The Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, known for his luxurious life and several concubines, has reportedly anointed his official mistress as the country’s second queen.

According to the reports, the 68-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn has crowned his royal consort – Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his second queen on Tuesday. The Thai King reportedly made Sineenat his second queen as a ‘birthday gift’ to her.

The latest development comes just a month after more than 1400 “naked selfies” of the king’s mistress were leaked on the internet.

Here are the images of private ceremony held to celebrate the birthday of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi:

Images via Daily Mail

The king and the new queen were seen relasing birds and fishes on the Chao Phraya river in a traditional Buddhist ceremony. They were seen attending the ceremony at the Wasukri pier in Bangkok.

As per reports, the reported appointment of Sineenat as the Second Queen is the latest development in the long series of dramatic events in the alleged bitter rivalry between Sineenat and Queen Suthida.

The leak of the “very explicit” photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, fondly known as ‘Koi’, was said to be an extension of the bitter rivalry between the King’s younger mistress and his wife. The alleged leak of the personal images of Koi, some of which are naked or semi-naked, comes just months after she rejoined the royal harem after being dramatically expelled and imprisoned last year.

Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn appointed Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his official mistress in 2019. However, she was stripped of her titles after a few months due to allegations of conspiracy against the Queen. Later this year, she was pardoned, and her titles were restored.

Sineenat, trained as a pilot in Thailand and abroad, had served in the King’s royal bodyguard unit. She held the rank of Major General in Thailand King’s Guard.

The royal rivalry between the Queen and King’s mistress?

According to critics of the Thailand monarchy, the naked images’ anonymous leak was an attempt to undermine defame the Thai king’s mistress Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. The return of Koi to the palace was bitterly opposed by King’s wife Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha. It is being said that the images of Koi were leaked to sabotage her return as Vajiralongkorn’s consort.

The 67-year-old Thai king had named Sineenat as his royal consort in an elaborate ceremony in 2019. It was done just three months after he married Queen Suthida, his fourth wife. Queen Suthida was a cabin crew member in Thai Airlines earlier. The king, who took the throne in 2019, had divorced his first three wives. He has seven children from his previous three marriages.

It is notable here that Thai king is facing severe criticism back home after it was revealed that he had isolated himself with his entire harem of 20 concubines in a German luxury hotel during the coronavirus outbreak.