On Sunday, the Palakkad South station police booked a 30-year-old woman named Shahida for murdering her 6-year-son as a ‘sacrifice to Allah’ in Kerala.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as a child named Aamil. Shahida, who worked as a teacher at a local Madarsa, dialled up the Palakkad emergency control room between 3-4 am in the morning and informed that she had slit her son’s throat. On receiving the information, the cops rushed to the crime scene and discovered the body of Aamil in the bathroom.

The cops informed that the accused had tied up her son’s legs with ropes and then butchered him in the bathroom. Shahida has confessed to the police that she killed her son in a bid to please Allah. Her husband Sulaiman, who worked as an auto driver in Palakkad, was asleep at the time of the incident, along with the couple’s two other children. The Palakkad South police booked the accused on charges of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302.

While speaking about the case, SP Viswanadh R said, “What is mentioned in the FIR is what the mother told the police control room. Only after a thorough investigation can we conclude whether that was indeed the reason or whether there are other reasons.” Shahida, who is pregnant with her 4th child, had also sustained an injury to her hand during the gruesome murder.

The police said that the murder was pre-planned and that a decision on a psychological evaluation of the accused will be taken only after the completion of the arrest procedures. The cops added that further charges will be pressed against Shahida during the course of the investigation. The accused, who reportedly had no history of mental health issues, took the phone number of the Janamaithri Police from her neighbour the previous day. As per her neighbours, the family were not superstitious and had ‘no issues’.

Parents brutally murder two daughters as ‘sacrifice’ in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier in a gut-wrenching incident, a couple in Andhra Pradesh had crushed their two daughters to death with a blunt weapon in their house in Shiv Nagar on the outskirts of Madanpalle in Chittoor district on January 24, 2021. According to reports, victims named Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) were college students. According to reports, the parents of the victims had claimed that they received a ‘divine message’ to sacrifice their daughters.

On the evening of January 24, neighbours heard some strange and loud voices coming from the house of the victims. They informed the police. The police reached the house of the victims and found the two girls dead. One of the girls were found dead in the puja room and the other was found lying in another room covered with a red cloth ad some puja material kept around her body.