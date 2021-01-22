The far-left ‘activists’ and alleged students studying in the JNU seems to have now found a new reason to protest against the JNU administration after varsity fined several students for violating COVID-19 protocols by illegally entering the hostel rooms inside the campus.

According to the reports, the JNU administration, in December last year, had asked several students to pay fine for illegally residing in hostel rooms in the campus amidst the coronavirus pandemic. A few ‘students’ of the JNU entered the hostel even before the varsity officially allowed the re-entry.

Currently, only final-year PhD, MPhil and M Tech students from science streams are allowed to stay inside the campus. During the lockdown, the students were asked to return to their hometowns due to the increasing number of COVID cases on the campus. The university has not yet notified about the hostels’ opening on the campus and has allowed only a few students to stay in the hostel.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh illegally stays at hostel, varsity issues notice

However, Aishe Ghosh, the JNUSU president and an accused in the JNU riots case, and a few other students have occupied hostel rooms prompting the varsity authorities to send notices asking them to pay fine for their illegal stay.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who stays at Koyna hostel, was soon sent a notice for illegal stay and asked to pay a fine of Rs 2,000. The notice, signed by the senior warden, stated, “As it had come to our notice that Ms Aishe Ghosh….has been seen in Koyna Hostel on November 5 at 4.30 am as informed by a security guard. Hence the committee decides to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on Ghosh.”

“You are required to deposit the Rs 2,000 fine (within seven days).. .failing to deposit this fine… you will be charged again Rs 2,000 more per week,” it added.

According to Sapna Ratan Shah, a senior warden at Koyna Hostel said the students had broken the locks of rooms and illegally entered the hostels. Hence, the warden committee decided to impose fines on them because the inter-hall administration (IHA) guidelines state that fines will be imposed on students who engage in an unauthorised entry. The IHA is a body which manages 18 JNU hostels.

The warden of Koyna Hostel, where Ghosh stays, has enforced clause 2.5.9 of statute 32 of the hostel manual, which pertains to “lodging an unauthorised person”, to penalise students.

Aishe Ghosh and her followers claim harassment

Meanwhile, controversial JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, taking to Twitter said they had been asked to pay Rs 2,000 and claimed that students are being harassed in such manner just because ‘they want to be back at their hostel, re-start academic activities’.

Aishe Ghosh also shared the notice she received from the JNU officials asking her to pay the fine for illegally staying in the hostel.

Rs-2000/ week, students are been harassed in such manner just because they want to be back at their hostel, re-start academic activities. pic.twitter.com/JskUGHT4XX — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) January 19, 2021

“Many of us came after September 30, the administration did not put out a circular till October 8 on whether students could return. We informed wardens and other officials of our return, but didn’t get any response,” she said.

Shehla Rashid jumps into the issue, foments trouble

Shehla Rashid, the freelance protestor accused of threatening her own ‘biological’ father, jumped into the scene to try and take advantage of the situation to create more chaos inside the university campus.

Rashid, a long-time resident of the JNU, took to Twitter to make false claims that some normalcy has restored in the country as flights, weddings, elections, cricket tournaments, religious functions, and concerts allowed take place. Shehla Rashid, however, claimed that students are not being allowed enter their own hostel rooms.

Flights, weddings, elections, cricket tournaments, religious functions, concerts – everything can take place, but students can’t enter their own hostel rooms! Ghor Kalyug.



Tag @mamidala90 @chintamani36 asking them to revoke student fines. This is grossly unjust. pic.twitter.com/IZ9U0qhJLt — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 19, 2021

Shehla Rashid, who has no locus standi on the issue, demanded the university officials to revoke student fines. This is grossly unjust, she claimed.

The protestor-turned-politician-turned-troll Shehla Rashid also released some alleged research papers to claim that women academics had suffered during the pandemic to insinuate that the university should open the hostels to the students by bypassing pandemic protocols.

“Unfortunately, the only considerations of the JNU Administration are political. Academic considerations are not even remotely their business. The move to keep students out of campus is purely political. It’s as if COVID exists only in JNU while the rest of the world is immune,” Shehla Rashid wrote on Twitter in an attempt to politicise the issue.

However, contrary to Shehla Rashid’s claims, the authorities have imposed several restrictions on carrying out certain activities, including private and public activities amidst the pandemic. Both the state and centre have time-and-again released several notifications into the public domain detailing the public about ‘do’s and do not’s’ so that they can collectively fight the Chinese pandemic.

In a similar manner, the JNU authorities have also asked their students to follow certain protocols inside the campus to take precautionary measures against the pandemic and are also strictly enforcing it. However, Shehla Rashid shamelessly tries to find a political angle even in the tough times of pandemic and continues to further her false propaganda.