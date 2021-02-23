BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday said that he has no regrets for what he said a day ahead of the Delhi anti-Hindu riots and would repeat the same if the need arises. “I will do what I did again. I don’t have any regrets, except that I couldn’t save the lives of Dinesh Khatik, Ankit Sharma (Hindus who fell prey to the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi) and many others,” he said during the launch of the book “Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story”.

The BJP leader lashed out at the leftist ecosystem for comparing the Greta ‘toolkit’, which intended to defaming India on the global platform, to his call for a “Hindu ecosystem”. We said that unlike the Greta ‘toolkit’, which envisaged that the world cuts off all its trade relationships with India and wished to “Disrupt yoga & chai image of India” in general, the Hindu ecosystem is merely an effort to unite all the Hindus in India.

It is well known that PM Modi had once worked as a tea seller. Also, he had put Yoga on a larger international platform that resulted in the inception of International Yoga Day in 2014. These two aspects of the Greta toolkit’s objectives have nothing to do with the farmers, but it is about causing damage to India’s image on an international platform.

Chai aur Yoga toh tumhaara baap bhi nahi khatam kar sakta: BJP leader Kapil Mishra

Slamming the toolkit leaked by Swedish protestor Greta Thunberg on February 3, 2021 which exposed several organizations, celebrities, and leaders for conspiring against India, Kapil Mishra exclaimed: “Chai aur Yoga toh tumhaara baap bhi nahi khatam kar sakta”, (Even your fathers and forefathers cannot destroy Chai and Yoga image of India) adding: “chai wala toh tumse jhela nahi jaata, yoga wala tumse jhela nahi jayega” (you’ll are not being able to tolerate the ‘chai wala’, and it will be impossible for you’ll to tolerate the ‘yoga’ wala).

It is important to note here that by ‘chai wala’ the BJP leader means PM Modi and “Yoga wala” is the reference he uses for Yogi Adityanath.

One year after the brutal anti-Hindu riots which happened in Delhi, the BJP leader recounted how Hindus were slaughtered, their houses destroyed and properties were vandalised by Islamist mobs, yet, the leftist media coterie, national and international, tried to paint these riots as a “pogrom against Muslims”.

“Whenever roads will be blocked, and people would be prevented from going to work, or children to school, there will always be a Kapil Mishra to stop that. Whenever a Chidambaram or Kapil Sibal stands up to advocate lies, a Monica Arora will expose them. Whenever a Rajdeep, Barkha or Nidhi Razdan comes forward to spread propaganda or lies, an Ashok Srivastava will stand up to bust the propaganda. Whenever you try to incite the youth by spreading lies about India’s past or present, there will be a Prerna Malhotra who would destroy your efforts”, the BJP leader said.

On the book launch, Kapil Mishra highlighted how left-wing ‘activists and Islamists had bullied Bloomsbury India into withdrawing the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’.

One year into the brutal Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Kapil Mishra criticises the leftist media for spreading lies and rumour about the incident

The BJP leader furthered that though it’s been a year after the violent riots in northeast Delhi claimed at least 53 lives and damaged properties worth crores, the leftist ecosystem and its friendly media like NDTV, has not stopped spreading misinformation about the deadly riots.

They have constantly tried to degenerate India and Hindus on the global platform. Despite knowing that it was the Muslim who ran amok, unleashed violence in the National Capital, the national and international media have resorted to blatant lies while painting these riots ‘Anti Muslim pogrom’.

It is anything but that. These riots have been created by a relentless attack on anti-Hindu sentiments amongst the Islamists. They were further enabled by a narrative peddled by self-declared liberals, who fueled Hinduphobia in name of ‘saving constitution’.

Delhi riots was well designed and well executed

He said that though the 24th and 25th of February violence was treated as a stand-alone, isolated case by the Left media and the Islamists who were participating in the violence, the truth is that it began much before.

