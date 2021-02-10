Following the arrest of Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu yesterday, the Delhi Police Special Cell has now arrested another accused, named Iqbal Singh in relation to the Republic Day violence. Iqbal Singh who has a reward of Rs 50,000 on his was arrested by the police last night from Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Iqbal Singh, an accused in 26th January Delhi violence case arrested by Special Cell from Hoshiarpur, Punjab last night. He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/T5ysMI4v77 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021

Apart from Iqbal Singh, a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each has also been announced by the police on arrest of Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh and Sukhdev Singh.

As per reports, Singh was seen threatening police officials with violence in the videos from Red Fort. He had threatened that if the rioters are not allowed to enter, they will fire at the police from their own weapons.

A Delhi Court had sent Deep Sidhu to 7 days police custody. The police have been investigating Sidhu’s role in instigating violence and vandalising the Red Fort on the Republic Day during the tractor rally organised by protestors. Sindhu, who has been absconding since the Republic Day riots, was reportedly traced by the police using advanced surveillance technology.

Delhi Police have identified 50 rioters so far

Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh. A lookout notice was also issued against Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana and Jugraj Singh. Sidhu and Jugraj Singh and two others were involved in hoisting two flags with Sikh symbols atop the Red Fort and inciting people for violence.

Delhi police have so far identified 50 rioters and have seized 14 tractors used in the Republic Day violence.