Monday, January 25, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

‘What is wrong with your mindset? Such people must not be spared,’ MP HC makes scathing remarks against Munawar Faruqui: Details

The single judge bench of Justice Rohit Arya also asked the advocate appearing for Munawar Faruqui whether he wanted to withdraw the bail application.

OpIndia Staff
Munawar Faruqui
Image Source: Indian Express
The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has made scathing remarks against Munawar Faruqui while reserving the order on the self-proclaimed stand-up comedian’s bail application. The single judge bench of Justice Rohit Arya also asked the advocate appearing for Munawar Faruqui whether he wanted to withdraw the bail application, LiveLaw has reported.

The judge asked, “But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of your business?” Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha argued on behalf of Munawar Faruqui, “He has committed no offence in the matter your lordships. Bail should be granted”.

“The accused Munawar Faruqui has posted several previous video which was circulated on social media.These remarks were made 18 months ago. He repeated the same remarks on three different occasions i.e. comedy shows. This has led to other comedians making such remarks about Hindu Gods. This is happening with 70% of the comedians,” one lawyer opposing the bail application said.

Finally, Justice Rohit Arya stated, “Such people must not be spared. I will reserve the order on merits.” The order regarding the bail application of Nalin Yadav, a co-performer arrested along with Faruqui, has also been reserved.

The Munawar Faruqui controversy

Faruqui and four other persons identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav were arrested for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show in Indore based on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur, an activist and the chief of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan.

They were booked under IPC sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions. Section 269 was invoked for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 safety protocol. Faruqui was sent to judicial custody till January 13 which was later extended to January 27. Earlier, his bail application was adjourned to this week.

Searched termsMunawar faruqui bail
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

