Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: So-called farmers deliberately run tractors over police personnel, assault woman officer during tractor...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: So-called farmers deliberately run tractors over police personnel, assault woman officer during tractor rally

A group of protestors have now reached the Red Fort and unfurled a flag there.

OpIndia Staff
Tractor over police
Protestors deliberately ran tractor over police
3

Amidst ongoing farmer protests, the so-called farmers have broken all the promises and entered Delhi via unscheduled routes ahead of the allotted time permitted by the Delhi Police. Regular videos are emerging on social media via different news agencies showing the ruckus these protestors are creating. While one group of agitators have reached Lal Quila and India Gate as demanded by the terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice a week ago, another group has tried to run over police with their tractors.

The outnumbered Delhi police is getting injured and protesters’ are destroying public property across Delhi. In another video published by TOI journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, protestors were spotted assaulting a woman police personnel after cornering her.

In another video, farmers were seen beating police with the national flag. As of now, a group of ‘farmers’ has reached the Red Fort where they have unfurled a flag as demanded by the terror group Sikh For Justice.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi farmers, delhi farmers protest, tractor rally, red fort farmers, lal qila farmers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: So-called farmers deliberately run tractors over police personnel, assault woman officer during tractor rally

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors have now reached the Red Fort and unfurled a flag there.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab use Indian flag to beat up Police, pelt stones: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In another such visuals, the 'farmers' can be seen pelting stones at Delhi Police personnel. These 'farmers' are also holding the national flag as they attack the Delhi Police.
Read more

Farmers Tractor Rally: Mob break barricade to reach Red Fort and India Gate, just what Khalistani terror outfit had called for

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi is in grips of chaos as the farmer tractor rally defied route and broke police barricades to reach ITO and Red Fort

Pakistanis spew venom, cheer violence by farmers’ on India’s Republic Day

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Some Pakistanis also tried to further the separatist Khalistani agenda while spreading falsehoods against Indian government.

‘Farmer’ tractor rally: Watch how mobs wielded swords, attacked buses and indulged in rampant violence in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When farmers announced the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, every one suspected that the day would end in violence

As mobs take over during the farmers ‘tractor rally’, Sagarika Ghosh celebrates violence on Republic Day

Media OpIndia Staff -
Sagarika Ghosh, widely known as a propagandist, is in a jolly mood, celebrating the display of mobocracy by farmers during tractor march

Recently Popular

News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
News Reports

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.
Read more
News Reports

Donating for construction of Ram Mandir? Beware of these fraud UPI IDs

Guest Author -
Beware of fraudsters. UPI IDs which are similar to the real UPI ID for Ram Mandir donation have propped up.
Read more
News Reports

‘What is wrong with your mindset? Such people must not be spared,’ MP HC makes scathing remarks against Munawar Faruqui: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has reserved its order on the bail application filed by Munawar Faruqui.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Watch: So-called farmers deliberately run tractors over police personnel, assault woman officer during tractor rally

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors have now reached the Red Fort and unfurled a flag there.
Read more
News Reports

Here is how the mob during their tractor rally tried to lynch a policeman, pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protesters have broken barricades and have begun attacking the police personnel during the tractor parade.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab use Indian flag to beat up Police, pelt stones: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In another such visuals, the 'farmers' can be seen pelting stones at Delhi Police personnel. These 'farmers' are also holding the national flag as they attack the Delhi Police.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers Tractor Rally: Mob break barricade to reach Red Fort and India Gate, just what Khalistani terror outfit had called for

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi is in grips of chaos as the farmer tractor rally defied route and broke police barricades to reach ITO and Red Fort
Read more
News Reports

As it was in 2020, so shall it be in 2021? After Constable Ratan Lal was shot by rioters last year, ‘protesters’ use swords...

OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protesters in Delhi have taken to using swords against the Delhi Police during the tractor parade on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis spew venom, cheer violence by farmers’ on India’s Republic Day

Nirwa Mehta -
Some Pakistanis also tried to further the separatist Khalistani agenda while spreading falsehoods against Indian government.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer’ tractor rally: Watch how mobs wielded swords, attacked buses and indulged in rampant violence in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
When farmers announced the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, every one suspected that the day would end in violence
Read more
Government and Policy

Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola bestowed with Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for the safe recovery of Su-30MKI fighter plane

Jinit Jain -
Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola conferred with Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for rescuing his Su-30MKI fighter plane from a critical situation
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: All officers who fired at devotees in Munger reinstated. Here is what CISF internal report says

OpIndia Staff -
Although former Munger SP Lipi Singh had initially denied any instance of firing, the CISF report made it clear in their internal report that the police and the CISF had open fired at the devotees.
Read more
Media

As mobs take over during the farmers ‘tractor rally’, Sagarika Ghosh celebrates violence on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
Sagarika Ghosh, widely known as a propagandist, is in a jolly mood, celebrating the display of mobocracy by farmers during tractor march
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com