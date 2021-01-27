Violent protests carried out by the so-called protesting farmers yesterday that brought global shame to the country on the holy occasion of Republic Day have caused severe damage to public property. The protestors who seized the Red Fort in the national capital caused havoc inside it completely destroying its interior.

After the unsettling visuals from yesterday showing cops running for their lives after being attacked by armed protestors, some disturbing images of the violence unleashed by protestors inside the Red Fort have emerged. Protestors who barged inside the Red Fort yesterday ravaged the ticket counter and other property inside the Red Fort.

#WATCH: Broken shards of glass, scattered pieces of paper and vandalised ticket counter seen at the Red Fort in Delhi.



A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags on January 26. pic.twitter.com/myCOU9QrJK — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

As can be seen in the visuals, the ticket counter has been destroyed and not a single thing inside the ticket counter appears intact. Pieces of smashed glass can be seen scattered on the ground.

All the movable or immovable properties placed inside the ticket counter have been broken and damaged by the protestors.

Delhi: Visuals of vandalised ticket counter, metal detector gate, broken shards of glass and Police caps seen at the premises of Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/4kcR9p1omB — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

The metal detectors placed inside the ticket counter have been dislodged and vandalised. Caps of some police personnel can also be seen lying on the ground testifying the audacity and lack of respect for law and order in the protestors.

Vandalised ticket counter seen at the Red Fort in Delhi. #FarmersProstests pic.twitter.com/ByKMSYFdDs — archana prasad (@prasadarchana27) January 27, 2021

Yesterday’s violent protests left over 150 police personnel injured in Delhi. A large group of protestors entered the national capital through unauthorised routes and played havoc. According to reports, two cops who received serious injuries during the violence are currently fighting for their lives in the ICU at Lok Nayak Sushruta Trauma Centre.