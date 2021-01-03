Sunday, January 3, 2021
Home News Reports 'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

The Madhya Pradesh police also picked up one of the accused to a police station on a motorbike on Saturday after a complaint was registered against the self-proclaimed comedians for making indecent comments on Hindu gods.

OpIndia Staff
Internet troll Munawar Faruqui/ Image Source: Medium
569

Munawar Faruqui, the controversial ‘stand-up comedian’, who was arrested on Saturday by the Indore police along with four others for passing indecent remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in the city, has been sent to judicial custody.

According to the reports, a local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.

Anshuman Shrivastava, representing Farooqui, said the FIR had been registered with a political motive and claimed that the accused had constitutional provisions of freedom of speech.

However, opposing bail applications, lawyer Dinesh Pandey said the show was held without the administration’s permission and it hurt religious feelings.

Kamlesh Sharma, the in-charge of Tukoganj police station said that a case was filed late on Friday night against Munawar Faruqui, a resident of Junagadh in Gujarat and four Indore-based persons based on a written complaint filed by Hindu activist Eklavya Singh Gaur.

As per the complaint, ‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui had passed indecent remarks were passed against Hindu gods and goddesses and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the show, Sharma said. The other arrested persons were identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav. The controversial comedy show was held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on Friday.

The Madhya Pradesh police also picked up one of the accused to a police station on a motorbike on Saturday after a complaint was registered against the self-proclaimed comedians for making indecent comments on Hindu gods.

All of them have been booked under IPC sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions. Section 269 was invoked for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 safety protocol, the official said.

Hindu activists handed over Munawar Faruqui to the police

Eklavya Singh Gaur, an activist and the chief of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan, filed the complaint about the show after they had gone to watch the show. When they heard the “indecent” comments, they forced the organisers to stop the program.

The Hindu activist Gaur also submitted video footage of the show. Gaur had said he and his friends went to watch the show where Faruqui was performing as the main comedian.

“The show mocked Hindu deities by passing indecent comments. The Godhra incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also mentioned inappropriately. We shot a video and stopped the show by taking the audience out of the cafe. Then we caught the comedians and organizers of the show and took them to Tukoganj police station,” the Hindu activist said.

Gaur also said that no physical distancing was maintained at the venue and the show had no permission from authorities. At least 100 viewers were sitting in the small hall of the cafe, he said. Gaur denied media reports that Faruqui was beaten up by the activists of Hind Rakshak.

Munawar Faruqui on 2002 Godhra Carnage, Amit Shah and Hindu Gods

During a show in April last year, Munawar Faruqui mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.

“I was watching The Burning Train on TV. My father came and told me not to watch such nonsense and turned off the channel. I was like, ‘why so?’ He was like this is the video of Godhra kaand. And this is a news channel. I thought it is a movie directed by Amit Shah, produced by RSS… I don’t know…,” he said. Munawar Faruqui then referred to the news about 2002 Godhra carnage as ‘cartoon’.

In a complaint filed with the police, Shivam Rawat, the founder of Pen of Dharma, he emphasised how the comments made by Faruqui hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus including him. Rawat has stated how Faruqui had used Bollywood songs to make crass, disrespectful remarks on Hindu gods and belief system. He also pointed out how he mocked the brutal massacre of Hindus in the Godhra carnage by claiming, “Marney ke baad jaltay hai na? (Hindus get burnt anyway after death).”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmunawar faruqi, munawar faruqi godhra, munawar faruqui
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

Ho ja Rangeela re! After ditching Congress for Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar buys Rs 3.75 crore office space

OpIndia Staff -
The office building is located on Linking Road in Khar west and the usual rent for office spaces is reportedly anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakhs a month. The actress bought an office on the sixth floor of the building and shelled out Rs 3.75 crore for her brand new office.
Read more

India becomes the first country to culture the new viral strain UK-variant of Chinese coronavirus successfully

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Viral culture is a laboratory technique in which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

Protest fallout: How opposition’s dangerous game of fuelling farmers’ protests threatens to leave deep scars on the country’s next gen

Opinions Jinit Jain -
The ongoing farmers' protests has gotten the worst out of the country's next generation who are resorting to abuses, intimidation and bullying to silent the dissenters

Subramanian Swamy goes on an anti-vaccine rant to target the Modi government, here is how he is wrong

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy made several misleading claims about the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine made by Serum Institute of India

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai gets a T-Shirt gift from his daughter, Netizens explains how his daughter called out his shoddy ‘journalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai, who is often hailed as the 'Michelangelo of the Indian Journalism', shared an image of a gift by his daughter
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

Ho ja Rangeela re! After ditching Congress for Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar buys Rs 3.75 crore office space

OpIndia Staff -
The office building is located on Linking Road in Khar west and the usual rent for office spaces is reportedly anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakhs a month. The actress bought an office on the sixth floor of the building and shelled out Rs 3.75 crore for her brand new office.
Read more
News Reports

India becomes the first country to culture the new viral strain UK-variant of Chinese coronavirus successfully

OpIndia Staff -
Viral culture is a laboratory technique in which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.
Read more
Opinions

Protest fallout: How opposition’s dangerous game of fuelling farmers’ protests threatens to leave deep scars on the country’s next gen

Jinit Jain -
The ongoing farmers' protests has gotten the worst out of the country's next generation who are resorting to abuses, intimidation and bullying to silent the dissenters
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Four arrested for opposing halal notification in a bakery, had demanded removal saying halal is discriminatory

OpIndia Staff -
A bakery in Kerala, called 'Mody', was allegedly forced to remove the 'Halal' sticker notifying the availability of Halal food.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh police arrest 4 other ‘standup comedians’ along with Munawar Faruqui for mocking Hindu deities and customs

OpIndia Staff -
A video had gone viral in which a group of Hindu activists roughed up the comedians for insulting Hindu Gods in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Subramanian Swamy goes on an anti-vaccine rant to target the Modi government, here is how he is wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy made several misleading claims about the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine made by Serum Institute of India
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
Opinions

Spitting numbers like a drunken gambler at a Las Vegas casino: How to be a top economist – Marxist edition

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today I would like to profile for you one of the top economic minds of our age – the most distinguished Prof. Arun Kumar.
Read more
News Reports

The Print turns a convoluted case under Love Jihad law into one where it can blame the UP police: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The Print faults UP Police for arresting Taufiq who married Priya by introducing himself as Rahul Verma to the girl and her parents
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com