New CCTV footage has emerged that shows the brutal manner in which Rinku Sharma was murdered in Delhi. Furthermore, the video also captures one man, a part of the mob, carrying a knife with him in his hand. It further debunks the narrative employed by the secular-liberal media to whitewash the hate crime.

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print had quoted the family of the accused to peddle the narrative that it was the Bajrang Dal activist who had brought the knife that was used to murder him. The CCTV footage clearly demonstrates that a member of the mob was carrying a knife as well.

While it is possible that Rinku Sharma had picked up a knife later in self-defence as well, the allegation that it was him who brought the knife and started the fight clearly falls flat. Based on the CCTV footage, four more people identified as Deen Mohammad, Dilshan alias Aftab, Faiyaiz alias Sadri and Faizan alias Nirale were arrested, raising the total number of arrests in the case to 9.

The Print report had further claimed that Rinku Sharma was drunk on the fateful night in order to blame him for his own death. It is a familiar pattern that has emerged where secular-liberal media provides platform to the family of the accused in order to whitewash the crime when the accused belongs to a community the media considers a protected class.

From the Pulwama attack to the Delhi Riots, the media has demonstrated an overeager tendency to absolve the accused of all guilt and blame the victim instead. In the aftermath of the former, the Indian security personnel were blamed for radicalising the terrorist while in the second instance, Tahir Hussain was portrayed as acting in self defence.

The familiar pattern was once again repeated in the case of Rinku Sharma where he was blamed for his death.