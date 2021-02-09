Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Home Specials OpIndia Scoops Porn-racket accused Gehana Vasisth, Congress supporter Flynn Remedios and heart attack treatments at Raksha...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Scoops
Updated:

Porn-racket accused Gehana Vasisth, Congress supporter Flynn Remedios and heart attack treatments at Raksha Hospital: The Theatre of Absurd

Gehana Vasisth has survived four heart attacks, drugs cocktail and electric shock treatment, as per her doctor at Raksha Hospital and publicist Flynn Remedios

Nirwa Mehta
Gehana Vasisth has survived four heart attacks, drugs cocktail and electric shock treatment, as per her doctor at Raksha Hospital and publicist Flynn Remedios
318

Remember when the professional protestors and propagandists had inadvertently shared a dubious website to prove that ‘Rafale’ was a scam? And Rs 35 lakh for Yoga video of PM Modi rumour-mongering by the celebrity trolls? Our old friend Flynn Remedios, the pro-Congress fake news peddler, who appears to be behind a series of websites which publish mostly soft-porn articles and semi-nude ‘leaked’ images of actresses, is back. This time when television actress Gehana Vasisth is arrested on allegation of shooting and uploading pornography.

Gehana Vasisth porn scandal and Flynn Remedios

Earlier this week, Gehana Vasisth was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly shooting and uploading porn. A day later, her ‘publicist and legal affairs head’ Flynn Remedios issued a ‘statement’. As per media reports, he claimed that Gehana has suffered 4 cardiac arrests in past 1 year and is also asthmatic. He claimed that she was not a criminal as she had only ‘shot erotica’ and it is not pornographic. “She is not at all involved in the alleged porn racket run by others,” he claimed.

Gehana and 2019 healthscare and ‘electric shocks’

Remedios had further claimed that she was on ventilator for a week in November 2019. The 2019 report on her hospitalisation was by news agency IANS, based on ‘sources’ and was eventually picked up by multiple media houses. As per the report, she was treated by one Dr Pranav Kabra of Raksha Multi-speciality hospital in Malad. One report claimed she had cardiac arrest possibly due to adverse reaction between prescription drugs and certain energy drinks consumed by her and other claimed she had serious case of diabetes related complications. As per her doctor, she had ‘diabetic keto-acidosis’ (DK). Both these reports for same ‘ventilator’ period cited same Dr Kabra from Raksha hospital. Dr Kabra even said he gave her ‘electric shock’ treatment to save her.

So Gehana was on ventilator for dual health crisis of cardiac arrest due to prescription drugs and energy drink cocktail *AND* diabetic keto-acidosis, both at the same time. She not only survived this, but as per her publicist, Flynn Remedios, she survived THREE MORE cardiac arrests in just one year. She then went on to shoot erotica and got involved in a porn racket.

Apparently, Raksha Hospital in Malad is a go-to place for those who suffer from 4 cardiac arrests in one year. A September 2018 report cited one ‘research’ conducted by Raksha Hospital in Malad where they allegedly ‘treated’ cardiac problems amongst youth in Malwani area. It gave an example of a 16-year-old juvenile one Amjad Khan who suffered ‘four minor heart attacks’ in one year due to substance abuse.

Raksha Hospital, Malad – go-to place for people who suffer 4 cardiac arrests in one year.

The report also cited Dr Pranav Kabra, who also treated Gehana also heads this ‘department’ within Raksha Hospital. Apparently, the hospital used to get 70-100 cardiac cases a month back in September 2018.

You know who else was admitted to Raksha Hospital after suffering a ‘mild heart attack’? ‘Legless dancer’ Vinod Thakur of India’s Got Talent fame. On 28th April, 2018, he reportedly ‘collapsed’ while he was on his way to Mumbai’s Gateway of India and was immediately admitted to Raksha Hospital in Malad under care of Dr Pranav Kabra.

Flynn Remedios strikes again

So, Flynn Remedios was spokesperson for Vinod Thakur too and Thakur was treated at Raksha Hospital for ‘mild cardiac arrest’. Thakur was also put on ventilator. Flynn is also publicist of Gehana who also was put on ventilator after two different health crisis struck her, including a cardiac arrest, in November 2019 at same Raksha Hospital. Raksha Hospital also is a preferred destination for 16-year-old drug addicts with multiple heart attacks.

Dr Kabra is also a COVID-19 expert.

Dr Pranav Kabra

The above article was published in August 2020 in one website called ‘goatoday’ which heaped praises on Dr Kabra for curing every coronavirus patient and also being a COVID-19 expert. Goatoday also reported how Flynn Remedios had tested positive for coronavirus and was ‘being treated’ at an unnamed private hospital in Malad. Goa Today is one such website which regularly reports on Flynn Remedios.

OpIndia tried to get in touch with Raksha Hospital and Dr Kabra, who was ‘out of town’ as per the lady who answered the call. We shall be able to tell more on her multiple miraculous escapes from jaws of death once we hear back from the doctor.

Flynn Remedios and dubious websites reporting on Gehana Vasisth

One dubious website “indyatv” on February 2, 2021 claimed that she was cheated of Rs 90 lakh by one broker from Malwani who claimed to be gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s relatives. Apparently, one Wasim Moinuddin Shaikh of Malad was named as an accused as per the indyatv report.

“The broker Wasim Mainuddin Shaikh, his wife and mother and the illegal occupant Ansari Rukhsana Mohammad Zahid and her son threatened to rape Gehana Vasisth and kill her if she demanded possession of her flat. They claimed they were related to fugitive criminal and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and that the flat now belonged to them and that Gehana Vasisth should forget about her flat and never step foot in the building again or else she would be raped and killed and her body dumped at the bottom of the Malwani creek, where it would never be found,” the report claimed.

