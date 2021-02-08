Monday, February 8, 2021
Home News Reports Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

Yesterday, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant had stated that he would ask the State Home Minister to launch a thorough probe into the matter to determine if the celebrities were working at the behest of the central government.

OpIndia Staff
Indian celebrities under the scanner of Maha government for speaking against global propaganda to tarnish India's image
Celebrities under the scanner of Maha govt for voicing support for India
488

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is all set to launch a probe on the tweets posted by Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Ajay Devgn and other celebrities after the Indian celebrities shared concerns about a global propaganda to tarnish India’s image under the pretext of the so-called farmer protests.

The Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that tweets of celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Suniel Shetty, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, and others will be investigated by the Maharashtra Intelligence agency to ascertain if they were made under some pressure by the Modi government or the celebrities genuinely wanted to support the centre on the Farm Laws.

Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one’s own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.

Deshmukh claims that there were stark similarities in the tweets posted by the celebrities which hinted that it was a planned and coordinated move. The Maharashtra Home Minister said it is for this reason that the tweets posted by eminent personalities belonging to various walks of life will be investigated by the state intelligence agency.

Congress claims pushback by celebrities against Rihanna’s tweet a result of Centre’s pressure

The pushback against Rihanna came under scanner after Maharashtra Congress had sought an investigation into whether the celebrities were ‘pressurised by BJP’ to show support for their own country. Earlier today, the leaders had an online meeting with Mr Desmukh, who has tested Covid positive and is currently in isolation.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant had stated that he would ask the State Home Minister to launch a thorough probe into the matter to determine if the celebrities were working at the behest of the central government.

“There is a similar pattern behind these tweets by the celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, sportspersons Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal. The contents of the tweets by Nehwal and Kumar are the same while Shetty had tagged a BJP leader. This shows that there was communication between the celebrities and the ruling party leaders. It needs to be investigated if there was any pressure from the BJP on these national heroes for such advocacy on social media. If so, these celebrities need to be given more protection,” he said.

Rihanna’s tweet on Farmers’ Protest triggers a fierce pushback from Indian celebrities

Rihanna’s unwarranted tweet sparked a massive row, raising aspersions on the foreign involvement in stoking tensions in India. Following Rihanna’s tweet, several other global celebrities too made unsolicited remarks on the demonstrations, after which the Indian celebrities came out and took a stand against the global smear campaign launched against India.

Prominent personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kailash Kher and several others had extended their support to the Farm Laws and called for unity in the light of comments made by several international figures, including singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg, over the ongoing farmers’ protests. 

The pushback from the celebrities came after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, wherein it said that “vested interest groups” were trying to enforce their agenda on the protests to derail them and said that these groups were trying to mobilise global support against India. The statement also referred to “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” by “celebrities and others” but didn’t name anyone in particular.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police ‘controls’ protesting teachers with sticks: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams.
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter’s Mahima Kaul resigns, Samajwadi Party, AAP and other fringe parties demand ‘didi’ does not leave them

OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, few weeks after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had admitted that his employees have a left-leaning bias, Kaul had started deleting her own tweets which exposed her own political bias.
Read more

‘India is the prime target of China’s political warfare’: New book on CCP’s functioning lays bare Beijing’s evil strategy against New Delhi

World OpIndia Staff -
Authored by Kerry K. Gershaneck, the book "Political Warfare: Strategies for Combating China’s Plan to Win without Fighting" encapsulates the CCP's nefarious designs against India and other nations

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.

PM Modi warns against ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’: How global powers have used NGOs and protests to undermine nations

Opinions T Waraich -
PM Modi called out the 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' and stressed on the need to safeguard India against it.

Usual suspect Wikipedia joins anti-India propaganda, PM Modi’s page targeted to show Indian democracy in decline under his watch

Social Media Nupur J Sharma -
As PM spoke in Rajya Sabha, a problematic edit to the Wikipedia page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the fore

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police ‘controls’ protesting teachers with sticks: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams.
Read more
World

Watch: Pakistanis battle each other for a piece of cake, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi tries to eat a piece with his mask still on

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis are seen falling over each and fighting for a piece of cake in the presence of the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Read more
Social Media

Congress senior leader Kamal Nath follows an Instagram handle called ‘Karonaviral’ and it has nothing to do with ‘corona’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Now with Kamal Nath having followed her on Instagram, considering he follows only 17 people against 2.10 lakh followers he has, one wonders if other Congress leader would now follow suit
Read more
News Reports

‘MSP tha, MSP hai, aur MSP rahega’, PM Modi assures the angry ‘phoophis’ in parliament: Read what he said

OpIndia Staff -
'MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega', PM Modi assured the opposition and the protesting farmer leaders.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 3 kids tortured, mother, tutor killed by ‘amma’ Uma and ‘tailor uncle’ Mohammed Sonu

OpIndia Staff -
The duo, Uma and Mohammed Sonu, have now been arrested by UP Police
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter’s Mahima Kaul resigns, Samajwadi Party, AAP and other fringe parties demand ‘didi’ does not leave them

OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, few weeks after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had admitted that his employees have a left-leaning bias, Kaul had started deleting her own tweets which exposed her own political bias.
Read more
News Reports

Actor-model Gehana Vasisth lured in struggling actors to work in porn videos for 15,000 Rs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police had arrested Gehana Vasisth along with others and sent them to custody till February 10.
Read more
World

‘India is the prime target of China’s political warfare’: New book on CCP’s functioning lays bare Beijing’s evil strategy against New Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Authored by Kerry K. Gershaneck, the book "Political Warfare: Strategies for Combating China’s Plan to Win without Fighting" encapsulates the CCP's nefarious designs against India and other nations
Read more
News Reports

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.
Read more
Opinions

PM Modi warns against ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’: How global powers have used NGOs and protests to undermine nations

T Waraich -
PM Modi called out the 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' and stressed on the need to safeguard India against it.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com