The violence began on the 15th of December when Muslim mobs rampaged through the national capital. Amanatullah Khan, a prominent MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Delhi’s Sunni Waqf Board chief was spotted leading the riots in Jamia Nagar. Chants of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ were raised in the same area that very day. Buses were also set on fire during those violent protests. On the same night, the Delhi Police cracked down on the violent rioters hiding in the Jamia Millia Islamia University and entered the campus to flush out the miscreants. Two days later, massive riots broke out in Seelampur. Delhi turned into a war zone.

The BJP leader asserted that Hindus have always been in the radar of these bloodthirsty Islamists, be it the December 16/17, incident in the Seemapuri area of Delhi where the Islamists almost killed IPS officer Rohit Rajbir Singh (IPS) or the incident where a car was set on fire in Daryaganj outside the police station, or the Uttar Pradesh riots, it was evident that every cluster of violence had been planned carefully and executed, almost masterfully said Mishra.

Here, the former Delhi MLA recounted the name of several Hindus, like Ankit Sharma Rinku Sharma, Ankit Tyagi, constable Ratan Lal, Nikita Tomar and many others who have been felling prey to this hate and expressed his disbelief at the leftist media which has somehow shut its eye to these atrocities on Hindus and continues to shift blame from the Islamists to the government and Hindus at large.

We at OpIndia have also extensively covered the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which the national and international media painted as an “Anti-Muslim pogrom”.

“On February 23/24/25, Umar Khalid openly declared that they would do something big when Donald Trump arrives in India. On February 22, Tahir Hussain, the AAP leader who spearheaded the Delhi riots in which IB staffer Ankit Sharma was murdered brutally by his mob and several Hindu properties were burnt to ashes, collected bombs, acids, stone on his rooftop… was this done after my speech? asked Kapil Mishra, irked by the leftist who had described him as the ‘whistleblower’ in the Delhi riots.

It is pertinent to note here that several media outlets and journalists – from NDTV to propaganda outlets like The Quint had propagated that the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police probing the anti-Hindu riots had termed Kapil Mishra as a ‘whistleblower’. However, we had reported how these claims were unwarranted and a futile attempt to shift the real focus from the perpetrators of the crime.

“What other way is there to issue an ultimatum in a democracy? I did that in front of a police official. Do people who want to start a riot give ultimatums in front of the police?” Mishra asked while defending his speech.

Mishra asserted that the anti-Hindu riots which took Delhi by the storm, was a carefully crafted and well-planned attack. The Islamists, incited by the narrative peddled by self-declared liberals, who fueled Hinduphobia in name of ‘saving constitution’, had been preparing for a mass massacre, the likes of which the country has never seen before. Otherwise, how do you think they got arms and ammunitions, bombs, acids in such large quantity. It cannot be procured overnight, exclaimed Mishra.

“A leftist media portal named The Wire had tried to whitewash Tahir Hussain’s crimes. At the time when he was absconding and the Delhi police and various media houses showed evidence againt the AAP leader, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, the senior editor at The Wire made a video of Tahir Hussain in a masjid and asked the media house to run it to evoke public sympathy for the AAP MLA”, claimed Mishra.

Delhi riots was a pilot project which is being replicated

He added that the Delhi riots was a pilot project to set an example. It was replicated in August 2020 during the Bengaluru riots and now too, efforts are being made to replicate it (referring to the farmers’ protest and the ensuing Republic Day violence), that too on a much larger scale, said Kapil Mishra, adding that the Hindus should stand united to end the Islamic Jihad.

“It’s been a year since Jihadi forces engineered the riots in Delhi, last year. Exactly the same pattern is being seen even now, like what happened on Republic Day. The so-called fringe elements are trying to sabotage the peace in the Capital, aided and funded by anti-India forces, both within and outside the country. Pradarshan se danga tak model is very much evident. That is why we need to talk about what happened last year and also the book, which exposed the forces behind them,” he said.

Talking about the book authored by lawyer Monika Arora, and Delhi University teachers Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra, Mishra said it was an ummeed ka diya (a ray of hope) against the “dangerous propaganda against him” that has been blaming him for the riots.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s full speech at the book launch cane be viewed here: