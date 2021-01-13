Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Home News Reports Complaint filed against 'mythologist' Devdutt Pattanaik for spreading lies against Puri Jagannath Temple
FeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Complaint filed against ‘mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik for spreading lies against Puri Jagannath Temple

In his complaint, Anil Biswal has requested the Odisha Police to take appropriate action against the author under IPC Section 295A, 500, 505, & IT Act Section 67 for hurting religious sentiments of devotees.

OpIndia Staff
Complaint filed against 'mythologist' Devdutt Pattanaik
Complaint filed against Devdutt Pattanaik for his remarks on Puri Jagannath temple/ Image Source: Twitter
70

A complaint has been filed against self-proclaimed ‘Mythologist’ ‘Devdutt Pattanaik in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha for attempting to instigate divide in the Hindu society on the basis of caste by spreading blatant lies, fake news about the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

Activist Anil Biswal has lodged a complaint against controversial writer Devdutt Pattanaik in the Capital Police Station in Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar for putting out false and derogatory tweets against Lord Jagannath of Puri and for hurting the religious sentiments of Jagannath devotees.

Taking to Twitter, activist Anil Biswal said Devdutt Pattanaik has spread blatant lies against the traditions of Puri Jagannath Temple, with the ill intention of creating a divide between Hindus on the basis of caste.

“It is pejorative remarks, designed intentionally to defame Jagannath Temple as well as Hindu Traditions. This person has a history of repeatedly insulting Hindu Gods and Hindu Dharma. There is no restriction on entry of any Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs to Shri Jaganath Temple,” the activist said.

Earlier, Devdutt Pattanaik had stoked a massive controversy after falsely claiming that Dalits are not allowed to enter the Puri Jagannath Temple.

Filing a complaint against Pattanaik, Biswal said that the remarks made by the self-proclaimed ‘mythologist’ are not only a false but have also been done with a clear intention in hurting religious sentiments of millions of Jagannath devotees.

He added that every day thousands of devotees of all sects, caste of Hindus including SC, ST, OBC are visiting Shree Mandir and there is no issue of any caste-based discriminations at the Puri Jagannath temple. “It is completely a false allegation that Dalits are not allowed to Shree Jagannath Temple,” he has added.

The Hindu activist asserted that contrary to propaganda peddled by the likes of Pattanaik, Jagannath culture aims at the upliftment of the poor, fallen and the downtrodden.

In his complaint, Anil Biswal has requested the Odisha Police to take appropriate action against the author under IPC Section 295A, 500, 505, & IT Act Section 67 for hurting religious sentiments of devotees.

It is notable here that Pattnaik’s tweet was condemned and called out by many Odias. The Puri Jagannath Temple does not discriminate on the basis of caste. A significant number of Sevayats are non-Brahmins.

In 2018, there were some false media reports claiming that President Ramnath Kovind was ‘mistreated’ inside the Puri Jagannath Temple due to his caste. However, those reports were false and the Rashtrapati Bhavan had denied any such incident. The President and the First Lady had visited the Temple and had Darshan near the Sanctum Sanctorum as all devotees do.

Devdutt Pattanaik: Fake news and abuses on social media

Devdutt Pattanaik has a chequered history of abusing people who do not conform to his worldview. There have been myriad instances when the so-called historian has resorted to crass remarks and vile abuses on social media websites. Pattanaik had also made fake assertions about the Citizenship Amendment Act and routinely indulges in ridiculing and abusing Hindus and Hindutva. Because of his chronically abusive behaviour and anti-Hindu antecedents, social media users have expressed their displeasure for having him invited for an event sponsored by the Indian government.

According to Nityanand Misra, an IIM graduate working in the finance industry, the self-proclaimed mythologist’s writing is not based on stories in Hindu Puranas. He also reveals that the author might be misinterpreting Sanskrit words.

Nityanand claims that Devdutt has been inventing his own stories and selling them as Hindu mythology. In addition to this, Misra says that the Pattanaik has a special hatred for Brahmins and doesn’t accept genuine criticism of his work.

On numerous occasions, Pattanaik is seen launching vile abuses and derogatory rants against anyone who disagrees with him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDevdutt Pattanaik books, Odisha tour, Puri Jagannath Temple
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nationwide celebrations in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan emerges victorious in a Twitter poll

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Pakistani media reportedly launched a campaign asking people to vote in the Twitter poll to help Imran Khan win.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against ‘mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik for spreading lies against Puri Jagannath Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Anil Biswal has lodged a complaint against controversial writer Devdutt Pattanaik in the Capital Police Station in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar for putting out false and derogatory tweets against Lord Jagannath Temple of Puri.
Read more

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee

Protesting Punjab farmers gherao actor Janhvi Kapoor, bully her into giving an opinion on farm laws

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
When Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab when the protesting farmers gheraoed her and her crew and demanded an opinion on farm laws

In a bid to oppose UP’s anti-forced religious conversion law, ‘Liberals’ end up endorsing paedophilia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to the reports that the youth was in a relationship with the Hindu girl, in reality, the youth had only talked with the girl a few times on social media. However, there was no relationship between the two.

Recently Popular

World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Crime

Singer Renu Sharma accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, claims police apathy

Jhankar Mohta -
The victim has taken to Twitter to share her a copy of complaint she has filed against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which turned out to be misinformation
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Tehelka promoter and TMC leader KD Singh arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Alchemist Group money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
ED had stated that the proceeds of the crime generated by Alchemist Infra Realty Ltd were routed through shell companies by KD Singh
Read more
News Reports

Nationwide celebrations in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan emerges victorious in a Twitter poll

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Pakistani media reportedly launched a campaign asking people to vote in the Twitter poll to help Imran Khan win.
Read more
News Reports

Dalit Rights body seeks NCPCR intervention in the alleged forced drug/porn addiction of Dalit children by goons under Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh

OpIndia Staff -
The Dalit Rights body has alleged goons of Malwani MLA Aslam Shaikh are allegedly forcing children of Dalits into drug and porn addiction
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against ‘mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik for spreading lies against Puri Jagannath Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Anil Biswal has lodged a complaint against controversial writer Devdutt Pattanaik in the Capital Police Station in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar for putting out false and derogatory tweets against Lord Jagannath Temple of Puri.
Read more
News Reports

The US envisions a growing role of India in Indo-Pacific region to counterbalance China, reveals strategic document declassified by Trump admin

OpIndia Staff -
USA envisions that India will remain preeminent in South Asia and will take the leading role in maintaining Indian Ocean security
Read more
Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee
Read more
Entertainment

Protesting Punjab farmers gherao actor Janhvi Kapoor, bully her into giving an opinion on farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
When Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab when the protesting farmers gheraoed her and her crew and demanded an opinion on farm laws
Read more
WTF News

Canada: Woman puts husband on a leash like a dog, ‘walks’ him to evade curfew rules

OpIndia Staff -
As the cops pointed out that her husband was not a dog, the woman reportedly protested. The cops also penalised the duo and fined them $1500 each.
Read more
News Reports

In a bid to oppose UP’s anti-forced religious conversion law, ‘Liberals’ end up endorsing paedophilia

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to the reports that the youth was in a relationship with the Hindu girl, in reality, the youth had only talked with the girl a few times on social media. However, there was no relationship between the two.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com