Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.

As can be seen in the video, the dome of the Ram Mandir tableau by Uttar Pradesh and Kedarnath temple of Uttarakhand were specifically targetted. The dome atop the Ram Mandir tableau was broken by the rioting mob. “This is the Ram Mandir tableau. It had come in proper condition. The protestors who had come yesterday specifically targetted the Kedarnath temple and dome at Ram Mandir,” a Delhi Police personnel told Aaj Tak reporter. He added that the security personnel tried their best to save the tableaux.

Tractor rally turned violent

On Republic Day, parallel to the official celebrations, the protesting ‘farmers’ carried out a tractor rally. Breaking the barricades, they entered Delhi ahead of scheduled time and ran a riot attacking police officers with swords and tractors and eventually desecrating the Red Fort.

The ‘farmers’ have been protesting against the new farm laws which have been stayed by the Supreme Court few weeks back.