestors had blocked a major highway and caused traffic disruptions for months. She was one of the leading ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh against the humanitarian Citizenship Amendment Act. The sit-in protests disrupted the lives of the people of Delhi. Shaheen Bagh, the mecca of anti-CAA protests, was one of the major reasons that led to the worst anti-Hindu riots in recent history. Women like her were used as a shield at the sit-in protests. Anti-India slogans had attracted separatists from all over India and provided cover for the radicals and extremists. In the end, the riots happened and many including Dilber Singh Negi, IB officer Ankit Sharma and others were killed mercilessly.

Moreover, the anti-CAA protestors were essentially opposing the Indian government’s decision to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities in the three neighbouring Islamic nations, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in these nations are facing genocide. They are killed, kidnapped and raped every day. But the so-called ‘protestors’ saw the humanitarian law as “anti-Muslim”. Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh was the face of such an Islamic movement that wanted the persecuted non-Muslims to be left to be killed.

Reaction from netizens

Several netizens criticized the Israeli actress for not doing her homework before supporting someone. A user Monica tagged Gadot and wrote, “Bilkis wasn’t fighting for women’s equality in India but she was opposing a law that gave citizenship to persecuted minorities of South Asia. You must read better.”

Another Twitter user stated that Gadot’s post was a result of the powerful leftist lobby that spreads and creates misinformation and even makes it popular. It is notable here that Rana Ayyub had written a note for Bilkis in the Time Magazine for her inclusion in the list. Even in that note, she had spread blatant lies that the CAA was about ‘blocking citizenship for Muslims’. Time, however, had published that blatant lie without even bothering to verify.

Another user tried to remind Gadot, a Jew, that the CAA was about helping the non-Muslims who are facing the same persecution that Jews faced, but by hailing people like Bilkis, the actress has shown that she is either ignorant or callous about the religious persecution happening in the Islamic nations.

As international media praised Bilkis, there is a slight chance Gadot was fed the wrong information about the Shaheen Bagh Dadi. Gadot has deleted the story but the Instagram post still remains. You can learn about the anti-Hindu Delhi riots from our Delhi Riots archive or OpIndia’s report on the Delhi riots that is available on Kindle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWonder Woman Gal Gadot, Gal Gadot post, Gal Gadot Bilkis
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bihar’s female voter is the unsung ‘Person of the Year’, let us give her the respect she has earned: Here is how

Abhishek Banerjee -
A day after Bihar Assembly polls results, a much-flustered intellectual declared: “Elections are no longer the most happening things in our democracy.”
Read more
Opinions

Reservation for govt school students: Is the Odisha govt admitting that they have created a new backward class in the state?

Sambit Nayak -
By announcing reservation for government school students, is CM Naveen Patnaik admitting that in 21 years of his rule, he has created a new backward class in the state?
Read more

F*ck you, 2020

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
2020, what a terrible year you have been! You are cancelled.

When Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi vowed to destroy Somnath temple in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Pakistani destroy Hindu temples and continue to persecute religious minorities, a video of Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs vowing to destroy Somnath temple has gone viral.

Hindu temple razed down in Pakistan, terrorists in J-K lob grenade at temple in Kathua: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The terrorists' attack on a temple in Kathua comes just a day after residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district in Pakistan razed down a historic Hindu temple.

Karnataka’s Rs 620 cr Safe City project, irregularities in tender process, whistleblower D Roopa’s side of the story and links to IMA Gold scam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nimbalkar is Chairman of both Tender Inviting Committee and Tender Scrutinising Committee of the 'Safe City' Project

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot thinks Shaheen Bagh Bilkis was ‘fighting for women’s equality’, deletes story later

OpIndia Staff -
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot faced criticism for calling anti-CAA protestor Bilkis as an activist fighting for 'women's equality'.
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Shri Ram idol at Ramateertham temple found ‘beheaded’, opposition attacks Jagan Reddy govt

OpIndia Staff -
Another temple attack in Andhra Pradesh, Ram Idol broken, thrown into pond at Ramateertham, Vizianagaram.
Read more
News Reports

CBI raids residences of Trinamool Youth Congress General Secretary in connection with cattle smuggling case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
CBI conducted raids at several locations in West Bengal including two Kolkata residences of TMC Youth Wing General Secretary Vinay Mishra
Read more
News Reports

While holidaying in Italy, Rahul Gandhi decides to create chaos in India by spreading fake news about loan write-offs: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi does not understand the difference between a loan 'write-off' and a loan 'waiver'
Read more
Social Media

What happens to someone’s Gmail, Facebook and other social media accounts after they die? Here are the answers

Anurag -
Death is evident. It is up to you how you want your social media accounts to be after your death.
Read more
Politics

‘NCP weakening Congress like termites in Maharashtra’: Mumbai Congress fears mass migration from party, writes to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress in Maharashtra asserted that some necessary concrete steps are needed to prevent migration from the party
Read more
News Reports

From West Bengal to Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi etc: Here are the do’s and don’ts in various states on New Years eve

OpIndia Staff -
Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, like other festivals, the new years eve celebration will also not be the same this year
Read more
Opinions

Bihar’s female voter is the unsung ‘Person of the Year’, let us give her the respect she has earned: Here is how

Abhishek Banerjee -
A day after Bihar Assembly polls results, a much-flustered intellectual declared: “Elections are no longer the most happening things in our democracy.”
Read more
News Reports

Study by IIT Gandhinagar and Archaeological Department reveals the existence of a three-level structure beneath Somnath temple

OpIndia Staff -
The investigation below the ground around Somnath temple was carried out on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Opinions

Reservation for govt school students: Is the Odisha govt admitting that they have created a new backward class in the state?

Sambit Nayak -
By announcing reservation for government school students, is CM Naveen Patnaik admitting that in 21 years of his rule, he has created a new backward class in the state?
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com