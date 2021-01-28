Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home News Reports Madhya Pradesh HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui and his aide Nalin Yadav...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui and his aide Nalin Yadav in the case of hurting religious sentiments

The court noted that it is the constitutional duty of every citizen of the country and also of the State to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India irrespective of religious, linguistic, regional or sectional diversities

OpIndia Staff
MP High Court denies bail to Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui (via ibtimes)
5

Madhya High Court today denied the bail applications of self-proclaimed comedian Munawar Faruqui and his aide Nalin Yadav who are charged with hurting the religious sentiments. Faruqui was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police for insulting Gods during a stand-up comedy show in Indore. His bail application had come up before a single-judge Bench of Justice Rohit Arya for hearing.

Rejecting the bail applications, Justice Arya observed, “…regard being had to the material seized and the statements of the witnesses and that the investigating is in process, no case is made out for grant of bail”.

The court noted that it is the constitutional duty of every citizen of the country and also of the State to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India irrespective of religious, linguistic, regional or sectional diversities. The court reminded the State of its duty to create an environment conducive for the sustenance of coexistence in the society and to make sure that it is not “polluted by negative forces”.

Making critical remarks regarding Faruqui’s comedy show, the High Court noted, “The evidence /material collected so far suggest that an organised public show under the garb of standup comedy on commercial lines, prima facie scurrilous, disparaging utterances, outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens of Indian were made”.

During the previous hearing of the bail applications, the High court had spoken in a strict tone. The High Court had questioned the mindset of Faruqui for making the alleged derogatory remarks against Hindu gods. Reserving the order in the application, Justice Arya had said that such people must not be spared.

Faruqui and four other persons identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav were arrested for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show in Indore based on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur, an activist and the chief of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Thailand King’s ‘royal consort’, whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen

OpIndia Staff -
The 68-year-old Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly anointed his 'royal consort', former bodyguard Sineenat as his second queen.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police says Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP govt prosecutor is withholding info as riot accused get bail

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt's additional public prosecutor deliberately hid information about Delhi riots accused Iliyas after which he was granted bail
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
News Reports

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui and his aide Nalin Yadav in the case of hurting religious sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
The Court said that "scurrilous, disparaging utterances" hurting religious feelings were made under the "garb of stand-up comedy" by Munawar Faruqui
Read more
News Reports

Thailand King’s ‘royal consort’, whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen

OpIndia Staff -
The 68-year-old Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly anointed his 'royal consort', former bodyguard Sineenat as his second queen.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police says Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP govt prosecutor is withholding info as riot accused get bail

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt's additional public prosecutor deliberately hid information about Delhi riots accused Iliyas after which he was granted bail
Read more
News Reports

Red Fort attack: Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu named in Delhi police FIR

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu justified the hoisting of Sikh flag atop the Red Fort calling it representative of the country's "diversity" .
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.
Read more
News Reports

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.
Read more
News Reports

US-based ‘Human Rights Lawyer’ Arjun Sethi gives a call to oust the Modi government, spreads falsehoods on farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
A chronic PM Modi hater, Arjun Sethi has ceaselessly whined over the Citizenship Amendment Act since its passage in December 2019
Read more
News Reports

‘Not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter’, doctor responds after video of him scolded by wife during live broadcast goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Dr KK Agarwal getting berated by his wife for getting vaccinated alone is doing the rounds on the internet
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com