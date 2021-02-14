Monday, February 15, 2021
Updated:

‘Historian’ DN Jha, who lied about Ram temple at Ayodhya, was a member of CPI, the party reveals after his death

DN Jha was a professor and chair at the Department of History at Delhi University. He was known for falsifying facts to defame indigenous cultures of the land.

OpIndia Staff
DN Jha
DN Jha was part of CPI (Image: CPI Delhi Facebook page)
Far-left historian Dwijendra Narayan Jha, popularly known as DN Jha, who had lied about Ram temple at Ayodhya, passed on February 5, 2021. Five days after his death, the Communist Party of India revealed that he was a party member. In a letter signed by Prof. Dinesh Varshney, an event was announced for February 10, 2021, to hold a memorial for three far-left historians DN Jha, RL Shukla and Arjun Dev. They died during lockdown from March 2020 to February 2021. The letter claimed that their death left a void in left’s “collective struggle for a society without any sort of discrimination”.

“His passing away is also a great loss of the CPI. Till just before retirement he was a CPI Member. The CPI Delhi State stand with the family members of him during these days of grief,” the CPI statement read.

Who was DN Jha?

Jha was a professor and chair at the Department of History at Delhi University. He was known for falsifying facts to defame indigenous cultures of the land. He was one of the first far-left so-called historians who peddled lies about the non-existence of a Hindu temple underneath the Babri Masjid at Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya.

In May 1991, Jha and along with three other ‘historians’ had come up with a document, ‘Babri Mosque or Rama’s Birthplace? Historians’ Report to the Indian Nation’. In this document, Jha had come up with theories, as usual without any substantial proofs to claim that there was no Hindu temple under the illegal structure of Babri Masjid. However, the lies of ‘historians’ such as DN Jha were exposed by the ASI which unearthed temple remains during their excavation, which was later vindicated by the Supreme Court in its Ram Mandir judgement in 2019.

He also wrote a book titled The Myth of the Holy Cow in which he claimed Hindus were the first to consume beef during the Vedic and post-Vedic period. This was the extent of anti-Hindu hatred the likes of DN Jha possessed which motivated them to go to any extent to defame and discredit Hindu civilizational values. Though he claimed to be a supporter of Congress party, the event organised by CPI where they admitted he was a member makes if evident that he was indeed a part of far-left nexus that is hell-bent to destroy the actual history of Indian civilisation.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

