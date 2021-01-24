Sunday, January 24, 2021
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials unearth unaccounted wealth of Rs 120 crore, 4.5kg gold...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials unearth unaccounted wealth of Rs 120 crore, 4.5kg gold during raids on Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran

On January 20, the Income Tax department conducted raids at 28 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore and other places connected to controversial Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran and his Christian missionary organisation 'Jesus Calls'.

OpIndia Staff
Christian evangelist Paul Dhinakaran/ Image Source: Indian Express
2

The Income Tax Department has seized gold weighing 4.5 kg and detected unaccounted income of Rs 120 crore from the raids it carried out at the premises of Tamil Nadu-based Christian evangelist Paul Dhinakaran.

According to the reports, the IT authorities wrapped up the three-day-long raids at the residences and offices belonging to prominent evangelist Paul Dhinakaran, who runs Christian evangelist organisation ‘Jesus Calls’ ministry.

During the raids, the officials unearthed unaccounted wealth amassed by Paul Dhinkaran to the tune of Rs 120 crore and also recovered 4.5 kg of gold from his residence.

“The gold was found at Paul Dhinakaran’s residence,” said from the Income Tax department as quoted by The Hindu. The tax sleuths are also looking at his companies and trusts situated across 12 countries, including Israel, Singapore, the UK, and the USA.

“They have over 200 bank accounts,” the IT officer pointed out.

Income Tax officials carries out raids on 28 location of Paul Dhinakaran

On January 20, the Income Tax department conducted raids at 28 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore and other places connected to controversial Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran and his Christian missionary organisation ‘Jesus Calls’.

The Income Tax sleuths had raided 28 premises associated with Dinakaran, including the ‘Jesus Calls’, an organisation run by Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran that preaches Christianity across Tamil Nadu. The IT raids were conducted based on complaints of tax evasion and foreign funds irregularities against Dhinakaran and ‘Jesus Calls’.

Paul Dhinakaran, the son of the late televangelist DGS Dhinakaran, has a large follower base among Christians in Tamil Nadu and runs several organisations. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ahead of Republic Day, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised at Delhi’s Khan Market metro station. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police said the slogans were raised in lighter vein and further investigation is underway.
Read more
News Reports

Left-liberals, assorted trolls express their sympathy for scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav, demand immediate release of ‘champion’ of secularism

OpIndia Staff -
Lalu Yadav is absolved of all his crimes only because he 'arrested L K Advani' during the Rath Yatra in 1990.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Per capita income crosses Rs 70,000, says CM Yogi Adityanath, hails ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was inaugurating the 'Hunar Haat' exhibition in Lucknow on Saturday. The Hunar Haat will be on till February 4.

Anti-farm law protestors storm into the hotel of actress Janhvi Kapoor, disrupt the shooting of ‘Good Luck Jerry’ yet again

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The anti-farm law protestors not only trespassed into the shooting venue of Good Luck Jerry but also forcibly made their way into the hotel premises, where the cast and crew were lodged.

Did The Wire employee Arfa Khanum Sherwani join paid tweet trend for releasing fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav

Media OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of his bail plea hearing, support pours in from 'liberal' quarters for the fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Haryana Police confirms that the ‘masked man’ was forced by farmer union leaders to make false allegations against police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the masked man had said he was tasked by inspector Pradeep to kill farmer leaders, there is no inspector by that name

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

‘I allow you housewives to have extra-marital affair with man of your choice’: Video of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘progressive’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee says she is so "flexible" that she has given permission to housewives to have extra-marital affairs
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
News Reports

India sees Yogi Adityanath as PM Modi’s successor, Rahul Gandhi stands nowhere: Survey

OpIndia Staff -
As per the India Today Mood of the Nation survey, Rahul Gandhi virtually is no challenge to PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Politics

Watch: Taking offence at Jai Shree Ram slogans, Mamata Banerjee walks off stage even as PM Modi and Bengal Governor look on

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with PM Modi, lamented "being disrespected" because she heard Jai Shree Ram slogans
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials unearth unaccounted wealth of Rs 120 crore, 4.5kg gold during raids on Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran

OpIndia Staff -
Tax sleuths are also looking at companies & trusts of Paul Dhinakaran in 12 countries, including Israel, Singapore, UK, & USA.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Republic Day, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised at Delhi’s Khan Market metro station. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police said the slogans were raised in lighter vein and further investigation is underway.
Read more
News Reports

Left-liberals, assorted trolls express their sympathy for scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav, demand immediate release of ‘champion’ of secularism

OpIndia Staff -
Lalu Yadav is absolved of all his crimes only because he 'arrested L K Advani' during the Rath Yatra in 1990.
Read more
Editor's picks

Uttar Pradesh: Per capita income crosses Rs 70,000, says CM Yogi Adityanath, hails ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was inaugurating the 'Hunar Haat' exhibition in Lucknow on Saturday. The Hunar Haat will be on till February 4.
Read more
Entertainment

Anti-farm law protestors storm into the hotel of actress Janhvi Kapoor, disrupt the shooting of ‘Good Luck Jerry’ yet again

OpIndia Staff -
The anti-farm law protestors not only trespassed into the shooting venue of Good Luck Jerry but also forcibly made their way into the hotel premises, where the cast and crew were lodged.
Read more
Media

Did The Wire employee Arfa Khanum Sherwani join paid tweet trend for releasing fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of his bail plea hearing, support pours in from 'liberal' quarters for the fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Police investigation claims Puja Bharti, whose body was found with hands and legs tied, died of suicide

OpIndia Staff -
DIG Homkar claims that Puja Bharti had tied herself up, using different ropes, prior to committing suicide.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Naga Sadhu beaten to death in Pilibhit, police register case against unknown

OpIndia Staff -
The Naga Sadhu was attacked by unknown miscreants and suffered head injuries. One of his dogs was found injured.
Read more
News Reports

Haryana Police confirms that the ‘masked man’ was forced by farmer union leaders to make false allegations against police

OpIndia Staff -
While the masked man had said he was tasked by inspector Pradeep to kill farmer leaders, there is no inspector by that name
Read more
News Reports

‘Kisan parade’ in Delhi on Republic Day given green light, claim protesters, Police deny receiving any written submission regarding route: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leaders have claimed that they have received approval to conduct a tractor parade in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com