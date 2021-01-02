Saturday, January 2, 2021
Home News Reports Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his 'comedy show' insulting...
News Reports
Updated:

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

A purported video of the incident had gone viral on social media where supporters of the Hindu Rakshak Sangathan were seen leading the 'comedian' out of the Monroe Cafe near 56 Dukaan in Indore.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu Activist calls 'comedian' Munawar Faruqui a "serial offender"
11

“Munawar Faruqui is a serial offender”, said a member of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan, while speaking to the media today. This is the same Hindu organisation whose supporters had handed over the ‘comedian’ to the police yesterday, after his programme in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where he made some extremely derisive remarks against Hindu deities and HM Amit Shah. Aklavya Singh Gaur, who is also a BJYM member, has taken to Twitter to share his official statement on the incident.

Aklavya said that Munawar Faruqui has a contentious past and previously on various occasions, he has mocked Hindu God and Goddesses. The Hindu activist said that Faruqui has also in the past, tried to downplay the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. He has insulted union minister Amit Shah by insinuating that he was behind the carnage. Aklavya added that because of Faruqui’s predisposition to mock Hindu deities one of his programs in Jaipur had been earlier cancelled.

The activist added that he and few other supporters of the Hindu organisation were aware that a programme was scheduled to happen in the Monroe Cafe near 56 Dukaan in Indore on that date, so they bought the tickets and went to see the program.

As expected, Munawar Faruqui made extremely disparaging remarks about Hindu Gods and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the programme, said Aklavya, confirming that they recorded all the crass, anti-Hindu comments made by Farqui as evidence. He furthers that they stopped the show and requested the audiences to leave. Thereafter the leaders of a rights group caught all the comedians along with the organisers and took them to Tukoganj police station.

He told the media that the organisers did not seek permission for the comedy show in advance. Moreover, no COVID protocols were maintained. Over 100 odd people were stuffed in that small room, that too most of them without masks. Aklavya said that they have appealed that strict action is taken against Faruqui and others, that too under non-bailable charges.

A purported video of the incident had gone viral on social media where supporters of the Hindu Rakshak Sangathan were seen leading the ‘comedian’ out of the Monroe Cafe near 56 Dukaan in Indore, where the purported program was held on Friday.

Meanwhile police have started investigating the case. They informed that Monroe cafe owner, Muktas Jain, did not seek permission for the comedy show in advance and that underage children were also present during the show.

Munawar Faruqui on 2002 Godhra Carnage, Amit Shah and Hindu Gods

During a show in April last year, Munawar Faruqui mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.

Following this, a complaint was filed with Mumbai Police against him for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

Amid allegations that new farm laws will end MSP regime, govt’s paddy procurement at MSP surges 23 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
While farmers continue to protest against farm laws, Govt’s paddy procurement at MSP reaches a record high
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, demands procurement of Paddy above limit: Read exclusive details about how he is wrong

Raju Das -
Under the MOU with states on crop procurement, if states declare bonus above MSP, central pool procurement will be limited
Read more

Media org defends activist who ranted about ‘Brahmin d*cks’, brands her former husband a ‘troll’ for accusing her of faking Dalit credentials

Media OpIndia Staff -
The entire episode was sparked by a tweet of hers where Meena Kandasamy went on a rant against 'Brahmin d*cks'.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after mild cardiac arrest

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of a heart issue on Saturday morning.

First chargesheet filed under UP anti-conversion law against one Afzal for abducting a Dalit woman and trying to convert to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP government had passed the ordinance against forceful conversion to deal with rising cases of Grooming jihad in the state.

Lord Subrahmanya murti found desecrated in Andhra Pradesh only a few days after 400-year-old Lord Ram murti was found beheaded

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Few days after murti of Lord Ram was vandalised at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
World

‘We’ll kill ourselves if our daughter is not given back’: Read the sordid tale of Miza Kumari who was abducted, raped and converted in...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahat Austin once again brings to fore the ongoing egregious violations of human rights in the terror state of Pakistan
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Cops arrest Christian pastor after corpse of female constable was kept in house for over 20 days in hopes of ‘resurrection’

OpIndia Staff -
As bizarre as it sounds, her family members insisted that Indra was asleep and that she would wake up soon.
Read more
World

As relationship with Chinese govt turned sour, Billionaire Jack Ma vanishes from public and disappears from his own show

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
Entertainment

After begging Shiv Sena and NCP for forgiveness, disgraced comedian claims ‘this govt’ is afraid of clowns

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua has issued another statement weeks after begging profusely for forgiveness from the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Read more
News Reports

‘Temples are not allowed in Islamic country’: Islamist Zakir Naik hails Pakistani mob burning Krishna Temple to the ground

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik has earlier proclaimed that the construction of a temple in an Islamic country is 'haram' as per Islamic Sharia law
Read more
News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
Economy and Finance

Amid allegations that new farm laws will end MSP regime, govt’s paddy procurement at MSP surges 23 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
While farmers continue to protest against farm laws, Govt’s paddy procurement at MSP reaches a record high
Read more
Crime

Waqf Board member and Mahim Dargah trustee booked for rape, accused of raping social worker after administering injection: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Mudassir Nisar Lambe, a trustee at Mumbai's Mahim Dargah and a member of the Waqf Board, has been accused of raping a woman.
Read more
News Reports

‘I will not take BJP’s vaccine’, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav indulges in ‘vaccine politics’ ahead of Coronavirus vaccination launch in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said that he will not take 'BJP's vaccine' for coronavirus, and provide the vaccine for free when he forms govt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com