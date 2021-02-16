Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home News Reports Indo-Canadian groups receive rape and death threats for supporting farm laws, write to Justin...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Indo-Canadian groups receive rape and death threats for supporting farm laws, write to Justin Trudeau’s govt seeking help

In the letter, the signatories had sought early and effective action from the departments of Public Safety, Canada to “reassure Hindu-Canadians, who are fearful of their future due to this recent phenomenon. We do not want a repeat of the Kanishka tragedy.”

OpIndia Staff
Indian Canadians receiving rape and death threats for organising Tiranga Rally
Tiranga Rally was organized in Vancouver to support Agriculture laws and protest against Khalistani elements in farmer protests (Image: HT)
245

On Saturday, over two dozen Indo-Canadian organisations under National Alliance of Indo-Canadians sent a letter to Canadian minister of public safety, Bill Blair. They sought action against co-ordinated attacks on the community for showing their support to the new Agriculture laws passed in India. Representatives of 28 community bodies have signed the letter.

In the letter, the group said, “separatist elements seeking to create ‘Khalistan’ are deeply embedded and engaged in the anti-legislation agitations in Canada and the attacks on Indo-Canadians has taken a sectarian turn.” The letter further added that it is deeply troubling that the groups responsible for the worst incident of terrorism in Canada, bombing of Air India Flight 182, the Kanishka, are indulging in Hinduphobia under the guise of protesting the newly enacted laws in India. Kanishka bombing orchestrated by Khalistani terrorists in 1985 had claimed 329 lives.

Early and effective action sought

In the letter, the signatories had sought early and effective action from the departments of Public Safety, Canada to “reassure Hindu-Canadians, who are fearful of their future due to this recent phenomenon. We do not want a repeat of the Kanishka tragedy.”

Rape and death threats

As per reports, those who are in favour of the Agriculture laws are facing rape and death threats in several parts of Canada, including Calgary, Metro Vancouver, Greater Toronto Area and Edmonton. Victims of such attacks have filed multiple police complaints.

Participants of ‘Tiranga rally’ targeted

On February 10, members of the Indo-Canadian community organised a ‘Tiranga Rally’ in Metro Vancouver to mark their support for the Agriculture laws and protest against the role of Khalistani elements in January 26 riots. Around 350 cars participated in the rally from Surrey to Vancouver. The participants waved Indian national flags in front of the Indian Consulate building.

As per reports, within hours after the rally, the participants started to get threatening calls and the protesters against the farm laws have been turning up outside their offices. While talking to Hindustan Times, one of the volunteers of Tiranga Rally said that she and her husband’s business was targeted in Surrey. The threats are abusive in the nation and even communal invective at some times.

The group had urged PM Trudeau to condemn January 26 violence

Reports suggest that the National Alliance of Indo-Canadians had urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to condemn the riots of January 26 just like he condemned Capitol Hall incident. Azad Kaushik, president of the National Alliance of Indo-Canadians, said in his letter, “This would help avoid perception in the Indo-Canadian community and Canada at large of tacit support to extremist elements in the guise of farmers.”

Former Premier of the Canadian province of British Columbia Ujjal Dosanjh wrote to CJI SA Bobde to take suo moto cognisance of the January 26 violence. He said, “It is quite evident from the publicly available information that the disturbance at the Red Fort was caused by rogue elements illegitimately claiming to represent the peaceful and disciplined farmers.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndian Canadian groups, Canada farmer protests, Canada Trudeau government
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
News Reports

‘We will make sure you are in the clear’: A panic-stricken Disha Ravi had told a panic-stricken Greta Thunberg after the Toolkit was tweeted

OpIndia Staff -
Moments after Greta Thunberg tweeted the "toolkit", climate activist Disha Ravi asked her not to tweet the toolkit as their names were on it and they could face charges under the UAPA

Shantanu Muluk, co-accused in Greta ‘toolkit’ case receives support from his cousin who is a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Muluk said that his brother is a 'criminal' only if supporting farmers in their demands to repeal the farm Laws is a crime.

Malayalam novel Meesha that sexualised temple-going women conferred Kerala Sahitya Akademi award

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A conversation in the novel portrayed that women who visited temples to show that they were available for sex.

Project Ramlala: How women artisans in Uttar Pradesh are making khadi outfits for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under Project Ramlala, women artisans who are working under the initiative have been making the outfits for the Ram Lalla deity in Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir.

Aam Aadmi Party, ‘Farmers protest’, Greta toolkit and Khalistan: The dots that need to be connected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Congress fanned a protest with clear Khalistani roots, AAP too, it would seem, was inextricably involved with the global conspiracy against India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Half knowledge is a dangerous thing: How Disha Ravi spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

OpIndia Staff -
In an hour-long interview with writer Gayle Kimball, sometime in mid-2020, Ravi blames 'patriarchy' for rapes and paints a picture of doom.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,479FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com