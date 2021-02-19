Friday, February 19, 2021
Home News Reports BBC issues apology to Islamic outfit Raza Academy for hurting Muslim sentiments by displaying...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

BBC issues apology to Islamic outfit Raza Academy for hurting Muslim sentiments by displaying a portrait of Mohammad

An organisation named Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat Board (Protection of the Honour of Prophet), backed by radical Islamic organisation Raza Academy, filed a complaint against the BBC Hindi for disrespecting Prophet Mohammed in one of their shows.

OpIndia Staff
BBC apologised for hurting Muslim sentiments a day after Raza Academy filed complaint
BBC apologises to Raza Academy for hurting sentiments of Muslims
2

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has tendered an unconditional apology to a Mumbai-based Islamic organisation on Thursday a day after a complaint was registered against the media organisation for ‘hurting’ the sentiments of Muslims.

On Tuesday, an organisation named Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat Board (Protection of the Honour of Prophet), backed by radical Islamic organisation Raza Academy, had filed a complaint against the BBC Hindi for disrespecting Prophet Mohammed in one of their shows.

Maulana Moin Ashraf Quadri, who is the head of the organisation, cleric Mohammad Saeed Noori and Congress MLA Amin Patel had approached the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to register an FIR against BBC Hindi for the usage of a certain ‘blasphemous’ image in one of their shows. The clerics had demanded a strict action against the news outlet for depicting Prophet in their show.

Complaint filed against BBC by Raza Academy/ Image Source: Narayan Wagh

The letter stated that in a Facebook video about Ahmadiya Muslims in Pakistan, BBC had displayed a portrait with the prophet’s name written on it and it is ‘extreme blasphemy’ in Islam to portray a sketch of the prophet.  

BBC apologises for ‘hurting’ sentiments of Muslims

A day after the complaint was lodged against the media organisation, the BBC has apologised to the radical Islamic organisation for allegedly hurting the Muslims’ sentiments. It comes as a surprise for many that BBC, which champions the cause of free speech, has capitulated against an Islamic organisation by issuing an apology immidiately.

According to the Times of India report, the BBC Hindi issued a statement to the Islamic organisation saying that they regret the offence they have caused by publishing Prophet Mohammed’s image. In a letter written by Mukesh Sharma, the editor of BBC, to Maulana Noorie, Raza Academy’s General Secretary, he said that the BBC has already revised the video and removed the contents that hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

In addition to this, an audio of a BBC journalist, who identifies himself as Iqbal Ahmad, has also gone viral. In the audio, Iqbal Ahmed can be heard speaking to Maulana Noorie and pleading to him to forgive the BBC and their employees for hurting the Muslims’ religious sentiments.

“BBC is ashamed for committing such a grave mistake, and an enquiry has already been initiated. I want to assure you that we at BBC understand the sensibilities and accept our mistakes. We profusely apologise for depicting such an image on our show that hurt sentiments of many. The BBC has also decided to remove the objectionable contents from the video, and we are ready to accept any of your demands,” said Iqbal Ahmad, as he pleaded with Maulana Noorie to forgive BBC for their mistakes.

News video with BBC journalist apologising to cleric

OpIndia could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio. However, we found that a ‘journalist’ named Iqbal Ahmed currently works for BBC Hindi as a Senior Broadcast Journalist.

Following the apology issued by the BBC, the Islamic clerics of the Raza Academy have accepted their regret. In a statement, Maulana Moin Mian said that as the BBC regretted their ‘error’ and removed the content, the issue is over.

“We had approached the cops with the complaint because we did not want any confrontation. It is good that BBC acted fast and the issue has been resolved before it went out of control,” said Moin Mian, the chief of the newly formed organisation Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat Board that intends to seek legal remedies against such ‘blasphemous’ acts against Islam.

Following BBC’s apology, the Raza Academy has hailed the clerics for making BBC regret their ‘blasphemous’ action.

BBC denigrates Hindus and its culture, while it apologises to Muslims

The BBC, which often claims to be the epitome of freedom of speech, has a habit of brazenly carrying out Anti-Hindu propaganda to denigrate and attack Hindus and their culture. However, the left-wing media organisation has never cared about the sentiments of Hindus or Indians per se as they push false narratives.

Ironically, the BBC that claims of speaking truth to power has now surrendered against the radical Islamists in India, such as Raza Academy, for just publishing an image in one of their shows.

