“Munawar Faruqui is a serial offender”, said a member of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan, while speaking to the media today. This is the same Hindu organisation whose supporters had handed over the ‘comedian’ to the police yesterday, after his programme in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where he made some extremely derisive remarks against Hindu deities and HM Amit Shah. Aklavya Singh Gaur, who is also a BJYM member, has taken to Twitter to share his official statement on the incident.

कल की घटना पर मेरा official वक्तव्य… pic.twitter.com/c51VuHhAUe — Aklavya Singh Gaur (@Aklavya) January 2, 2021

Aklavya said that Munawar Faruqui has a contentious past and previously on various occasions, he has mocked Hindu God and Goddesses. The Hindu activist said that Faruqui has also in the past, tried to downplay the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. He has insulted union minister Amit Shah by insinuating that he was behind the carnage. Aklavya added that because of Faruqui’s predisposition to mock Hindu deities one of his programs in Jaipur had been earlier cancelled.

The activist added that he and few other supporters of the Hindu organisation were aware that a programme was scheduled to happen in the Monroe Cafe near 56 Dukaan in Indore on that date, so they bought the tickets and went to see the program.

As expected, Munawar Faruqui made extremely disparaging remarks about Hindu Gods and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the programme, said Aklavya, confirming that they recorded all the crass, anti-Hindu comments made by Farqui as evidence. He furthers that they stopped the show and requested the audiences to leave. Thereafter the leaders of a rights group caught all the comedians along with the organisers and took them to Tukoganj police station.

He told the media that the organisers did not seek permission for the comedy show in advance. Moreover, no COVID protocols were maintained. Over 100 odd people were stuffed in that small room, that too most of them without masks. Aklavya said that they have appealed that strict action is taken against Faruqui and others, that too under non-bailable charges.

A purported video of the incident had gone viral on social media where supporters of the Hindu Rakshak Sangathan were seen leading the ‘comedian’ out of the Monroe Cafe near 56 Dukaan in Indore, where the purported program was held on Friday.

Meanwhile police have started investigating the case. They informed that Monroe cafe owner, Muktas Jain, did not seek permission for the comedy show in advance and that underage children were also present during the show.

Munawar Faruqui on 2002 Godhra Carnage, Amit Shah and Hindu Gods

During a show in April last year, Munawar Faruqui mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.

Following this, a complaint was filed with Mumbai Police against him for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.