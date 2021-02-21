Monday, February 22, 2021
Home News Reports How new CCTV footage debunks The Print's malicious narrative that tried to blame Rinku...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

How new CCTV footage debunks The Print’s malicious narrative that tried to blame Rinku Sharma for his death

Shekhar Gupta's The Print had quoted the family of the accused to peddle the narrative that it was the Bajrang Dal activist who had brought the knife that was used to murder him.

OpIndia Staff
Rinku Sharma murder CCTV footage debunks narrative peddled by The Print
1762

New CCTV footage has emerged that shows the brutal manner in which Rinku Sharma was murdered in Delhi. Furthermore, the video also captures one man, a part of the mob, carrying a knife with him in his hand. It further debunks the narrative employed by the secular-liberal media to whitewash the hate crime.

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print had quoted the family of the accused to peddle the narrative that it was the Bajrang Dal activist who had brought the knife that was used to murder him. The CCTV footage clearly demonstrates that a member of the mob was carrying a knife as well.

While it is possible that Rinku Sharma had picked up a knife later in self-defence as well, the allegation that it was him who brought the knife and started the fight clearly falls flat. Based on the CCTV footage, four more people identified as Deen Mohammad, Dilshan alias Aftab, Faiyaiz alias Sadri and Faizan alias Nirale were arrested, raising the total number of arrests in the case to 9.

The Print report had further claimed that Rinku Sharma was drunk on the fateful night in order to blame him for his own death. It is a familiar pattern that has emerged where secular-liberal media provides platform to the family of the accused in order to whitewash the crime when the accused belongs to a community the media considers a protected class.

From the Pulwama attack to the Delhi Riots, the media has demonstrated an overeager tendency to absolve the accused of all guilt and blame the victim instead. In the aftermath of the former, the Indian security personnel were blamed for radicalising the terrorist while in the second instance, Tahir Hussain was portrayed as acting in self defence.

The familiar pattern was once again repeated in the case of Rinku Sharma where he was blamed for his death.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsThe Print rinku sharma
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,864FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com