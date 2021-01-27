In a gut-wrenching incident, a couple in Andhra Pradesh allegedly crushed their two daughters to death with a blunt weapon in their house in Shiv Nagar on the outskirts of Madanpalle in Chittoor district on January 24, 2021. According to reports, victims named Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) were college students. Alekhya had reportedly completed her Master’s degree in Bhopal while Sai Divya had completed BBA. The younger daughter Divya was reportedly a student of AR Rehman Music School in Mumbai and was home due to lockdown.

Family had been behaving strangely since lockdown: Reports

The mother of the victims named Padmaja works as a correspondent at a private school while the father named Purushottam Naidu is the principal of a women’s degree college. DSP Ravi Manohara Chari reportedly informed the family has been behaving strangely since the Covid outbreak. They had confined themselves within their house.

According to reports, the parents of the victims claimed that they received a divine message to sacrifice their daughters. On the evening of January 24, neighbors heard some strange and loud voices coming from the house of the victims. They informed the police. The police reached the house of the victims and found the two girls dead. One of the girls were found dead in the puja room and the other was found lying in another room covered with a red cloth ad some puja material kept around her body. The mother of the victims reportedly behaved in a strange manner. She came out of the house dancing and argued with the cops for entering the puja room with their shoes on.

Parents say they had received a ‘divine message’ to kill their daughters

When the police entered the house, they found one of the girls lying dead in the puja room, while the other was lying in another room covered with red color cloth and some puja material around her body. According to police, the couple said that they received a divine message to sacrifice their daughters as the Kalyuga was ending that night. They believed that their daughters would come alive the next day at the beginning of Satyuga. DSP Ravi Manohara Chari said that the couple insisted on keeping the bodies of their daughters in the house for a day. “During the preliminary investigation, the couple seemed to be highly superstitious as they asked us to keep the bodies in the house for a day stating that their daughters would come back to life”, said the DSP.

After much difficulty, the police managed to send the bodies to the government hospital for postmortem. The couple has been sent into custody for questioning. A case has been registered in the matter.