In a shameful display of political opportunism, Congress party continues to flog the dead horse regarding the unfortunate death of a rioter named Navreet Singh during the Republic Day violence after his tractor overturned. The protestor was killed on Republic Day after his tractor turned turtle while he was trying to break barricades. Soon after, several media portals, journalists and politicians started peddling the fake news that Navreet Singh died of a bullet injury after Delhi police shot him.

Delhi police had issued a clarification soon after stating that the protestor died of injuries sustained by him after his tractor turned turtle. Delhi police’s clarification was confirmed by the postmortem report of the deceased protestor that stated that he had died of “shock and hemorrhage as a result of antemortem head injury”. FIRs were filed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against several persons including ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sarsdesai and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for spreading fake information on Republic Day regarding the death of Navreet Singh.

In a classic case of political opportunism, Priyanka Gandhi along with other Congress leaders left for Rampur in Uttar Pradesh to meet Navreet’s family members.

We've come to know that a farmer Navneet ji who came from Canada & was participating in protest peacefully, was shot at by Police & lost his life, during tractor rally. Priyanka Gandhi ji will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today: UP Congress president Ajay Kr Lallu

However, in utter disregard for truth, the Congress party continues to peddle the narrative that Navreet Singh died after being shot by the Delhi police. This is contrary to the autopsy reports and the doctors’ signed declaration that there were no bullet injuries. Multiple FIRs have also been filed against various individuals including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and India Today employee Rajdeep Sardesai for spreading the falsehood. Despite this, Congress is continuing to brazenly lie and stoke tension in an already volatile situation.

In an apparent effort to further politicise the issue, Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to meet the family of Navreet Singh as informed by UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi’s cavalcade collided with each other, no injuries reported

The vehicles in her cavalcade reportedly collided with one another while on the way to Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. However, no injuries have been reported.

Vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road; no injuries reported.

She is on her way to Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.



She is on her way to Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

The various malicious layers of the farmer protest that initially appeared to be genuine agitation against the farm laws passed by the central government to introduce reforms in agrarian sector, have have started to peel off since the horrific Republic Day violence. The whole conspiracy that apparently has international connections was exposed yesterday after climate environmentalist Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India by tweeting the ‘toolkit‘ of the plan.