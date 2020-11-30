Monday, November 30, 2020
Father of Shehla Rashid files complaint against her saying she’s threatening him with life, accuses her of being involved in ‘notorious activities’

Claiming that Shehla took 3 Crores in cash to join Kashmir centric politics from 'notorious people', Shora said that Shehla had mysterious financial dealing with Feroz Peerzada, arrested Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and Rasheed Engineer, an ex-MLA.

OpIndia Staff
Abdul Rashid Shora, the father of ex-JNU student leader and former general secretary Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement, Shehla Rashid, has approached the office of DGP, Jammu and Kashmir Police with a written complaint that he is facing death threats from his own daughter, reports local newspaper JK News Wire. In his letter to the DGP Shora throws light on her daughter’s “notorious activities” and urges the Jammu and Kashmir police to investigate her bank accounts, the property acquired by her at New Delhi, her email accounts and her mysterious financial dealings.

Claiming that some anti-national activities have been going on in his house and there is a threat to his life from his own daughter and other family members, Shehla Rashid’s father has asked for security cover.

Letter written to J and K DGP by Shehla Rashid’s father (source: Jammu Kashmir Now)

Abdul Rashid in his letter addressed to the DGP has claimed that Shehla is being supported by his elder daughter Asma Rashid, his wife Zubeida Shora and one of the security guards, Sakib Ahmad.

Claiming that Shehla took 3 Crores in cash to join Kashmir centric politics from ‘notorious people’, Shora said that Shehla had mysterious financial dealing with Feroz Peerzada, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and Rasheed Engineer, an ex-MLA.

Abdul Rashid wrote that in 2017, just two months before Zahoor Watali was arrested in a terror funding case under stringent UAPA Act, he was summoned by Zahoor Watali and Rasheed Engineer at Watali’s residence at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar.

For the uninitiated, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, who heads the Trison group and is considered to be a vital link among the extensive network of seditious elements in the valley, was arrested by the NIA in a terror funding case in 2017. According to the IB officials, he allegedly used his business to funnel ISI funds into Kashmir to promote separatist activities. He was believed to have developed close-knit relations with the ISI officers since his days as a driver of late Hurriyat leader Abdul Ghani Lone. He was reputed to be in constant touch with retired and serving personnel of the Pakistan Army and ISI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) first attached properties of Watali worth Rs 1.73 crore in August 2019 and then worth Rs 6.20 Crore in November 2019.

Meanwhile, the former independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Rashid Engineer, was also arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August 2019 in connection with a case related to the funding of terror activities in Kashmir.

Father of Shehla Rashid confirms being offered Rs 3 crores to partake in Zahoor Watali and Rasheed Engineer’s game plan

Shora furthered that at the time when he was called by Zahoor Watali and Rasheed Engineer, Shehla was in the last semester of her PhD in Sociology. He said that in the meeting, the duo revealed their plans to launch the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) party and urged him to ask Shehla to join them. He confirms in his letter that he was offered Rs 3 crores to partake in their game plans.

In 2019, the former IAS officer Shah Faesal, had launched his political party the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement’ and freelance protestor, Shehla Rashid had also joined Faesal’s party.

“As I felt that the money is coming from illegal channels and shall be used for unlawful activities I did not take the money and later asked my daughter to not indulge in any such transactions with these people”, said Shora, furthering that though he resisted Shehla found support in her mother Zubeida  Shora and elder sister Asma Rashid. He said that Shehla was joined by a local boy named Sakib Ahmad, whom she introduced to him as her bodyguard as he carried a pistol.

Shehla accepts Rs 3 crore offered to her father in cash

After a week when Shehla came to Srinagar from Delhi, she confirmed to me that she has got the said money transferred to Delhi in cash asked him to not to disclose anything regarding the said transaction and his meeting with Rasheed Engineer and Zahoor Watali as it could put his life in danger. “She also told me that she has accepted the money and much more is about to come in future and so I need to shut up my mouth. As a concerned father, I strongly objected to my daughter’s decision for joining these notorious people as I felt the money coming will be used for unlawful activities”, wrote Shehla’s father in his letter to the DGP.

“I have a strong belief that there are anti-national activities going on in my house, the characters involved in this plan are my daughters, my wife and Shehla’s security guard namely Sakib Ahmad who lately threatened me with his pistol for my resistance posted to Shehla for her activities”, alleged Shora furthering that irked by his decision to oppose Shehla’s nefarious activities, she along with her mother, sister and her alleged bodyguard hatched a ploy to throw him out of his own house. They implicated him under the provisions of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in the court of 3rd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar.

He says that despite getting a legal remedy from the court, local police did not cooperate. When he reached his house with the court orders Shakib reportedly threatened to kill him, fearing which Shora confirms running away from Srinagar to Jammu.

“I, therefore, humbly request you to ensure my personal security and kindly direct the concerned police station to extend their support to me in getting back to my house as per court order. He said I also request you to order investigations into the conduct of Sakib and his associates, bank details of Shehla Rashid, Asma Rashid and Zubeida and Sakib, property acquired by them at New Delhi, their email accounts and their mysterious financial dealing with Feroze Peerzada, Zahoor Watali and Rashid Engineer and notorious activities being done by them in the name of  Empowerment of Women and Social justice NGO”, wrote Shehla Rashid’s father.

Shehla Rashid denies allegations

After her ‘biological father’ made the allegations, Shehla Rashid issued a statement denying them. She described him as ‘wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man’, and said that finally they have decided to act against them. She alleged that her mother was abused and tortured by her father.

She also posted proofs that the family had earlier lodged complaint against her for domestic violence, and the authorities had asked him to stop them. “Since he was restrained from entering home by the Hon’ble Court, he’s trying to derail the judicial process by resorting to cheap stunts,” she alleged.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

