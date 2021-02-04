Greta Thunberg plays victim after exposing global anti-India conspiracy

Child-activist Greta Thunberg, after inadvertently spilling the beans on the global conspiracy to defame India, played victim on social media by crying ‘abuse’.

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the ‘hate, threats and violations of human rights’, she will not stop her support to farmers.

Earlier today, Delhi Police filed an FIR against her for creating enmity between groups and instigating acts that are prejudicial to maintaining harmony.

On Wednesday, Thunberg, while extending her support to the protesting farmers, mainly from Punjab, had shared a ‘tool kit’ which exposed a detailed strategy for holding protests across the world over the farm laws passed by the Indian government. The leaked document, which is now deleted, revealed how the tweets of international celebrities like Rihanna and others were not spontaneous. These were planned by anti-India propagandists well in advance.

Further, Greta Thunberg and the associations she is associated, which supported the farmers’ agitation with have quite a violent antecedents. It is pertinent to note that the tractor rally organised by the protesting group on Republic Day when there was an official Republic Day parade happening just few kms away, turned violent and ended with the rioting mob taking siege of the Red Fort and unfurling various flags, including a yellow rectangle flag and a saffron triangular flag with the holy Sikh symbol next to the tricolour.