Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Congress to raise the issue of Arnab Chat Gate in the upcoming Parliamentary session

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has admitted that it was the Mumbai Police which leaked the private chats of the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami(Source: Republic TV)
Congress on Wednesday questioned PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP on whether the country was up on sale and stated that it will raise the issue of Arnab Chat Gate in the parliament.

In a press briefing, senior Congress leaders AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera revealed Congress’ plan of raising the issue of WhatsApp chat messages of Arnab Goswami leaked by Mumbai police in the upcoming session of the parliament.

Congress also demanded strict action against the Republic TV Editor-in-chief for allegedly compromising the national security and exploiting matters of a national tragedy to boost his chancel’s TRPs. The principal opposition party also raised aspersions on a possible nexus between the BJP and the Republic Network and went on to attack the Prime Minister.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a Lutyens’ Gang and Arnab is the CEO of that gang,” Congress said.

The party also raised questions on Prime Minister’s Office and Arnab Goswami in connection with the alleged Whatsapp chat leaks between the Republic TV Editor-in-chief and Ex-BARC official Partho Dasgupta that had gone viral on the social media platforms.

The Maharashtra Congress Unit had earlier demanded an immediate arrest of Arnab Goswami in the light of the leaked Whatsapp chat between him and former BARC COO Partho Dasgupta. The Congress had claimed that the chat between Arnab and Partho amounted to treason and therefore the Republic TV Editor-in-chief should be arrested.

Arnab Goswami slams allegations levelled by the Congress party

Earlier yesterday, Arnab Goswami had rubbished the allegations levelled by the Congress party. He said, “I am horrified that the Congress party thinks that any journalist in India expressing the views publicly stated by the Government is committing a crime.” Goswami stated that it is absurd to suggest that expecting India to strike back at Pakistan, after the Pulwama attack, was a crime. 

Goswami also narrated the ordeal he has been made to go through in the last 10 months. “From an attempted acid attack on me to the framing of fake and false cases to arresting me illegally (in a case which the Supreme Court said had no prima facie merits) to assaulting me, my wife and my son, and slapping cases against them to filing an omnibus case against my entire newsroom and all my editors to putting me in jail on the trumped-up charges to assaulting me in custody to interrogating my colleagues for 500 hours to whiplashing my colleague Ghanshyam with a chakki belt in custody and now joining hands with Pakistan to questioning my love and commitment to this great nation. I have been through it all.”

Congress admits Mumbai Police leaked the Whatsapp chats

There has been an alarming development in the state-sanctioned persecution against Arnab Goswami initiated by the Maharashtra Government. Former Chief Minister of the state from the Congress party and an elected MLA from the ruling alliance, Prithviraj Chavan, has admitted that it was the Mumbai Police which leaked the private chats of the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV.

Prithviaj Chavan said, “The voluminous transcript of Mr Goswami’s chats released by Mumbai Police is deeply disturbing. Who gave access to such sensitive information from national security to constitutional amendments and political appointments?”

“The Government of India must launch a thorough probe. Also, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence must take this matter with utmost priority,” he added. The admission by Chavan is, again, a stark reminder of the extent to which the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Government have gone to in order to target Arnab Goswami.

The leaked WhatsApp chats pertain to discussions between Arnab Goswami and former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta. The leaked chats surfaced ‘magically’ on the internet recently and have been a matter of hot debate among the opposition parties and their puppets in the media. The opposition political parties and their lackeys are trying to exploit the situation by levelling preposterous allegations against Arnab Goswami.

