Saturday, February 13, 2021
While China built high-speed rail track, Indian liberals blocked highways around Delhi: Here is how the economy is a national security issue

The clock keeps ticking. We are winning neither the economic race nor the moral argument.

Abhishek Banerjee
While China built high-speed rail track in 2020, Indian liberals blocked highways around Delhi: Here is how the economy is a national security issue
India vs China
7

At long last, we hear of a thaw in the bitter India-China standoff that began last April in Eastern Ladakh. If we want, we can breathe a temporary sigh of relief.

But how much relief? China remains dominant, untrustworthy and likely to strike at the next possible opportunity. We lost 20 precious lives at the Galwan valley clash in June last year. At almost any time, this could happen again, anywhere along the LAC. Not to mention that China remains firmly in control of thousands of square kilometres of Indian territory. It is reinforcing positions it has held since 1959 by building entire new settlements. It is building huge networks of road and rail on their side of the LAC. Note that if China has moved over two hundred tanks out of Pangong Tso in just two days, this means they can also deploy two hundred tanks at Pangong Tso on a two-day notice.

The Chinese aren’t just bullying India. They are bullying every other power, big or small. In fact, China has borders with just 14 countries, but has managed to figure out “territorial disputes” with 17 countries! Last year a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned the “Five eyes” alliance that their eyes will be plucked out. The five countries in question were the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and … you guessed it … the United States of America!

Where is this fire in China’s belly coming from? Who would dare to warn the US military that their eyes will be plucked out? The firepower of the PLA is really only part of this.

Everyone knows that China’s real strength is its economy. The Chinese know how to use this strength both on the battlefield and within the borders of their enemies. The past year should have been one in which the whole world pointed fingers at the Chinese government for covering up the Coronavirus, thus unleashing this pandemic upon the world.

That’s the farthest thing from what really happened. The Chinese got as many as 15 countries, accounting for nearly 30% of global GDP, to sign up for their Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP. Let alone blaming the Chinese government for its actions, everyone agreed to make an exception to the norm of naming diseases after their places of origin, such as MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) or the New Delhi ‘superbug’ NDM-1. Even President Trump, not normally known for moderating his words, stopped saying “China virus.” Such was the dominance of China in global affairs.

It is time for us to realize something. The economy is a national security issue.

Think about 2020. China was the only major economy to report positive GDP growth. In 2020, China went ahead with its plans to build 2000 km of high-speed railway track.

Meanwhile, our bullet train project is stuck in political and bureaucratic egos. While we fiddle, China builds thousands of kilometres of high-speed rail track. And imagine how much China laughed at us when at the end of 2020, professional agitators brought in people to choke the highways around Delhi. All for a simple reform that everyone used to support until yesterday. But then somebody went ahead and did it and now everyone else has to oppose this just for the sake of the opposing.

And soon enough, these professional agitators were opening up old wounds of Hindu-Sikh divide. And opening a whole new chapter of caste politics. Not to mention demonizing private enterprise with all the fiery rhetoric of a hard socialist from the 1950s. Who is the real winner here?

Just imagine how much China laughed at us when rioters stormed the Red Fort on Republic Day and raised another flag on it!

Okay, so we are a democracy. We can’t be China. But what return are we getting for all this tolerance? Is the world at least seeing the good in us? It’s a fantasy that many of us have in India. The so-called ‘free’ world will see us as one of their own. Not a match to the economic or military might of China, but certainly the one with the moral high ground. Is that happening?

Not a chance! On the contrary, the western media is saturated with propaganda about what a bad, evil and fascist nation India is supposed to have become. Million-dollar influencers are raising global ‘awareness’ against the Indian ‘regime.’ The Prime Minister of Canada has taken a personal interest in leading a global defamation campaign against India. It isn’t just the so-called farmers’ protest. It happened during the abrogation of Article 370, the anti-CAA agitation and then the anti-CAA riots. They labelled India an “occupier” in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. This happened exactly at the time China was preparing to intervene in Ladakh. Pure coincidence, I am sure. The Chinese just got lucky.

Meanwhile, China continues to rake in the good press. A recent New York Times article lavishes praise on the alleged Chinese “patriotism” for bringing the country roaring out of the Covid crisis.

In the West, “nationalism” is a bad word. They tend to associate it with Hitler. That’s why an Indian speaking up for their country is labelled as a dreaded “nationalist.” When the Chinese do it, it’s called “patriotism.” Because Americans like that word.

Yesterday, the Chinese went ahead and placed an outright ban on the BBC. Be rest assured that the BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times and the Washington Post will find more and more ways to praise Chinese “patriotism.” The worse China treats the global liberal media, the more they grovel.

