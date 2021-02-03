Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home Entertainment Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

On Tuesday evening, singer Rihanna tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?” while sharing a news story about the farmers’ protest. Sharing the same story, activist Greta Thunberg expressed her ‘solidarity’ with the protesters.

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood celebs call for unity after Rihanna’s comment on farmers’ protests
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn
2

Prominent Bollywood personalities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kailash Kher and several others have called for unity in the light of comments made by several international figures, including singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg, over the ongoing farmers’ protests. 

Posting tweets with a similar language, the Bollywood actors urged people to not pay attention to anyone creating differences. 

Quoting a statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry on Twitter, Akshay tweeted, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar too weighed in on his views after global celebrities commented on the farmers protest. 

“We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether,” Johar tweeted. 

Ajay Devgn advised against falling for any propaganda against India and Indian policies. He said it is important to stand united without any infighting.

Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether.”

Actor Suniel Shetty said it is important to take comprehensive view of things and warned against half truths.

Singer Kailash Kher also tweeted against the propaganda propped up by Rihanna and other global celebrities.

On Tuesday evening, singer Rihanna tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?” while sharing a news story about the farmers’ protest. Sharing the same story, activist Greta Thunberg expressed her ‘solidarity’ with the protesters.

A statement was issued by the external affairs ministry subsequently contending that “vested interest groups” are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests to derail them and said that these groups are trying to mobilise global support against India. The statement also referred to “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” by “celebrities and others” but didn’t name anyone in particular.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh refuses to condemn Khalistanis after Kangana Ranaut says that’s all she wants

OpIndia Staff -
It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause.
Read more
Politics

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

OpIndia Staff -
Congress National Treasurer said that NSUI's drive to collect funds for Ram Mandir was not in line with party's official stand.
Read more

Is this Sanjukta’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance of the ‘farmer protests’? Watch artists in Delhi perform a weird dance routine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
At Mandi House in Delhi, artists could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre.

Disappearances, torture, repeated rape, electric shock in genitals: Survivor narrates how Chinese men brutalise Uyghur Muslim women

World OpIndia Staff -
Even as China continues to reject the allegations of ongoing human rights abuses, atrocities against the Uyghur Muslims continue

David vs Goliath: When Baby Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bihar, took on billionaire Rihanna

Politics OpIndia Staff -
While most 'liberals' cheered Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others, there were some who questioned her locus standi. Amongst them was Baby Kumari from Bihar.

‘Dalit thinker’ and ThePrint columnist attacks JNU professor for not knowing about pornstar Mia Khalifa

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
One is perplexed at Dilip Mandal's angst as he terms ignorance about Mia Khalifa as 'blasphemous and criminal'.

Recently Popular

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and several other Bollywood personalities called out propaganda over the ‘farmers’ protest
Read more
News Reports

Republic Day Riots: ‘Farmers Union Leaders were present at Red Fort with their faces covered,’ main accused Deep Sidhu in latest video

OpIndia Staff -
"I am disappointed in you, Ravish Kumar. I thought you are a sensible journalist," said Deep Sidhu in latest video on Facebook video.
Read more
Entertainment

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh refuses to condemn Khalistanis after Kangana Ranaut says that’s all she wants

OpIndia Staff -
It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause.
Read more
Politics

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

OpIndia Staff -
Congress National Treasurer said that NSUI's drive to collect funds for Ram Mandir was not in line with party's official stand.
Read more
News Reports

Is this Sanjukta’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance of the ‘farmer protests’? Watch artists in Delhi perform a weird dance routine

OpIndia Staff -
At Mandi House in Delhi, artists could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre.
Read more
World

Disappearances, torture, repeated rape, electric shock in genitals: Survivor narrates how Chinese men brutalise Uyghur Muslim women

OpIndia Staff -
Even as China continues to reject the allegations of ongoing human rights abuses, atrocities against the Uyghur Muslims continue
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttarakhand police could deny passport verification if the person habitually posts anti-national content on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Uttarakhand Police has now decided to scrutinise social media contents before clearing their passport or arms license verification.
Read more
Politics

David vs Goliath: When Baby Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bihar, took on billionaire Rihanna

OpIndia Staff -
While most 'liberals' cheered Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others, there were some who questioned her locus standi. Amongst them was Baby Kumari from Bihar.
Read more
Opinions

Dopamine rush, freedom from consequences and political objectives: Why the Global Left slanders India while ignoring terrible atrocities elsewhere

K Bhattacharjee -
Music sensation Rihanna sparked a torrent of comments on the farmer protests in India after she posted a tweet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Stray dogs loiter past a patient sleeping on the floor in a Nagpur govt hospital ward

OpIndia Staff -
The incident has raised serious questions about the negligence of the hospital administration.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com