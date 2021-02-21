Monday, February 22, 2021
Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom criticised for accusing fan of being lesbian in her hijab pic

Faryal Makhdoom also got accused of being a 'convertible' for wearing abaya and hijab on one day and wearing revealing outfits the other.

OpIndia Staff
Faryal Makhdoom criticised for ‘Lesbian’ comment to fan/ Image Source: Instagram
884

Faryal Makhdoom, the wife of Pakistan-origin boxer Amir Khan, was heavily criticised by her followers for allegedly making homophobic comments on social media by referring to one of her fans as ‘lesbian’.

The 29-year-old Pakistan-American model Faryal Makhdoom had posted a picture of herself dressed in a lilac satin attire with a matching headscarf. She had captioned the image with the words, “Thank you God for blessing me much more than I deserve @kiyahabayas #AD”.

Image Source: Faryal Makhdoom/ Instragram/ Daily Mail

A fan of Faryal posted a comment on her image saying, “What’s next, bikini?’ alongside a bikini emoji.”

To which Faryal responded in a seemingly negative tone, asking whether the social media user was a lesbian.

Image Source: Dailymail

Unimpressed by the response, another follower asked Faryal, “WTF? Are you homophobic?”

Faryal Makhdoom got a mixed response on Instagram after some of her followers stood in support of the model. Even though some users did not like her comments, some users said it was not a big deal and asserted that her homophobic comments are being exaggerated.

“How about you just unfollow her if it triggers you that much. Does it pay your rent or feed your soul to be bad mind on her post,” wrote one follower. Another wrote, “She can say what she wants. Get over her and get off her page you bunch of toddlers.”  

Image Source: Dailymail

One Instagram user also accused her of posing while covering full body in one picture while wearing revealing outfits in other when she should be taking care of her ill mother in law instead, since not doing so is ‘haram’ in Islam.

Comment on Faryal Makhdoom’s Instagram post

Some Instagram users also accused her of wearing abaya and other Islamic outfits for fashion and being a ‘convertible’ and not having dedication to Islam.

Well, not just Faryal, even her husband British boxer with Pakistani roots Amir Khan is known for major goof-ups. In 2019, Amir Khan had created a controversy after he made remarks claiming that Pakistan’s chances of winning the world cup depend on how they fix matches.

Perhaps, in a Freudian slip, Amir Khan, while analysing the prospects of the Pakistan cricket team in the 2019 cricket world cup, had said that the results depend on various aspects, including how the Pakistani cricket team fixes the games. Amir Khan’s statement had left Pakistani fans perplexed and red-faced.

