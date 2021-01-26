Amidst ongoing farmer protests, the so-called farmers have broken all the promises and entered Delhi via unscheduled routes ahead of the allotted time permitted by the Delhi Police. Regular videos are emerging on social media via different news agencies showing the ruckus these protestors are creating. While one group of agitators have reached Lal Quila and India Gate as demanded by the terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice a week ago, another group has tried to run over police with their tractors.

#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The outnumbered Delhi police is getting injured and protesters’ are destroying public property across Delhi. In another video published by TOI journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, protestors were spotted assaulting a woman police personnel after cornering her.

A group of Annadatas corner a woman cop and assault her. pic.twitter.com/1XBs44yAPR — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) January 26, 2021

In another video, farmers were seen beating police with the national flag. As of now, a group of ‘farmers’ has reached the Red Fort where they have unfurled a flag as demanded by the terror group Sikh For Justice.