Raza Academy – a notorious radical Islamic organisation

The Raza Academy has been one of the notorious radical Islamic organisations that has instigated violence on the streets of the country in the past.

In August 2011, Raza Academy had staged a morcha at Azad Maidan ground to protest against the alleged atrocities on Muslims in Assam and Myanmar, which later turned into a riot. The protest turned violent after one of the notorious group attacked the policemen leading to police firing in which two persons were killed and 63 persons, including 58 police officers, were injured.

Raza Academy, which had organized the protest, had earlier assured the Mumbai Police that only 1,500 people would turn up. However, more than 15,000 people assembled at the Azad Maidan and later, the crowd swelled to over 40,000 people resulting in Muslim mobs unleashing violence on the streets of Mumbai.

The most shocking incident of the Azad Maidan Riots was the desecration of Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial by the Muslim mobs. The war memorial is dedicated to the fighters of 1857 – the First Indian Freedom Struggle. The riots had caused approximately Rs 2.72 crores worth of damages to various public properties.

Earlier this year, Raza Academy had threatened with ‘law and order situation’ if the movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ was not banned. The movie depicts the life of the prophet from birth till the age of 13. The Islamic organisation had issued a fatwa against AR Rahman, the music composer of the movie, and Iranian director Majid Majidi in 2015 as well. 

The same Raza Academy has also filed FIR against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, accusing him of spreading ‘communal hatred’ as he was reported on the Palghar mob lynching of two sadhus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBBC Hindi news, BBC Muslims Pakistan, BBC Mohammad prophet
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BBC issues apology to Islamic outfit Raza Academy for hurting Muslim sentiments by displaying a portrait of Mohammad

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Moin Ashraf Quadri, who is the head of the organisation, cleric Mohammad Saeed Noori and Congress MLA Amin Patel had approached the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to register an FIR against BBC Hindi for the usage of a certain 'blasphemous' image in one of their shows.
News Reports

China officially admits it lost soldiers in June 2020 Galwan valley face-off with India, awards posthumous honour to 4 soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
China has posthumously awarded honorary titles to 4 of those who had died during the Galwan valley face-off in June 2020

Facebook faces trouble as countries around the world tighten the noose on the social media giant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Facebook banned linked to news sites on its portal in Australia after a law passed requiring it to pay news organisations for news shared on it

‘Lokpal bill movement led by elites like Kejriwal and Sisodia will create a parallel govt’: When Arundhati Roy made sense a decade ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy had also said in the interview with Sagarika Ghose that leaders that led the Lokpal movement ran foreign funded NGOs

Activists had prepared second ‘toolkit’ to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi, could not execute it: Delhi police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police said that the second toolkit was aimed at organising a Twitter storm to “create unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5

Outrage over PopSugar article asking Rihanna to apologise to Hindus: Just another needle that punctures the ‘farmer protest’ bubble

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
American outlet 'PopSugar' published a piece that argued how it was time for Rihanna to apologise to Hindus and the liberals are outraged

Recently Popular

Social Media

The curious case of Shweta and her friend’s sex-addict girlfriend. Here is why ‘Shweta’ is trending on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta, mic on hai tera! Kids, always ensure your mics are off when you are indulging in gossiping.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi continues to rant against Ambani-Adani, Adani group gets control of Dighi Port in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited is to invest Rs 10,000 crores to develop Dighi Port into a multi-cargo port with world-class infrastructure.
Read more
Opinions

Outrage over PopSugar article asking Rihanna to apologise to Hindus: Just another needle that punctures the ‘farmer protest’ bubble

Nupur J Sharma -
American outlet 'PopSugar' published a piece that argued how it was time for Rihanna to apologise to Hindus and the liberals are outraged
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC, seeks Police does not ‘leak’ content of her chats, communication to media

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi has also directed appropriate action against media houses CNN News 18, India Today and Times Now for publishing her damning WhatsApp conversations with Greta Thunberg and others
Read more
Crime

Shabnam – The first woman to be hanged after India’s independence: Why she and her lover Salim killed everyone in her family

OpIndia Staff -
Salim, who worked at a wood sawing unit outside Shabnam's home, came from a different socio-economic background than Shabnam and was a Class VI dropout.
Read more
News Reports

Activists had prepared second ‘toolkit’ to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi, could not execute it: Delhi police

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police said that the second toolkit was aimed at organising a Twitter storm to “create unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
517,487FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com