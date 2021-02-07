Sunday, February 7, 2021
Home Entertainment Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

Mumbai Police has said that they had received complaints from at least three more victims who had been told that they were forced into doing a role in porn films.

OpIndia Staff
Gehana Vasisth
Gehana Vasisth arrested by Mumbai Police among others for shooting and uploading obscene content (Image: News18)
1258

Property Cell of the Crime Branch, Mumbai Police has arrested actress and model Gehana Vasisth for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on her website. As per the reports, police also found that more models, production houses and side actresses are involved in editing and uploading films shot by the gang on websites and mobile apps.

A senior police official said that so far, she has shot 87 pornographic videos and uploaded them on her websites. People have to pay subscription fees of up to Rs 2000 to watch the content. Gehana had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat. She has also been featured in several advertisements in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. Police will produce her in court on Sunday.

Multiple complaints led to arrests

Mumbai Police has said that they had received complaints from at least three more victims who had been told that they were forced into doing a role in porn films. Based on the complaints, a team of crime branch raises Green Park bungalow at Madh Island in Malad and raided several people, including Yasmin Beg Khan alias Rowa (producer and director), Pratibha Nalawade (graphic designer), Monu Gopaldas Joshi (actor), Bhanusuryam Thakur (assistant) and Mohammed Asif alias Saify (cameraman).

Kedari Pawar, senior Inspector of property cell, said, “We had received information that a gang was giving advertisements for fresh faces and under the pretext of giving them a role in movies, they used to first take them to these bungalows and make them do odd scenes and then lured them with handsome money make them sign agreements and then forced them to act in this porn movies.”

They also rescued a victim of the racket who was sent for rehabilitation. Police seized three bank account associated with the racket with an Rs.36 lakh balance that they had generated through the subscription of the apps. The police also recovered six mobile phones, a camera and related equipment, a laptop, memory cards and 5.68 lakh cash.

Reports have suggested that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Female Subliminal Form Prohibition Act. All accused have been sent to custody till February 10.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgehana vasisht, gehana vasisht porn
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
Media

MeToo accused and co-founder of leftist propaganda website The Wire Sidharth Bhatia elected as President of Mumbai Press Club

OpIndia Staff -
The co-founder of leftist propaganda website Sidharth Bhatia secured a victory against Sudhakar Kashyap to be elected as the President of the Mumbai Press Club.
Read more

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.

Chakka Jam: At a time when nation needs to scale new heights, Opposition wants India to come to a halt

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
Chakka jams and tractor rallies are nothing but a spectacle, well planned and well organised to get international attention and defame India on global platforms.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, close to Congress, spews venom against India and Indians on NDTV: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With the apparent political inclinations of Rajiv Bajaj, these pessimistic and demoralized opinions about the Modi govt is not surprising
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Meena Harris descends into madness, lies, furthers The Quint’s propaganda and admits that her rant is about fanning an insurrection in India: Read how

Editorial Desk -
The niece of USA Vice President Kama Harris, Meena Harris, has been tweeted unhinged ever since the 'toolkit' was tweeted by Greta Thunberg
Read more
News Reports

Former Dutch Ambassador cautions India about nefarious designs, UK MP tweets guide to farm laws for ‘blithering idiots’

OpIndia Staff -
The poster shared by the former Dutch Ambassador comes at a time when the global conspiracy against India is just about ravelling after Greta Thunberg tweeted a 'toolkit'
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
Media

MeToo accused and co-founder of leftist propaganda website The Wire Sidharth Bhatia elected as President of Mumbai Press Club

OpIndia Staff -
The co-founder of leftist propaganda website Sidharth Bhatia secured a victory against Sudhakar Kashyap to be elected as the President of the Mumbai Press Club.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.
Read more
Opinions

Chakka Jam: At a time when nation needs to scale new heights, Opposition wants India to come to a halt

Nirwa Mehta -
Chakka jams and tractor rallies are nothing but a spectacle, well planned and well organised to get international attention and defame India on global platforms.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ‘advises’ Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on matters outside cricket

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar said about Sachin Tendulkar, "I would advise Sachin to exercise caution while speaking about any other field”
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
News Reports

Founder of pro Khalistan outfit Khalsa Aid spreads fake news about OpIndia after Greta fiasco exposed Khalistani agenda

OpIndia Staff -
Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh spreads fake news about OpIndia after Greta Thunberg exposed Khalisatani agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Susan Sarandon, addicted to powerful psychedelic drugs, comments on farmer protests in India

OpIndia Staff -
Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon is the latest celebrity to support the farmer protests in India as per the toolkit revealed by Greta Thunberg
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com