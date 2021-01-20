Arnab Goswami to sue Congress, challenges Rahul Gandhi to one-on-one debate

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami has decided to sue Congress and take strong action against the alleged lies peddled by the grand old party and its senior leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

#ArnabFightsBack | Arnab: I have decided to sue the Congress party, take strong legal action against their lies, and expose them in the courts of law. People of India: Join hands with Republic as we fight this political conspiracy with all our strength. The truth is on our side. pic.twitter.com/mJBgpjRVpG — Republic (@republic) January 20, 2021

In a statement released by Goswami, he said that he is filing a criminal complaint against every Congress leader who has uttered lies against him. He said that their statement that classified documents were shared is a falsehood.

He further challenged Rahul Gandhi to a one-on-one debate and argue how he ‘helped’ Pakistan.

#ArnabFightsBack | Arnab: I am openly challenging Rahul Gandhi to a direct duel on television. He has to gather the courage to face me directly once again pic.twitter.com/RoJNVUa2dZ — Republic (@republic) January 20, 2021

“Don’t send your groupies. Face me, one on one, Rahul if you can,” he said in a statement. He further said that those chats where he spoke about a retaliation of Pulwama attack were nothing but what every Indian expected at that time. “Every Indian expected India to thrash Pakistan black and blue after Pulwama. To even suggest that the Prime Minister gave me this information is a horrendous act of falsification,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to raise the WhatsApp leak controversy in the upcoming Parliamentary session. In a press briefing, senior Congress leaders AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera revealed Congress’ plan of raising the issue of WhatsApp chat messages of Arnab Goswami leaked by Mumbai police in the upcoming session of the parliament.

Congress also demanded strict action against the Republic TV Editor-in-chief for allegedly compromising the national security and exploiting matters of a national tragedy to boost his chancel’s TRPs. The principal opposition party also raised aspersions on a possible nexus between the BJP and the Republic Network and went on to attack the Prime Minister.