No such consideration for India. The “liberals” can even storm our Red Fort on Republic Day and come out boldly playing the victim. The Indian state is “fascist” even for letting police jump into a ditch to save their lives when liberals came stomping in on their big machines. No matter how much we turn the other cheek, we are always the fascists.

The clock keeps ticking. We are winning neither the economic race nor the moral argument.

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

 

While China built high-speed rail track, Indian liberals blocked highways around Delhi: Here is how the economy is a national security issue

Abhishek Banerjee -
At long last, we hear of a thaw in the bitter India-China standoff that began last April in Eastern Ladakh - but is it really over?
Andolanjeevi Yogendra Yadav and NDTV start by spreading fake news, end with unwittingly praising farm laws by Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -
Mandi fee came down in Madhya Pradesh as the state govt had reduced the fee from 1.70% to 0.50% after protests by traders
Gaana sacks employee Tanzila Anis for anti-Hindu tweets and dehumanizing Rinku Sharma after his murder

Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment.

ISRO and MapmyIndia join hands to build an alternative to Google maps with 'make in India' mapping portal and geospatial services: Details

MapmyIndia's apps and services will integrate with ISRO's huge catalogue of satellite imagery to replace Google maps

'Warriors will destroy your kingdom': UK fines Khalistani network that called for violence against India, showed flames superimposed on Red Fort

UK media watchdog imposed a fine of 50,000 pounds on a pro-Khalistan network - Khalsa Television Ltd or KTV for broadcasting terror content

Murderers of Rinku Sharma strangulated his mother too, mastermind works as a home guard in police: Read OpIndia exclusive ground report

Mother of Rinku Sharma said that the attackers had tried to burn the family by using a gas cylinder from the kitchen, but they were prevented

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Communal tension in Delhi's Mangolpuri after Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death after arguments over Ram Mandir donation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested the 4 assailants who stabbed the Bajrang Dal worker on Wednesday in cold blood
'The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him': Bajrang Dal leader

Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.
Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.
'Will take necessary steps at the earliest': Gaana issues statement after employee Tanzila Anas made disgusting comment

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anas posted a tweet where she appeared to be celebrating and justifying the murder of Rinku Sharma
Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
While China built high-speed rail track, Indian liberals blocked highways around Delhi: Here is how the economy is a national security issue

Abhishek Banerjee -
At long last, we hear of a thaw in the bitter India-China standoff that began last April in Eastern Ladakh - but is it really over?
'Attackers chased us on our way to the hospital, he was attacked there again': Murdered Rinku Sharma's brother

OpIndia Staff -
Manu Sharma, the brother of the deceased Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma, claimed that his brother was attacked once again at the hospital.
Temple trust has raised Rs 1,511 crore for construction of Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir so far: Trust treasurer

OpIndia Staff -
Temple trust launched donation drive for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, beginning on Jan 15
From Kalki Avatar to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Pakistani media discusses PM Modi's beard

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani astrologer said that Narendra Modi was deliberately not trimming his beard, cutting hair and actively undertaking 'havans'.
'There cannot be continued occupation of public places': Supreme Court dismisses review petitions of Shaheen Bagh verdict

OpIndia Staff -
The SC has dismissed review petitions of its Shaheen Bagh verdict, says no error apparent in its October 2020 verdict.
Andolanjeevi Yogendra Yadav and NDTV start by spreading fake news, end with unwittingly praising farm laws by Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -
Mandi fee came down in Madhya Pradesh as the state govt had reduced the fee from 1.70% to 0.50% after protests by traders
Gaana sacks employee Tanzila Anis for anti-Hindu tweets and dehumanizing Rinku Sharma after his murder

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment.
Canada PM Justin Trudeau praises PM Modi, assures safety of Indian diplomats after Khalistanis protested outside Embassy: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Canada PM Justin Trudeau, who had expressed 'concerns' over ongoing 'farmer' protests in India, has now praised Narendra Modi government
ISRO and MapmyIndia join hands to build an alternative to Google maps with 'make in India' mapping portal and geospatial services: Details

OpIndia Staff -
MapmyIndia's apps and services will integrate with ISRO's huge catalogue of satellite imagery to replace Google maps
'Warriors will destroy your kingdom': UK fines Khalistani network that called for violence against India, showed flames superimposed on Red Fort

OpIndia Staff -
UK media watchdog imposed a fine of 50,000 pounds on a pro-Khalistan network - Khalsa Television Ltd or KTV for broadcasting terror content
