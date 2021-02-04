Thursday, February 4, 2021
Congress continues to spread lies about rioter Navreet’s death, now Priyanka Gandhi goes to meet the family

On her way to meet the deceased rioter Navreet's family, the cars of Priyanka Gandhi's cavalcade collided. However, there were no injuries.

Priyanka Gandhi to meet Navreet's family
Priyanka Gandhi (via PTI), deceased Navreet (via ABP)
In a shameful display of political opportunism, Congress party continues to flog the dead horse regarding the unfortunate death of a rioter named Navreet Singh during the Republic Day violence after his tractor overturned. The protestor was killed on Republic Day after his tractor turned turtle while he was trying to break barricades. Soon after, several media portals, journalists and politicians started peddling the fake news that Navreet Singh died of a bullet injury after Delhi police shot him.

Delhi police had issued a clarification soon after stating that the protestor died of injuries sustained by him after his tractor turned turtle. Delhi police’s clarification was confirmed by the postmortem report of the deceased protestor that stated that he had died of “shock and hemorrhage as a result of antemortem head injury”. FIRs were filed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against several persons including ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sarsdesai and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for spreading fake information on Republic Day regarding the death of Navreet Singh.

Priyanka Gandhi looking at another Hathras moment

In a classic case of political opportunism, Priyanka Gandhi along with other Congress leaders left for Rampur in Uttar Pradesh to meet Navreet’s family members.

However, in utter disregard for truth, the Congress party continues to peddle the narrative that Navreet Singh died after being shot by the Delhi police. This is contrary to the autopsy reports and the doctors’ signed declaration that there were no bullet injuries. Multiple FIRs have also been filed against various individuals including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and India Today employee Rajdeep Sardesai for spreading the falsehood. Despite this, Congress is continuing to brazenly lie and stoke tension in an already volatile situation.

In an apparent effort to further politicise the issue, Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to meet the family of Navreet Singh as informed by UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi’s cavalcade collided with each other, no injuries reported

The vehicles in her cavalcade reportedly collided with one another while on the way to Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. However, no injuries have been reported.

The various malicious layers of the farmer protest that initially appeared to be genuine agitation against the farm laws passed by the central government to introduce reforms in agrarian sector, have have started to peel off since the horrific Republic Day violence. The whole conspiracy that apparently has international connections was exposed yesterday after climate environmentalist Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India by tweeting the ‘toolkit‘ of the plan.

