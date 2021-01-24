The Income Tax Department has seized gold weighing 4.5 kg and detected unaccounted income of Rs 120 crore from the raids it carried out at the premises of Tamil Nadu-based Christian evangelist Paul Dhinakaran.

According to the reports, the IT authorities wrapped up the three-day-long raids at the residences and offices belonging to prominent evangelist Paul Dhinakaran, who runs Christian evangelist organisation ‘Jesus Calls’ ministry.

During the raids, the officials unearthed unaccounted wealth amassed by Paul Dhinkaran to the tune of Rs 120 crore and also recovered 4.5 kg of gold from his residence.

“The gold was found at Paul Dhinakaran’s residence,” said from the Income Tax department as quoted by The Hindu. The tax sleuths are also looking at his companies and trusts situated across 12 countries, including Israel, Singapore, the UK, and the USA.

“They have over 200 bank accounts,” the IT officer pointed out.

Income Tax officials carries out raids on 28 location of Paul Dhinakaran

On January 20, the Income Tax department conducted raids at 28 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore and other places connected to controversial Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran and his Christian missionary organisation ‘Jesus Calls’.

The Income Tax sleuths had raided 28 premises associated with Dinakaran, including the ‘Jesus Calls’, an organisation run by Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran that preaches Christianity across Tamil Nadu. The IT raids were conducted based on complaints of tax evasion and foreign funds irregularities against Dhinakaran and ‘Jesus Calls’.

Paul Dhinakaran, the son of the late televangelist DGS Dhinakaran, has a large follower base among Christians in Tamil Nadu and runs several organisations.