Thursday, January 28, 2021
Updated:

UP Tableau depicting Ram Mandir, which was vandalized by tractor rally rioters, wins first prize

The UP tableau had depicted Maharshi Valmiki sitting at the front writing the Ramayana, with the replica of the proposed Ram Mandir model in the background.

OpIndia Staff
UP Ram Mandir tableau wins first prize
Uttar Pradesh Ram Mandir tableau on Republic Day (via ANI)
21

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade on Rajpath that showcased the historical and cultural heritage of Ayodhya has been awarded the first prize. The UP tableau was chosen as the best among the tableaux of 17 states and Union Territories that participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to confer the award today. The UP tableau had depicted Maharshi Valmiki sitting at the front writing the Ramayana, exhibited several cultural aspects of the state and religious scenes, including the Ayodhya Deepotsav, embracing of Nishadraj by Lord Ram, Lord Ram eating Shabri’s berries, the salvation of Ahilya, Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjeenvani, Jatayu-Ram Samvad and Ashok Vatika.

The UP tableau’s main attraction was the replica model of the proposed Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site that is under construction.

UP Tableau was vandalized by Tractor rally rioters

On the Republic Day, the protesting farmers who had announced their intentions of taking out a tractor rally parallel to the Republic Day celebrations, turned up before the allotted time and deviated from the designated routes. They managed to enter the national capital and ran riot on the roads clashing with police personnel.

The violent protestors did not even spare the tableaux that had returned from the parade. They particularly targeted the tableaux of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As told by a Delhi police cop who was entrusted with the security of the tableaux, the protestors broke the dome atop the Ram Mandir in the tableau of Uttar Pradesh. They also damaged the Kedarnath temple replica in the tableau of Uttarakhand.

Rioting mob damaged the interior of the Red Fort, attacked police personnel

The violent protestors who ran a riot on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day wreaked havoc inside the Red Fort after breaking open its gates. The protestors disrespected the national flag and hoisted a Sikh flag atop a pole in the Red Fort. Not just that, they ravaged the ticket counter inside the Red Fort and dislodged and broke the metal detectors placed inside it, and smashed the glass windows. In a video, the rioters were seen pushing the security personnel down from a high wall at the Red Fort.

Searched termsRepublic Day event, Republic Day parade, UP Ayodhya jhanki
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