The report even cited Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh. Apparently Wasim and others had not only claimed that they were related to Dawood but also to Aslam Shaikh. Indyatv report had cited Congress leader who had claimed he does not ‘support or help such illegal and fraudulent people’.

Interestingly, the same article, appeared on Flynn Remedios’ website, “IndiaScoops“. The same website which was used as primary source of ‘Rafale scam’ by then Congress IT cell head Divya Spandana and Supreme Court lawyer like Prashant Bhushan amongst others. Another website which reported on same was one asiaonline.live, which had copied Indyatv report verbatim, crediting it for the news.

Indyatv and Asiaonline have zero details about who runs these portals. However, both these portals have quite similar stories on same set of people. While AsiaOnline was last updated in September 2020 before the post on Gehana’s alleged tryst with Dawood’s buddies, Indyatv regularly updates Arshi Khan updates along with stories on allegations of rapes by budding actresses and model.

Flynn Remedios, who also posed as Arshi Khan’s publicist, also used to regularly upload IndiaScoops with similar stories on rapes, leaked nudes, sex scandals, which may or may not have happened.

Oh, and Flynn also writes for AsiaOnline, where he identifies himself as ‘journalist’.

OpIndia has tried to reach out to Malwani Police station but were unable to get through. As of now, we are not sure if this report is authentic.

Considering the new information that has come to the fore, OpIndia even tried to reach out to Mumbai Police Crime Branch to confirm Gehana’s arrest but has not been able to confirm.

Flynn Remedios-esque modus operandi

When OpIndia exposed how the fake news website IndiaScoops, we had revealed how its Facebook page was originally an Arshi Khan (model/actress and reality show contestant and Congress leader) fan page.

IndiaScoops Facebook page

Similarly, Indyatv’s Facebook page was previously one ‘Shrutika Gaokar fanpage.

Indyatv Facebook page

The page has many ‘likes’ by one “Franklyn Remedios”, who has been a ‘journalist’ and has quite few similar interests as Flynn Remedios.

This is all we know so far and only as much we could afford to spend time on someone like Remedios. We shall bring in more once we figure out this circus of absurd.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgehana vasisth, gehana vashisht, gehana vasisht, flynn remedios, raksha hospital malad
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi lies, gets caught, Congress lies about Priyanka Gandhi lying, get caught again

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi posted the tweet, India Today's Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) found that her tweet was misleading.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

China claims it has nothing to hide on coronavirus but made two crucial virus databases inaccessible in Sept 2019. Here is what we know

Anurag -
Irrespective of the claims by China that is has nothing to hide, the dragon has been actively covering-up crucial information about origins of Covid-19
Read more

Newsclick, ties to ‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha, Newslaundry, other Left portals and the 30 cr money laundering case: Details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at the home of Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha.

ED raids dubious media portal NewsClick offices in connection with a money laundering case

Media OpIndia Staff -
According to several reports, ED also conducted raids on residences of NewsClick owner Prabir Purkayastha and editor Pranjal

Anti-farm law activists, who first linked Deep Sidhu with the BJP, now cry foul after his arrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With nothing left to defend the Khalistan supporter, several of them have maintained a stoic silence on social media. However, a large number of the anti-farm law activists have shed their cloaks and come forward seeking his release.

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.

Recently Popular

Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Social Media

IT ministry accounts move to Koo as Govt mulls action against Twitter, takes note of CEO Jack’s activity on the platform

OpIndia Staff -
MEITY and many of its organisations have moved to Koo, a Made-in-India alternative to micro blogging platform Twitter.
Read more
Social Media

Congress senior leader Kamal Nath follows an Instagram handle called ‘Karonaviral’ and it has nothing to do with ‘corona’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Now with Kamal Nath having followed her on Instagram, considering he follows only 17 people against 2.10 lakh followers he has, one wonders if other Congress leader would now follow suit
Read more
News Reports

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi lies, gets caught, Congress lies about Priyanka Gandhi lying, get caught again

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi posted the tweet, India Today's Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) found that her tweet was misleading.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

China claims it has nothing to hide on coronavirus but made two crucial virus databases inaccessible in Sept 2019. Here is what we know

Anurag -
Irrespective of the claims by China that is has nothing to hide, the dragon has been actively covering-up crucial information about origins of Covid-19
Read more
Media

Newsclick, ties to ‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha, Newslaundry, other Left portals and the 30 cr money laundering case: Details

K Bhattacharjee -
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at the home of Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu religious sites lying in a state of decay, says a commission set up by Pakistan Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
The report called for a collaborative effort to renovate Terri Mandir, Karak, Katas Raj temples, Chakwal, Prahlad Mandir, Multan and Hinglaj Mandir, Lasbela.
Read more
World

China blocks Clubhouse, the ‘only by invitation’ app loved by Elon Musk: Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
China loves censorship and the latest victim of China's over-censorship is the famous social media app Clubhouse
Read more
Media

ED raids dubious media portal NewsClick offices in connection with a money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
According to several reports, ED also conducted raids on residences of NewsClick owner Prabir Purkayastha and editor Pranjal
Read more
News Reports

Anti-farm law activists, who first linked Deep Sidhu with the BJP, now cry foul after his arrest

OpIndia Staff -
With nothing left to defend the Khalistan supporter, several of them have maintained a stoic silence on social media. However, a large number of the anti-farm law activists have shed their cloaks and come forward seeking his release.
Read more
News Reports

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor’s brother Rajeev Kapoor passes away at 58

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Kapoor was youngest son of filmmaker Raj Kapoor
Read more
Government and Policy

Sandes, a Make-in-India alternative to Whatsapp, being tested by government officials: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
Government officials have started using Sandes, a desi alternative to popular messaging application Whatsapp
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com