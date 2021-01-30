Israel Embassy blast: Friday explosion was a ‘trailer’, threatening letter found from spot reveals, Iranian link suspected

A letter in an envelop addressed to “Israel Embassy Ambassador” has been found on the spot as per police sources, reported the Indian Express. The letter contains a threat which says that the blast on Friday was a ‘trailer’. As per the report, the threatening letter also contained reference to two ‘Iranian martyrs’, Qasem Soleimani and Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian commander who commanded the Quds Force of the IRGC, was killed by the US forces in January 2020 in Baghdad. In November 2020, Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on the outskirts of Tehran by a 62-member squad.

On 13 February 2012, Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua and an Indian driver of an Embassy vehicle along with two other were injured after a magnetic bomb stuck to the vehicle went off Delhi. An Iranian hand was alleged even in that blast. The Iranian officials, however, had denied all allegations.

CCTV footage found

In aftermath of the low-intensity blast that happened yesterday evening in front of Jindal House near the Israel embassy in Delhi, the Delhi police special cell has obtained the CCTV footage of the area where the explosion occurred. The CCTV footage reportedly showed a cab dropping off two persons who walked towards the Israel embassy in the direction of the spot where the blast took place.

The driver of the cab has been contacted and sketches are being prepared of the suspects.

An investigation has been initiated to find out their role in relation to the incident. The NIA and the NSG teams were rushed to the spot immediately after the blast took place yesterday. The Delhi police denied any injury in a statement released after the blast. The incident happened on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. The President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister and the three chiefs of the defence forces were present at a few kilometers’ distance at the Beating Retreat ceremony when the blast happened.

Broken pieces of a cold drink can and ball bearings were recovered by the investigators from the spot. The windshields of the cars parked nearby were broken after ball bearings hit them. They have been sent to the forensic lab for further examination. Primary investigation reportedly suggests that explosives and ball bearings were stuffed in the cold drink can.

External Affairs Minister assures protection Israel mission in India

Soon after the incident, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of fullest protection to Israel’s mission and its diplomats in India. According to some reports, the police said that the explosive was apparently planted in a flower pot on the road divider. A letter in an envelope addressed to the Israel Embassy has also reportedly been recovered from the spot.

Team of Israeli investigators to reach Delhi

The CISF that is entrusted with the security of airports, vital nuclear and aerospace installations, Delhi Metro and central government buildings has reportedly been put on high alert. A team of investigators from Israel is also expected to reach the national capital to assist the Indian agencies in the investigation.