Congress MP and head of AICC’s legal department appeared in MP HC to demand bail for Munawar Faruqui who insulted Hindu Gods: Details

The comedian was arrested by the MP Police for making derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods and hurting religious sentiments.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha defends Munawar Faruqui in MP High Court
Self-proclaimed comedian Munawar Faruqui was represented at the Madhya Pradesh High Court during the hearing on his bail application by senior advocate Vivek Tankha. The comedian was arrested by the MP Police for making derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods and hurting religious sentiments.

As it so happens, Vivek Tankha is an elected representative to the Upper House of the Parliament from the Congress party. Vivek Tanka was elected to the Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket in 2016. The previous year, in 2015, he said that he will move the Supreme Court in connection with the Vyapam Scam.

Vivek Tankha is also the Chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s “Legal Human Rights and RTI Department”.

Vivek Tankha is the Chairman of AICC's legal department
Vivek Tankha had also appeared on behalf of farmers at the Supreme Court and welcomed the decision of the Court to stay the recently passed farm laws.

Vivek Tankha appeared on behalf of farmers at the Supreme Court
Madhya Pradesh High Court reserves order

Reserving the order on the bail application filed by Munawar Faruqui, the judge asked, “But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of your business?” Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha argued on behalf of Munawar Faruqui, “He has committed no offence in the matter your lordships. Bail should be granted”.

Justice Rohit Arya stated, “Such people must not be spared. I will reserve the order on merits.”

The Munawar Faruqui controversy

Faruqui and four other persons identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav were arrested for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show in Indore based on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur, an activist and the chief of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan.

They were booked under IPC sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions. Section 269 was invoked for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 safety protocol. Faruqui was sent to judicial custody till January 13 which was later extended to January 27. Earlier, his bail application was adjourned to this week.

