Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

Prominent Bollywood personalities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kailash Kher and several others have called for unity in the light of comments made by several international figures, including singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg, over the ongoing farmers’ protests.

Posting tweets with a similar language, the Bollywood actors urged people to not pay attention to anyone creating differences.

Quoting a statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry on Twitter, Akshay tweeted, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar too weighed in on his views after global celebrities commented on the farmers protest.

“We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether,” Johar tweeted.

Ajay Devgn advised against falling for any propaganda against India and Indian policies. He said it is important to stand united without any infighting.

Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether.”

Actor Suniel Shetty said it is important to take comprehensive view of things and warned against half truths.

Singer Kailash Kher also tweeted against the propaganda propped up by Rihanna and other global celebrities.

On Tuesday evening, singer Rihanna tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?” while sharing a news story about the farmers’ protest. Sharing the same story, activist Greta Thunberg expressed her ‘solidarity’ with the protesters.

A statement was issued by the external affairs ministry subsequently contending that “vested interest groups” are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests to derail them and said that these groups are trying to mobilise global support against India. The statement also referred to “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” by “celebrities and others” but didn’t name anyone in particular.