Amidst the ongoing Ram Mandir donation drive, the radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday warned Muslims against donating to Ram Mandir’s construction. Making a provocative speech against the Ram Mandir construction, PFI’s Karnataka general secretary Anis Ahmed said that the proposed Ram Mandir was not Ram Mandir in the truest sense but an RSS mandir.

Speaking at a PFI rally in Ullal, Karnataka, the PFI leader asked Muslims to mark the Hindu activists, especially RSS and BJP worker, residing in their locality. Continuing the attack RSS, Anis Ahmad also said that the Hindu nationalist organisation was the country’s real enemy and claimed that the RSS was more dangerous than cancer. He further said that RSS should be confronted and not appeased.

“RSS is such a deadly virus for which there is no vaccine yet. We will get that vaccine and administer it at various places. There is no Hindu-Muslim problem in this country, but it is RSS vs Muslim problem in this country,” he said.

Terming PFI workers arrested in several criminal cases as ‘heroes’, the PFI leader accused the government of targeting PFI party workers in false cases.

According to Anis Ahmad, “RSS is the biggest enemy of Hindus. Muslim intellectuals who all the while advocated that by foregoing Babri mosque land, peace will prevail. I would like to ask those intellectuals, is peace prevailing now? After handing over land, in the name of collecting funds to Mandir, RSS is attacking Muslims and their businesses. They are not going to stop here, RSS will create communal disturbances. Therefore, Muslims must now start confronting RSS”.

Home Minister promises action against PFI

Following the PFI leader’s provocative speech, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday has taken a strong exception to his speech and directed police to file a case against the PFI leader.

Reacting sharply to a speech by PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed on the commemoration of Popular Front Day at Ullal in the coastal city of Mangaluru on Thursday, the home minister said the radical Islamic leader had delivered ‘anti-national and hate speech’. He also questioned the PFI over its morality to question the nation’s foremost patriotic institutions – RSS.

“What PFI leader has spoken of is certainly against this country and against the Constitution. It is certainly anti-national speech, hate speech,” he said.

The PFI’s motives are very clear in this speech that it wants to divide people of this country into communal lines, Bommai added. The Home Minister also said that how can the PFI talk about the Ram Mandir, when the matter is settled by the Supreme Court, permitting the Mandir to be built in the same place.

The Mangaluru police have registered two cases against PFI in connection with the foundation day programme held at Ullal on February 17. The first case is registered against PFI activists for carrying out a “unity march” without any permission. The second case has been registered against the PFI cadre for raising slogans to condemn the Supreme Court’s decision of allowing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.