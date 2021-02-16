On Saturday, over two dozen Indo-Canadian organisations under National Alliance of Indo-Canadians sent a letter to Canadian minister of public safety, Bill Blair. They sought action against co-ordinated attacks on the community for showing their support to the new Agriculture laws passed in India. Representatives of 28 community bodies have signed the letter.

A letter written to Canadian Minister for Public Safety by Indian Diaspora alleged that moderate Hindus & Sikhs being targeted by Khalistani separatists across Canada. @AdityaRajKaul speaks to @azadkaushik (President of National Alliance of the Indo-Canadians)

In the letter, the group said, “separatist elements seeking to create ‘Khalistan’ are deeply embedded and engaged in the anti-legislation agitations in Canada and the attacks on Indo-Canadians has taken a sectarian turn.” The letter further added that it is deeply troubling that the groups responsible for the worst incident of terrorism in Canada, bombing of Air India Flight 182, the Kanishka, are indulging in Hinduphobia under the guise of protesting the newly enacted laws in India. Kanishka bombing orchestrated by Khalistani terrorists in 1985 had claimed 329 lives.

#Breaking | Indo-Canadians supporting the Indian farm laws allege threat calls.



The Indo-Canadian community has become a target … The enemy is ‘invisible’ at the moment, but a common factor is that Punjabi language is being used: Dr. Azad Kaushik, President, National Alliance. pic.twitter.com/i8TOAgA8ou — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 9, 2021

Early and effective action sought

In the letter, the signatories had sought early and effective action from the departments of Public Safety, Canada to “reassure Hindu-Canadians, who are fearful of their future due to this recent phenomenon. We do not want a repeat of the Kanishka tragedy.”

Rape and death threats

As per reports, those who are in favour of the Agriculture laws are facing rape and death threats in several parts of Canada, including Calgary, Metro Vancouver, Greater Toronto Area and Edmonton. Victims of such attacks have filed multiple police complaints.

Participants of ‘Tiranga rally’ targeted

On February 10, members of the Indo-Canadian community organised a ‘Tiranga Rally’ in Metro Vancouver to mark their support for the Agriculture laws and protest against the role of Khalistani elements in January 26 riots. Around 350 cars participated in the rally from Surrey to Vancouver. The participants waved Indian national flags in front of the Indian Consulate building.

As per reports, within hours after the rally, the participants started to get threatening calls and the protesters against the farm laws have been turning up outside their offices. While talking to Hindustan Times, one of the volunteers of Tiranga Rally said that she and her husband’s business was targeted in Surrey. The threats are abusive in the nation and even communal invective at some times.

The group had urged PM Trudeau to condemn January 26 violence

Reports suggest that the National Alliance of Indo-Canadians had urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to condemn the riots of January 26 just like he condemned Capitol Hall incident. Azad Kaushik, president of the National Alliance of Indo-Canadians, said in his letter, “This would help avoid perception in the Indo-Canadian community and Canada at large of tacit support to extremist elements in the guise of farmers.”

Former Premier of the Canadian province of British Columbia Ujjal Dosanjh wrote to CJI SA Bobde to take suo moto cognisance of the January 26 violence. He said, “It is quite evident from the publicly available information that the disturbance at the Red Fort was caused by rogue elements illegitimately claiming to represent the peaceful and disciplined farmers.”