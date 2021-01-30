Congress troll Saket Gokhale has come up with his own conspiracy theories regarding the motivations behind the blast near the Israel Embassy. He says that the possibility that the blast was orchestrated by the RSS “cannot be ignored” and proceeded to say it “most definitely” will be covered up.

Saket Gokhale spreads conspiracy theories

Saket Gokhale appears to have channeled the hatred fueled conspiracy mongering that led the Congress party to invent the ‘Saffron Terror’ bogey. And now after years have passed, with not a shred of evidence to back the ‘Saffron Terror’ narrative, a Congress troll wishes to trigger the same again, and this time too, with no evidence at all.

He said, “The possibility of the involvement of BJP/RSS goons cannot be ignored though we know that it most definitely will be covered up.”

Saket Gokhale has a history of spreading misinformation. In July 2020, he claimed, without any evidence, that RSS karyakartas were protesting outside his house. The RSS rubbished it as one of his publicity stunts.

On another occasion, he claimed that he has been granted permission by the Delhi Police to hold a rally chanting “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko.” The Delhi Police rubbished it as well and said that the letter that was being circulated was actually his request for permission which had not been granted.

The Congress troll has a history of making things up in order to peddle the political agenda of the Congress party. It is no surprise, then, he has decided to breathe life into the ‘Saffron Terror’ bogey long since buried.