A day after global celebrities, including singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg extended their support to the ongoing farmers’ protest, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar joined the Centre’s call to stand united against “propaganda” against India’s policies and said that India’s sovereignty can’t be compromised.

In a tweet, Sachin Tendulkar said, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Sachin was responding to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which said celebrities should abstain from making comments on issues and try to get a “proper understanding of the issues”.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” said MEA in its statement on Wednesday.

Besides Sachin, many Bollywood celebrities had also extended their support to the MEA’s call to stand united against “propaganda”. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and several others urged people to remain united and not fall for propaganda peddled by others.

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg among celebrities who expressed support for ‘farmers’ protest

The reaction from the MEA came hours after international pop sensation Rihanna took to Twitter to ask why isn’t there a discussion on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. Soon after Rihanna tweeted, several global celebrities started tweeting in support of the ‘farmers’ protests.

Among prominent people who came out in support of the farmers’ protest against the farm reform laws were teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece.