A 19-year-old Muslim girl from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, who had eloped a Hindu youth in October, returned to her parents and denied allegations that she was abducted by him as alleged by her family members.

According to the reports, a Muslim girl, a resident of Senganpur, had got married to one 20-year-old Akash of neighbouring village Kulgaon on October 12 last year. The lady had said to the police that she went away on her own and got married to the Hindu youth, who ran a cellphone shop at an Arya Samaj temple in Delhi.

Following the marriage, her father had lodged an FIR with Ayana police against the youth claiming that he had kidnapped his daughter with an aim to marry her. Inspector Lalit Kumar said that the police detained the couple and produced them in court on Tuesday following the complaint. The girl in her statement recorded before the magistrate said that she willingly went with the Hindu youth and he did not abduct her.

The youth had said that his parents were ready to accept their relationship. However, the girl’s family and relatives were against their relationship. The family members of the youth have alleged that the family of the girl started threatening them with dire consequences and subsequently approached the police when they learned of their marriage.

Will return to him if he converts to Islam, says the Muslim girl

However, the lady said that she will live with the man only if he converts to Islam and also expressed her intent to be reunited with her family. Following this, she was sent with her parents on Wednesday, the police said.

“In her statement before the magistrate, she said she had gone on her own. She also said that if the youth converts to Islam, she is ready to go with him otherwise she will live with her parents,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, Kamlesh Kumar Dixit.

Sub-inspector Devi Sahay said the woman’s brother approached the police on October 12, alleging that his sister had been abducted by the Hindu man the previous day. He also complained that his sister had taken away Rs 80,000 cash and jewellery along with her at the behest of the man. An FIR was lodged under IPC Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), he added.

The woman also denied that she was abducted, said Auraiya SP Aparna Gautam, saying that they will now examine her statement to the magistrate before deciding on the next course of action in the case.