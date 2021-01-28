Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home News Reports Thailand King's 'royal consort', whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorldVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Thailand King’s ‘royal consort’, whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen

The 68-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn has crowned his royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his second queen on Tuesday. The appointment was reportedly made as a 'birthday gift' for Sineenat.

OpIndia Staff
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn anoints his mistress as the second queen
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 68, crowned Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi on Tuesday, her 36th birthday/ Image Source: Dailymail
15

The Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, known for his luxurious life and several concubines, has reportedly anointed his official mistress as the country’s second queen.

According to the reports, the 68-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn has crowned his royal consort – Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his second queen on Tuesday. The Thai King reportedly made Sineenat his second queen as a ‘birthday gift’ to her.

The latest development comes just a month after more than 1400 “naked selfies” of the king’s mistress were leaked on the internet.

Here are the images of private ceremony held to celebrate the birthday of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi:

Images via Daily Mail

The king and the new queen were seen relasing birds and fishes on the Chao Phraya river in a traditional Buddhist ceremony. They were seen attending the ceremony at the Wasukri pier in Bangkok.

As per reports, the reported appointment of Sineenat as the Second Queen is the latest development in the long series of dramatic events in the alleged bitter rivalry between Sineenat and Queen Suthida.

The leak of the “very explicit” photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, fondly known as ‘Koi’, was said to be an extension of the bitter rivalry between the King’s younger mistress and his wife. The alleged leak of the personal images of Koi, some of which are naked or semi-naked, comes just months after she rejoined the royal harem after being dramatically expelled and imprisoned last year.

Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn appointed Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his official mistress in 2019. However, she was stripped of her titles after a few months due to allegations of conspiracy against the Queen. Later this year, she was pardoned, and her titles were restored.

Sineenat, trained as a pilot in Thailand and abroad, had served in the King’s royal bodyguard unit. She held the rank of Major General in Thailand King’s Guard.

The royal rivalry between the Queen and King’s mistress?

According to critics of the Thailand monarchy, the naked images’ anonymous leak was an attempt to undermine defame the Thai king’s mistress Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. The return of Koi to the palace was bitterly opposed by King’s wife Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha. It is being said that the images of Koi were leaked to sabotage her return as Vajiralongkorn’s consort.

The 67-year-old Thai king had named Sineenat as his royal consort in an elaborate ceremony in 2019. It was done just three months after he married Queen Suthida, his fourth wife. Queen Suthida was a cabin crew member in Thai Airlines earlier. The king, who took the throne in 2019, had divorced his first three wives. He has seven children from his previous three marriages.

It is notable here that Thai king is facing severe criticism back home after it was revealed that he had isolated himself with his entire harem of 20 concubines in a German luxury hotel during the coronavirus outbreak.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsThailand king, Thai monarchy protests, Thai King mistress
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Thailand King’s ‘royal consort’, whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen

OpIndia Staff -
The 68-year-old Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly anointed his 'royal consort', former bodyguard Sineenat as his second queen.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.
Read more

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.

US-based ‘Human Rights Lawyer’ Arjun Sethi gives a call to oust the Modi government, spreads falsehoods on farmer protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A chronic PM Modi hater, Arjun Sethi has ceaselessly whined over the Citizenship Amendment Act since its passage in December 2019

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Thailand King’s ‘royal consort’, whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen

OpIndia Staff -
The 68-year-old Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly anointed his 'royal consort', former bodyguard Sineenat as his second queen.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police says Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP govt prosecutor is withholding info as riot accused get bail

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt's additional public prosecutor deliberately hid information about Delhi riots accused Iliyas after which he was granted bail
Read more
News Reports

Red Fort attack: Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu named in Delhi police FIR

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu justified the hoisting of Sikh flag atop the Red Fort calling it representative of the country's "diversity" .
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 1.01 crore on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.
Read more
News Reports

UP police peacefully removes protestors from Delhi border, some people claim power was cut off, force was used

OpIndia Staff -
Some protestors from Delhi-UP border were sent home in an ambulance as they were elderly and not keeping well.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.
Read more
News Reports

US-based ‘Human Rights Lawyer’ Arjun Sethi gives a call to oust the Modi government, spreads falsehoods on farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
A chronic PM Modi hater, Arjun Sethi has ceaselessly whined over the Citizenship Amendment Act since its passage in December 2019
Read more
News Reports

‘Not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter’, doctor responds after video of him scolded by wife during live broadcast goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Dr KK Agarwal getting berated by his wife for getting vaccinated alone is doing the rounds on the internet
Read more
Crime

Watch: Elderly man tries to cross protest site to see doctor, protesting ‘farmers’ issue him life threat

OpIndia Staff -
The elderly man said that he was trying to cross the protest site as he had an appointment with a doctor at Panth Hospital
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com