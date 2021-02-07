Property Cell of the Crime Branch, Mumbai Police has arrested actress and model Gehana Vasisth for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on her website. As per the reports, police also found that more models, production houses and side actresses are involved in editing and uploading films shot by the gang on websites and mobile apps.

A senior police official said that so far, she has shot 87 pornographic videos and uploaded them on her websites. People have to pay subscription fees of up to Rs 2000 to watch the content. Gehana had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat. She has also been featured in several advertisements in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. Police will produce her in court on Sunday.

Multiple complaints led to arrests

Mumbai Police has said that they had received complaints from at least three more victims who had been told that they were forced into doing a role in porn films. Based on the complaints, a team of crime branch raises Green Park bungalow at Madh Island in Malad and raided several people, including Yasmin Beg Khan alias Rowa (producer and director), Pratibha Nalawade (graphic designer), Monu Gopaldas Joshi (actor), Bhanusuryam Thakur (assistant) and Mohammed Asif alias Saify (cameraman).

Kedari Pawar, senior Inspector of property cell, said, “We had received information that a gang was giving advertisements for fresh faces and under the pretext of giving them a role in movies, they used to first take them to these bungalows and make them do odd scenes and then lured them with handsome money make them sign agreements and then forced them to act in this porn movies.”

They also rescued a victim of the racket who was sent for rehabilitation. Police seized three bank account associated with the racket with an Rs.36 lakh balance that they had generated through the subscription of the apps. The police also recovered six mobile phones, a camera and related equipment, a laptop, memory cards and 5.68 lakh cash.

Reports have suggested that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Female Subliminal Form Prohibition Act. All accused have been sent to custody till February 10.